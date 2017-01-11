Fun @ Town

In addition to our Events Calendar and Arts Listing, be sure to bookmark this page for all the fun around Tampa Bay. Here you’ll find theater, museums, galleries,concerts, fun activities, clubs, fitness and recreation options. Want more? Be sure to sign up for the weekly free E-Newsletter for the best of the Paradise.

LIVE THEATRE

Amalie Arena, (Tampa Bay Times Forum) 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 813.301.6500 www.amaliearena.com

January 14 – Winter Jam 20 – The Comedy Get Down 25 – 29 – Circus XTREME

February 3 – truTV Impractical Jokers 14 – Bon Jovi

American Stage, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg 727.823.7529 www.americanstage.org

boxoffice@americanstage.org

January

8 – Joe Turner’s – Forward

18 – February 19 – Come and Gone

22 – Improv House Teams Live

February

5 – Hawk & Wayne

A Simple Theater The Biniger Theater, Eckerd College 4200 54th Avenue S, St. Petersburg

727.864.7811 www.asimpletheatre.org

January

18 – The Time Trail

February

7 – Shipwrecked!

Capitol Theatre 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater 727.791.7400 www.rutheckerdhall.com/venues

January

11 – Henry Rollins

12 – Lewis Black

13 – Greg Billings Band

15 – Dr. John and the Nite Trippers

17 – Michael Bolton

20 – Doyle Bramhall II

21 – Lisa Lampanelli

22 – Tom Segura

24 – Geoff Tate Acoustic

27 – Keller Williams & Leo Kottke

28 – Kathleen Madigan

29 – Adam Trent

February

3 – Gallagher’s 70th Birthday Bash

6 – Rick Astley

9 – Gaelic Storm

10 – Under the Streetlamp

11 – Delbert McClinton

12 – Pure Prairie League

13 – Al Di Meola 40th Anniversary

14 – Richard Thomas

15 – Hayes Grier

Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport, 727.893.1070 http://www.mygulfport.us January 12 – 22 – Parfumerie

Central Park Performing Arts Center 105 Central Park Dr., Largo 727.587.6793 www.largoarts.com

January

12 – The Smithereens

13 – Livingston Taylor

14 – Pam Tillis

19 – The Machine performs Pink Floyd

21 – Jeff Lorber

23 – The Fabulous Hubcaps

27 – The J3 Vocal Band

28 – Al Stewart

February

2 – Girls Night Out Comedy Show

4 – The Rat Pack Together Again

7 – The Four Bitchin’ Babes

9 – Y&T

10 – I Moved A Mountain

11 – Rave On! Buddy Holly Experience

13 – Neil Zirconia – Faux Diamond

Eight O’Clock Theatre 105 Central Park Drive, Largo 727.587.6793, www.eightoclocktheatre.com

FreeFall Theatre Company 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.498.5205 www.freefalltheatre.com

January Through 29 – Peter and the Starcatcher Through 29 – Peter Pan
27 – Talkback

13 – freeFall Flight 2017
22, 29 – Enrichment Lecture

13 – freeFall Flight 2017

22, 29 – Enrichment Lecture

Glenridge Performing Arts Center 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota 941.552.5325 www.gpactix.com

January 13 – Hunter & Doe

13 – Hunter & Doe 18 – Wild Carrot

26 – Lecture – Michael Lasser

28 – The Great American Songbook

February

4 – Giacomo Gates

15 – The Mersey Beatles

M.A.D. Theatre of Tampa (Music Acting Dance Theatre of Tampa) 813.386.6173 www.madtheatre.com

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa, 813.740.2446 www.ticketmaster.com/venue/107257

Patel Conservatory 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa 813.222.1002 www.patelconservatory.org

Dance / Theater / Music / Adult Classes

February

16 – 19 – The Adventures of Flat Stanley

Ruth Eckerd Hall 1111 N. McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater 727.791.7400 www.rutheckerdhall.com

January

14 – ELO – Former Members

15 – Golden Boys

15 – TFO – Bravo Broadway

16 – John Denver Tribute

17 – Van Morrison

20 – Riverdance

22 – Kenny Rogers

22 – TFO – Brahms Mozart Mendelssohn

23 – The Last Waltz 40 Tour

24 – Don Henley

26 – Jerry Seinfeld

29 – Battle of the Big Bands

30 – Gladys Knight

31 – Billy Crystal

February

1 – TFO – Young at Heart

1 – Boz Scaggs & Robert Cray

2 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

6 – Beehive – The 60’s Musical

9 – Sicilian Tenors

11 – Steve Martin & Martin Short

13 – 109 Years of Broadway

17 – Three Dog Night & America

St. Petersburg City Theatre Located off I-275 at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg, 33712

Box Office: Tickets / Information 727.866.1973 www.spcitytheatre.org

January 12 – 22 – Neil Simon’s Proposals

Stageworks Theater 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., West Bldg., #151, Tampa, 813.374.2416

www.stageworkstheatre.org

January 21 – Copacabana Gala

Straz Center 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa 813.229. STAR www.strazcenter.org

January

12 – Capitol Steps

13 – TFO – Bravo Broadway

15 – Treasure Island

17 – Ocean Wild – Lights Beneath the Seas

20 – Opera Tampa – Donors Appreciation

20 – 22 – Romeo and Juliet

21 – Pink Martini

22 – Amy Morgan Live & Local

23 – Peter Bradley Adams

24 – 29 – Cabaret

24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

29 – Josh Bell

February

1 – Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

1 – 26 – Wicked

2 – TFO – A Toast to the Classics

2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

4 – Greg West – Live & Local

5 – Discover Opera

10 – 12 – Cinderella

11 – Don Miggs

11 – Rebecca Zapen – Live & Local

14 – Yanni

The Coliseum 535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg 727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum Tea dances run October through May; January 20 – 22 – Gem, Bead & Jewelry Show

The Mahaffey Theater 400 1st St. S, Bayfront Center St. Petersburg, 727.892.5767 www.themahaffey.com

January

12 – TFO – Taste of Russia

12 – Shut Up and Laugh

13 – Billy Gardell

14 – TFO – Bravo Broadway

15 – Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger

19 – Elvis LIVES

20 – The Five Irish Tenors

21 – TFO – Brahms, Mozart & Mendelssohn

22 – Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

26 – TFO – Symphony in C

27, 28 – Shen Yun

29 – Terry Fator

February

1 – Pat Metheny

2 – TFO – Young at Heart

3 – TFO – The Legend of David Bowie

4 – TFO Gala – Itzhak Perlman

9 – Smokey Robinson

11 – YES – The Album Series

12 – Dionne Warwick

17 – Loretta Lynn

The Palladium 253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg 727.822.3590 www.mypalladium.org

January

13 – Beacon 17

14 – Los Lobo

15 – Ethan Bortnick

18 – Palladium Chamber Players

27, 29 – Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

February

3 – Arlo Guthrie

8 – Ehnes Quartet

Van Wezel 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.953.3368 www.vanwezel.org

January 12 – Matthew Morrison

12 – Matthew Morrison 13 – Jay Leno

14 – Dick Fox’s Golden Boys

15 – Michael Bolton

16 – Engelbert Humperdinck

17 – Elvis Lives

18 – Zoltan Maga

19 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

20 – Sarasota Orchestra – Pops

22 – Adam Trent

24, 25 – Riverdance

26 – Billy Crystal

27 – Kenny Rogers

28 – Gladys Knight

29 – Johnny Mathis

31 – Boz Scaggs

February

1 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

2 – The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra

3 – 5 – Sarasota Orchestra – Masterworks

6 – Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

7 – Itzhak Perlman

8 – Lily Tomlin

9 – The Philadelphia Orchestra

10 – Steve Martin and Martin Short

14 – 108 Years of Broadway

15 – Twyla Tharp

West Coast Players 21905 US 19 N., Clearwater 727.437.2363 mwcplayers@gmail.comwww.wcplayers.org : January 13 – February 5 – Doublewide, Texas; Jan. 15, 16 – Auditions – The Lyons

MUSEUMS

Dali Museum One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg 727.823.3767 www.thedali.org

Saturdays – Dilly Dally w / Dali

Sundays – Yoga with Dali

Through April 17, 2017 – Frida Kahlo Exhibition

January 12 – Poetry at the Dali

January 12 – Poetry at the Dali

9 – Poetry at The Dali

11 – Amor Inspirado, A Celebration of Love

Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum 2240 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg www.woodsonmuseum.org Yoga on Mondays at 12 – 1 pm One City Chorus – Mondays at 7 pm

Florida Holocaust Museum 55 5th St. S, St. Petersburg 727.820.0100 www.flholocaustmuseum.org

Through January 15 – I Am My Brother’s Keeper

Through January 29 – Matzevot for Everyday Use

January 11, 12 – GHRAM Lecture "They Were Neighbors"

14 – Courage and Compassion
28 – The Greatest Crime of the War

28 – The Greatest Crime of the War

February 11- April 16 – Holocaust by Bullets Exhibit

18 – July 16 – Jehovah's Witnesses – Faith Under Fire Exhibition

Gulf Beaches Historical Museum 115 10th Ave, St. Pete Beach 727.552.1610 www.gulfbeachesmuseum.com: Only museum dedicated to the preservation of history of the local barrier island. Preserving island history for tomorrow’s generation!

Gulfport History Museum 5301 28th Ave. S, Gulfport 27.327.0505 www.gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Henry Plant Museum 401 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa 813.254.1891 www.plantmuseum.comFirst Friday – Free admission

John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota 941.359.5700 www.ringling.org

Mondays FREE admissions all day

Thurs – Art After 5

Third Thurs – Ringling by the Bay ($10)

Fri – ROAR – Ringling Order of Art Readers

Fri & Sat – Bayfront Garden Tours

Sat – Kid’s Quest, Family Workshop

Through April 1, 2017 – Walker Guest House Replica

Through January 17 – WWII to the August Coup Exhibition

Through Early May – Pathless Woods Exhibition

Through November 2017 – First Five Years of Art of Our Time

January 16 – Ringling by the Bay

29 – Forks & Corks – The Grand Tasting

31 – Conversation with the Artist

February

2 – Ringling Underground

4 – April 30 – A Feast for the Senses Exhibition

7 – Conversation about the Japanese Tea House

9 – Gallery Walk & Talk

11 – Family Festival – A Feast for the Senses

14 – Conversation – Sacred and Profane Love

Museum of Fine Arts 255 Beach Drive. NE, St. Petersburg 727.894.4638 www.mfastpete.org

Thursday PM adm. $5 after 5pm

Through January 22 – Latino Presence in American Art Exhibition

Through February 19 – Jack Barret –

People Watching Exhibition

Through March 20 – The Far North

January 14, 21 – Make and Take Saturday

14, 21 – Make and Take Saturday 14, 21 – Kidding Around Yoga

12, 19 – Cinema Series

13 – Mornings with the Maestro

14, 28 – Drumming

19 – Museum Store – Trunk Sale

19 – Beer Project: Winner’s Release Party

27 – MUSE Awards

21 – May 7 – Greg Smith – Breakdown Lane Exhibition

February 4, 18 – Kidding Around Yoga

4, 18 – Kidding Around Yoga 8 – Coffee Talk w/ Nan Colton

10, 11, 18 – Stuart Society Wine Weekend

11,25 – Drumming

St. Petersburg Museum of History 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg 727.894.1052 www.spmoh.orgLegendary Landscapes by Highwaymen; Through March 5 – African Americans Experiences in WWII February 9 – Dr. Martin Luther King in St. Augustine

Tampa Bay Automobile Museum 3301 Gateway Centre, Pinellas Park 727.579.8226, www.tbauto.org Unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles.

Tampa Bay History Center 801 Old Water St, Tampa 813.228.0097 www.tampabayhistorycenter.org

January 14 – Walk Tampa – The Ybor City Story

19 – Book Group – Cassadaga Spiritualists

February 11 – Walk Tampa – The Ybor City Story

15 – Florida Conversations

Tampa Museum of Art 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa 813.259.1720 www.tampamuseum.org

Monday – Meditation at Museum

Fridays – Art on The House – 4 to 8pm.

Saturday – Art Spot for Families

Through January 16 – Self Taught Genius

Through January 22 – Complicated Beauty: Cuban Art Exhibition

Tarpon Springs Railroad Depot Historical Museum 160 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs727.943.4624 Free Admission www.tarponspringsareahistoricalsociety.org

USF Contemporary Art Museum 3821 USF Holly Dr., Tampa, 33620 974.4133 – Info 813.974.2849

USF Contemporary Art Museum Institute for Research in Art 4202 E. Fowler Ave, Tampa

www.ira.usf.edu

January 13 – Flights of Fancy Opening Celebration

13 – Conversation with the Artist – Duke Riley
13 – March 4 – Flights of Fancy
26 – Curators Tour

13 – March 4 – Flights of Fancy

26 – Curators Tour

February 2 – For the Birds

17 – SYCOM Concert: Music for Duke Riley
23 – Fly By Night with Jean Coony

23 – Fly By Night with Jean Coony

USF Graphic Studio 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Suite 100 Tampa, 813.974.3503 Free admission

ART GALLERIES

Art Lofts

Florida Craftsmen Galleries (2nd floor) 10 5th St. N, St. Petersburg 727.504.8788 www.theartlofts.com

Second Saturday Gallery Walk

ARTpool Gallery 2030 Central Ave., St Petersburg 727.324.3878 www.artpoolrules.com

January 21 – I Love St. Pete pARTy

February 4, 5 – Crafty Fes

18 – MUSE Body Art Show

Bloom Art Center and Olesen Art Gallery 910 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg www.facebook.com/bloomartcenter

Chihuly Collection 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.822.7872 ext. 5102 www.moreanartscenter.org: Only permanent collection of Dale Chihuly’s work.

Craftsman House 2955 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.323.2787 www.craftsmanhousegallery.com

Gallery-Cafe-Pottery Studio; 2nd Saturday Gallery Walk

January 13 – Zowie Lewis

February 4 – Localtopia

23 – Sunshine City Songwriter's Festival

Creative Clay Cultural Arts Center 1114 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.825.0515 / www.Creativeclay.org: 2nd Saturday Gallery Walk

Crossroads Gallery St. Pete College – Clearwater2465 Drew St., Clearwater www.spcollege.edu/gallery

Domain Home Accessories & Gallery 3129 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport www.domainhomeaccessories.com: Local & Florida artisans featured.

January 21 – Artist Reception

February 18 – Artist's Reception

Duncan McClellan Gallery 2342 Emerson Ave. S, St. Petersburg 813.760.6600 www.dmglass.com

2nd Saturday Gallery Walk

January 14 – Shelley Muzylowski Allen & Rik Allen

15 – Art Glass Afternoon

February 11 – Guest Artist TBD

12 – Art Glass Afternoon

Dunedin Fine Art Center 1143 Michigan Blvd. – Dunedin, 34698 727.298.3322 www.dfac.org

January 13 – March 12 – Cuba- New Eyes, We Are Family, and Oye Cumo Va? Exhibitions Open

27 – 10th Annual Founders Luncheon

February 5 – Jimmy Wright – History of Pastel

10 – Viva Cuba! Festival Cubano
20 – Winter II Class Session Begins

20 – Winter II Class Session Begins

Feathered Serpent Gallery 1018 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.824.8877 www.featheredserpentgallery.com: Featuring Latin American Artists

Florida CraftArt Gallery 501 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org Second Saturday Artwalk; Mural Walk on SaturdaysJanuary 13 – February 25 – Sharp Edges Exhibition

Gallerie 909 909 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg 727.565.3930 www.gallerie909.com: Featuring African American Artists; Second Saturday Artwalk; Drum Circle First Friday each month; “Word is Bond” Last Sunday each month

Gulf Coast Artists Alliance 727.738.8010 www.gcaa-fl.org Two Locations in St. Petersburg St. Pete Artworks / Avenue 5 Studios

Michele Tuegel Contemporary 320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.823.1100 www.mtcontempo.com: Second Saturday Artwalk

Red Cloud Indian Arts 214 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg 727.821.5824 www.redcloudindianarts.com

Ringling College of Art & Design 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.359.7563 www.ringling.edu

Through January 27 – Indigenous People Exhibition

January 9 – March 25 – Glass Artists of Venice

14 – February 11 – Trustee Scholar Exhibition

February 3 – March 27 – Matthew Holler Exhibition

20 – March 18 – Homage to Andy Warhol

Stirling Studios & Art Gallery 730 Broadway (2nd Floor) Studio 12, Dunedinwww.stirlingartstudios.com

Studio 620 620 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg 727.895.6620 www.studio620.org

January 19 – Anyan Devery

February 16 – 20 – Dangerous Gully

ART CENTERS & CLASSES

Beach Art Center 1515 Bay Palm Blvd. Indian Rocks Bch.

727.596.4331 www.beachartcenter.org

Kapfer Glass Studio 409 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach 727.656.9190 / www.kapferglassstudio.com

Handmade glass art & crafts.

Morean Arts Center 719 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg 727.822.7872 www.moreanartscenter.org: Glass Studio & Hot Shop, Classes and Galleries

Second Saturday Artwalk

Saturdays at The Morean for Families

Fridays – Art Snap

January 14 – Advanced Portfolio

Through February 24 – Major Mud 3

Morean Arts Center for Clay at the Train Station 220 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg727.821.7162 www.moreanartscenter.org

Fridays – Friday Night Clay

Sundays for Families 1 – 3 pm

Second Saturday Artwal

Through January 15 – Color My World Exhibition – Beth Morean

Through January 31 – Out of the Ashes Exhibition

Pinellas Park Art Society Park Station Building 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park 727.360.4406 www.pinellasart.com piner

Pinot’s Palette 1572 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.821.3700 www.pinotspalette.com/stpetersburg

Society of Acrylic Painters Membership info / exhibit entry: www.isap-usa.com

SunTan Art Center at Don Vista Arts Center 3300 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach 727.367.3818 www.suntanart.org

Treasure Island Art Guild www.treasureislandartguild.org Gallery Closed June, July, August

Painting Workshops held weekly

Wednesday – ‘Anything Goes’

Thursday – ‘Acrylic Painting’

Friday – ‘Portrait Workshop’ – Live model

February 2 – Exchange; 11 – Meeting & Show

Zen Glass Studio 600 27th St. S, St. Petersburg 727.323.3141 www.zenglass.com: Offers glassblowing classes & workshops. St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. 2nd Saturday Art Walk

HANDS-ON MUSEUMS

Great Explorations Children’s Museum 1925 4th St. N, St. Petersburg727.821.8992 www.greatex.org: Where education and fun come alive. First Sunday of month open specialhours for special needs families. Stay & Play After School Program

January 14 – Winter Wonderland

16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 17 – Night at the Brewseum

Heritage Village 11909 125th St N, Largo 727.582.2123 www.pinellascounty.org/Heritage: Free 21-acre living history museum. New exhibit Boathouse display. Sundays – Speaking of History

MOSI (Museum of Science & Industry) 4801 E Fowler Ave #100, Tampa 813.987.6315 www.mosi.org: Largest children’s science center in the US Gaze skyward – Saunders PlanetariumIMAX Dome Theatre

January 21 – Vino with Venus; 28 – Member Night – Rogue One

MUSIC

Clearwater Jazz Holiday www.clearwaterjazz.com October 19 – 22, 2017

Florida Orchestra 727.662.7286 www.floridaorchestra.org

See venues for dates

– Mahaffey Theater, Ruth Eckerd Hall &

David Straz Performing Arts Center

St. Pete Beach Music Club Suntan Art Center 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Music ensemble Tuesdays

10 – 11 am. $5 per session.

Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday

6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session.

www.spbmusicclub.com

St. Petersburg College Gibbs Campus Music Center 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg

727.341.4360 www.spcollege.edu/events

January

6 – Piano Concert Series

18 – Wind Symphony & Community Concert

20 – Heissler Organ Concert Series

St. Petersburg Jazz Festival Various locations in St. Petersburg www.emitseries.org

www.stpetejazzfest.com February 22 – 26, 2017

Suncoast Dixieland Jazz Society 727.596.7142 www.sdjs.org

January 8 – Annual Meeting / Bobby Tess & Dixie Chaps

22 – Spaghetti Dinner

February 19 – Mardi Gras Celebration

Tampa Bay Symphony 727.827.8087 www.TampaBaySymphony.org Performances in various locations

February 12 – Spring Awakens – SPC

14 – Spring Awakens – The Palladium
19 – Spring Awakens – The Straz

19 – Spring Awakens – The Straz

The Blue Parrot Cafe 85 Corey Circle, St. Pete Beach 727.368.9619 Every Monday

TomKats Jazz Orchestra www.tomkatsjazzorchestra.com

The Hangar Restaurant 540 First St SE, St. Petersburg 727.823.7767 www.aldowningjazz.com

Every Mondayof month Jazz Jam

OPERA

Eckerd College 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg Miller Auditoriumwww.eckerd.edu/metopera 727.864.7600 .

The Met in HD Series

Live high-definition broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera

January 7 – Nabucco 21 – Romeo et Juliette

Florida Opera Festival

Artistic Director – Daniel Lipton

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place

Tampa, Florida 33602

www.operatampa.org

January

5, 8, 9, 12 – Open Rehearsal Romeo &

Juliette

11 – Wondrous Wednesday

20 – Donors Appreciation Dinner

20, 22 – Romeo & Juliette

24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

February

2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

5 – Discover Opera

10, 12 – Cinderella

Florida Suncoast Opera Guild

www.stpeteoperaguild.org

January

6 – Board Meeting

18 – General Meeting

February

4 – High School Vocal Competition

The Matinee Opera Players

64th Way, Pinellas Park

www.facebook.com/MatineeOperaPlayers

Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center

January

8 – Happy Opera New Year

St. Petersburg Opera

Company 727.823.2040

www.stpeteopera.org

Various performance locations

January

12, 13 – Love Potion Number 9

21 – Broadway Cabernet

27, 29, 31 – The Elixir of Love

Sarasota Opera House

61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota

941.359.0099 ext.101

www.sarasotaopera.org

January

5 – Celebration Concert

21 – The Opera Gala

February

7 – Meet the Artists

11, 16, 19, 22, 25 – Madam Butterfly

14 – Meet the Artist

The Pinellas Opera League NEW

Socialize and be Entertained

First Wednesday each month

October – June

pinellasoperaleague@gmail.com

January

4 – Luncheon and Concert

February

1 – Luncheon and Concert

DANCING

Florida West Ballet,

a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company:

616 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

www.floridawestballet.org

Gulfport Casino

5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport

www.mygulfport.us

More information on Casino events or

rental availability 727.893.1070.

Tuesday – International Ballroom

Tuesday – Argentine Tango

Wednesday – Swing www.SwingTime.info

Thursday – Latin Social

Sunday – Band / Dancing

January

8 – Soul Night

20 – Third Friday Sock Hop

February

17 – Third Friday Sock Hop

Sarasota Ballet

5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

941.359.0099 www.sarasotaballet.org

Tickets 941.351.0099 x 101

January

8 – A Celebration of Two Worlds

27 – 30 – Ashton, Graziano & Tuckett

St. Petersburg Polish American

Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE,

St. Petersburg, 972.741.3749

www.polishsociety.org

Sunday Dinner & Dancing:

Dinner – $8 2:15 – 3:30 pm

727.360.0584 – dinner reservations

Dancing, 3 – 6 pm. $6 M’s/$8 Non M’s

Live Sunday Bands

Tea Dances RETURN January 2017

2nd & 4th Wed. of the month

$7 Dance, $10 Dance with Instruction

11:30 – 12:30 pm Instruction

1 – 3:30 pm Live Music

January

8 – Jasiu’s Polka All Stars

11 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures

15 – Sounds of the South

22 – Northern Sounds

25 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures

29 – FL Honky Polka Band

February

5 – Nu Soundz

8 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures

The Coliseum

535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg,

727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum

Tea Dance – 1st & 3rd Wed. of month October through May

January

4, 18 – Tea Dances

February

1, 15 – Tea Dances

11 – Big Band Ballroom Dance

FILM

Celebrating CommUNITY

International Gay & Lesbian Film Fest

Various times and locations

www.tiglff.com

International Cinema Series

Eckerd College, 4200 54th Avenue S,

St. Petersburg, Miller Auditorium

727.864.7979 events@eckerd.edu

www.eckerd.edu/internationalcinema

LGBTQ Film Series NEW

Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport

Second Thursday of each month. 7 pm.

727.893.1074

www.facebook.com/GulfportLibraryFL

January

12 – Summertime (La Belle Saison)

February

9 – Movie

St. Petersburg Preservation’s Movies and Music in the Park

400 Bayshore Dr. NE, North Straub Park, St. Petersburg. 6 – 9 pm.

www.stpetersburgpreservation.org

Sunscreen Film Festival

April 27 – 30, 2017

www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com

Various locations throughout St. Petersburg. VIP & General Admission

Comedy

Coconuts Comedy Club

Oldest (longest running) comedy

club in Florida.

5501 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach

727.360.5653 (JOKE)

www.coconutscomedyclubs.com

Open Mike on Tuesdays

Shows: Wed – Sat, 9 pm

January

4 – 7 – TBA

11 – 14 – Bengt Washburn

18 – 21 – Mike Rivera

David Howard. Guinness Book of

World Records for Comedy “Funniest Man alive”

Sporty’s Comedy Club

17093 Gulf Blvd., N Redington Beach

727.596.6725. (across from Double

Tree Beach Resort)

Fri. & Sat. nights. 9:05 pm Start.

www.facebook.com/GDavidHoward

ECO//ZOOS

AQUARIUMS

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

1101 Country Club Way S,

St. Petersburg 727.893.7326

Tram Tours Saturdays, Guided Tours, Classes

www.stpeteparksrec.org/boyd-hill.html

February

4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest

Brooker Creek Preserve

3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs

727.453.6800

www.brookercreekpreserve.org

January

7 – Visiting Critters

8 – Friends of Brooker Creek Music Jamboree

14 – Intro to Plant Identification

21 – Tree Planting Imperative

21 – Spiders – Saturday Youth Program

28 – Capture the Moment – Photography

February

4 – Frogs

4 – Star Party

11 – Intro to Outdoor Survival

18 – Invasive Plants of Pinellas

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

727.441.1790 www.SeeWinter.com

Rescue, Rehab and Release

Home of Winter and Hope, stars of

Dolphin Tale I & II

Monthly You Tube Program

Egmont Key Shuttle

Hubbard’s Marina, Ft. DeSoto Co. Park

$20 RSVP; 727.867.6569

www.hubbardsmarina.com/egmont

727.893.2627 www.egmontkey.info

Florida Aquarium

701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

813.273.4000 www.flaquarium.org

January

8 – Taste of the Championship

Fort De Soto Park

Tierre Verde 727.552.1862

www.pinellascounty.org/park/05_Ft_DeSoto.htm

Guided Nature Walks – Sat & Sun

January

29 – Chilly Willy Duathlon

Lowry Park Zoo

1101 West Sligh Ave., Tampa

One mile west of I-275 (exit 48)

813.935.8552 www.lowryparkzoo.com

events line 813.935.8552, ext. 276

January

1, 8 – Tailgate Days

February

TBA – Dinos Alive Coming

Mote Aquarium

1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota

941.388.4441 www.mote.org

Science, Education, Aquarium

January

11 – Coffee with a Scientist

20 – Marine Science Film Festival

February

1 – Teen Science Café

8 – Coffee with a Scientist

11 – Coastal Cleanup

St. Petersburg Audubon Society

727.753.9731 www.stpeteaudubon.org

101+ Years Conservation

Meets 3rd Tuesday of each month

First Saturday of month Boyd Hill

Bird Walk

January

7 – Boyd Hill

9 – Navigating Nature

12 – Fort DeSoto

15 – Painting with a Twist Fundraiser

17 – Peruvian Amazon

21 -Possum Branch Preserve

February

4 – Boyd Hill

4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest

11 – Great Backyard Bird Count

18 – Tour Circle B Bar Ranch

St. Petersburg Shell Club

9100 113th St. North, Seminole

727.867.6861 www.stpeteshellclub.org

2nd Fri, 6:30 pm (except June, July,

Aug. & Dec.), Seminole Recreation

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary

18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores

727.391.6211 www.seabirdsanctuary.com

Largest non-profit wild bird hospital sanctuary

FREE. Donations accepted. Tours.

Weedon Island Preserve

727.453.6500, St. Petersburg

1800 Weedon Drive NE

www.weedonislandpreserve.org

January

14 – Birds of Prey

19 – Archaeology Lecture Series

20 – Going Coastal Bird Hike

21 – Paddle the Preserve

27 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab

28 – Archaeology Works – Food

28 – More than a Movie – Fierce Green Fire

29 – Nature by the Book

February

10 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab

11 – Great Weedon Bird Quest

16 – Archaeology Lecture Series

17 – Going Coastal – Salt Pond Hike

18 – Identifying Non-Marine Turtles

ON THE WATER

Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center

Located behind Dolphin Village

4737 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach

727.360.7411 www.dolphinlandings.com

Sailing, Fishing, Motor Cruising, Sunset Sails.

Shell Key Shuttle & Sunset Cruises

801 Pass-A-Grille Way, Merry Pier,

727.360.1348 www.shellkeyshuttle.com

Dog friendly cruises on special dates.

Adult Basic Sailing School

Boca Ciega Yacht Club,

Not-for-profit Sailing Club

727.345.7544. www.sailbcyc.org

Boating Skills / Seamanship

USCG Safe Boating Program

Flotilla #72, 9 Classes.

Tues. 7:30 – 9:30 pm

1300 Beach Blvd. SE, St. Petersburg

(US Coast Guard Base) 727.898.1324

Jim www.uscgaux.info

USCG Safe Boating Program

U.S. Coast Guard Aux Flotilla #78,

13-week continuous Program

Tuesdays, 7 pm,

Warren Webster Comm. Ctr,

1500 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Bch.

Take up to 2 years to finish. $45, $60 couple

Jim 727.360.4846, Warren 727.321.7801

January

3 – Your “Highway Signs”

10 – Rules of the Nautical Road

17 – Boat Safety

24 – Intro to Navigation

31 – Powering Your Boat

February

7 – Lines and Knots

14 – Weather

21 – Your Boat’s Radio

St. Petersburg

Sail & Power Squadron

St. Petersburg Sailing Center,

250 2nd Ave. SE, St Petersburg

Demens Landing, 727-550-1811

www.boating-stpete.org

American Boating Course

Free to attend, $40 materials per

family. 7 week course. Mon’s 7 – 9 pm.

Thursdays – Junior Navigation

January

7 – Change of Watch

10, 17 – Seamanship

FERRIES

Cross-bay Ferry NEW

Connecting Downtown Tampa ( Convention Center ) to Downtown St. Petersburg ( Vinoy Basin ) beside St. Petersburg Museum of History

$10 each way – Residents can receive a free roundtrip ticket for participating in survey on website www.crossbayferry.com

Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi Service NEW

Services 9 stops throughout Madeira Beach, St. Petersburg (Jungle Prada) and Treasure Island. Currently running Fridays & Saturdays. $20 all day fare. www.tampabayferry.com

NATURE

Florida Botanical Gardens

12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

727.582.2100 www.flbg.org

Free. Friendly dogs welcome on leash.

Open daily

Welcome Center is Closed weekends & County Holidays

February

14 – Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

Florida West Coast Orchid Society

12175 125th St N, Largo.

727.460.4606 Free. www.fwcos.org

2nd Thurs, 7:30 pm, Visitors welcome.

Educational class, Cooperative

Extension (Botanical Gardens).

January

13 – Field Trip to Tamiami Orchid Show

Garden Club St. Petersburg

500 Sunset Dr. S, St. Petersburg

Diane Shafer, shaferd2@gmail.com

or 727.347.6649.

www.gardenclubstpetersburg.org

January

9 – Creative Crafts

10 – All Members Meeting – Bats

10 – Night Bloomers Mini Flower Show

12 – Horticulture Seminar

18 – Horticulture Extravaganza

21 – Junior Garden Club

24 – Jungle Circle – Herbs – Thyme

26 – Card and Game Party w/ Lunch

Ikebana International

Chapter 65, St. Petersburg meetings

3rd Monday – 10 am – 2 pm,

(Sept. to May)

Chapel On The Hill Church – Evans Hall,

12601 Park Blvd., Seminole,

Ikebana – centuries old art of

Japanese floral arranging.

Info – hotline 727.729.9445

www.ikebanastpetersburg.com

January

19 – Meeting and Program

20 – Workshop – Wafu Style

February

13 – Art Deco

18, 19 – Sunken Gardens Exhibition

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota

941.366.5731 www.selby.org

Mondays – Yoga in the Garden

January

4 – Wine & Design

5 – Bromeliad Tree Sale

7 – Opening Reception Rainforest Masks

8 – 28 – Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Exhibit

9 – Borucan Mask Painting

11 – Borucan Masks, Native Artists and the Role of Fair Trade in Protecting Resources

20 – Orchids 101

20 – Lunch in the Garden Series

February

1 – Visual Poetry

2 – 4 – Zen Watercolors

7 – Singing in the Gardens

11 – The Orchid Ball

13 – The Color of Dreams

15 – Flower Fantasy

15 – Chagall Nights

18 – Chagall Family Saturdays

Sunken Gardens

1825 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg

727.892.5715 www.sunkengardens.org

Adult and Child Horticultural Workshops

Effective January 1, 2016 – New Prices

January

7 – Nature Journaling and Illustration

14 – Arbor Day Celebration

14 – Tree Talk and Stroll

28 – Succulent Centerpiece Workshop

CARD GAME / BINGO

Pasadena Bridge Club

10 Park St N, St. Petersburg

A.C.B.L. certified duplicate

Mon. thru Fri., 12:30 pm

Contract Bridge & Pinochle

Tues. & Thurs. 12 pm David 727.381.5944

St. Petersburg Bridge Club,

9103 US 19N, Pinellas Park.

Games, Lessons, & Seminars.

www.stpetebridge.org

M – F 12:30 & 7 pm, Sat.10:30 am

Charlie 727.363.1136 or 544.5040.

Thursday Night Bingo

Treasure Island Community Center

106th Ave. & Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

Early Games start 6:45 pm

Regular Games start 7:45 pm

Presented by the Treasure Island Islettes

Benefits local scholarships.

Linda 727.270.3178

CLUBS

Action Club (Treasure Island)

(Sept. – May) Membership open to ALL

mature residents. $10/ singles, &

$15 /couples. Meets monthly 1:30 pm.

Treasure Island Comm. Center

Refreshments / desserts, programs.

Arranged trips & fun programs.

Carol Lee 727.360.9181.

Corvair Biking Society

Bike rides on Tuesday & Thursdays,

various routes, ride 15 – 25 miles,

food/beverage breaks. Mid to So.

Pinellas Co. Helmets required.

Contact: Tony Cahill 727.204.0149

Greater Pinellas

Democratic Club

2nd Thursday

Banquet Masters,

13355 49th St. N & Ulmerton,

Clearwater, Largest Democratic club

on west coast of FL. 727.360.3971

Gulfport Walking Club

Gulfport Recreation Center

5730 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport

Gulfport & Pinellas County parks.

John Lapham 727.893.1079

Mad Dogs Swim

Wed. Night swims through summer

6 pm. SHARP. Hurley Park Shelter at Pass-A-Grille Beach, 1600 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach

www.stpetemaddogs.org 727.582.1910.

Military Officers Association

of St. Petersburg

3rd Friday @ mth. Pasadena Yacht & Country Club,6300 Pasadena Point Blvd, Gulfport. Social hour – 11 am. / lunch & short program. Military Officers that are

retired, active duty or former officers

and their spouses or widows invited

Reservations 727.360.2936.

Military Officers Wives Club

2nd Tuesday monthly Oct. to May.

Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N

& Ulmerton, Clearwater

RSVP necessary, 727.812.4868.

Military Order of World Wars

(Clearwater Chapter) 1st Tuesday

Belleair Country Club,

One Country Club Lane, Belleair.

Social: 11:30 am. lunch & program.

Military Officers retired, active

duty, former officers, spouses, widows

LTC George Smith 727.786.5578

January

3 – Meeting

National Active & Retired

Federal Employees (NARFE)

Chapter 259 – Clearwater

727.510.9472

www.narfe.org/chapter259

No meeting July and August

National Active & Retired

Federal Employees (NARFE)

Ch. # 1140 – 4th Wed. monthly.

Spouses & guests welcome.

www.narfe.org/chapter1140

Ostomy Support Group NEW

Learn all about the life changing procedure. Guest speakers.

Last Sunday each month 2 pm.

St. Anthony’s Hospital, Auditorium

727.657.0998

Pass-A-Grille Shuffle Board

(Jan – April ) Tues/Thurs/Sat, 10 am-12

Pass-A-Grille Park 9 & 10th Ave.

Member $10/yr, Open to Public.

Rotary Club of Gulf Beaches

Tuesdays, 12 pm, Guests welcome.

The Club at Treasure Island

400 Treasure Island Causeway.

Bill England, 727.347.0386

Rutgers Club Tampa Bay

1st Thursday monthly – 11:45 am,

Hibachi Grill, 7610 49th Street N,

Park Plaza, Pinellas Park 727.344.1944

Social Club of St. Petersburg NEW

Bocce, cards and social events.

Sons of Italy, 2500 34th St. S,

St. Petersburg. Open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday.

Reservations required. 727.798.6355

www.sonsofitalysp.org

Dining Room Closed May 1 – Sept 26

St. Pete Beach Music Club

Suntan Art Center

3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Music ensemble Tuesdays

10 – 11 am. $5 per session.

Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday

6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session.

www.spbmusicclub.com

St. Pete Road Runners

Mbr: Road Runners Club of America.

Walkers, joggers, non-competitive &competitive runners.

Monthly meetings, guest speakers, coaching, group runs, Grand Prix Series, and social events. www.sprr.org

St. Petersburg Republican

@ 2nd Wed., 7 pm St. Petersburg

Comm. Church, 4501 30th Ave. N,

St. Petersburg. Monthly speaker &

Q & A session. All invited. No charge.

Call Gail Hebert, 727.526.2492 or

Gus Pries priesgus@verizon.net

St. Petersburg Shuffle Board

Fridays – 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N, Free.

7 – 11 pm. A hip twist on an old game.

727.822.2083 www.stpeteshuffle.com

Swiss Club

11:45 am, 2nd Saturday monthly,

The Club At Treasure Island

400 Treasure Island Causeway,

Treasure Island, 727.344.1944

The Clearwater St. Pete Ski Club NEW

2nd Tuesday Mike’s Pizza & Deli Station,

13560 49 St., Clearwater

Pinellas County’s Only Ski Club

www.snowsharks.org

The Contemporaries NEW

Support Group of Members of

Museum of Fine Arts. Monthly lectures,

gatherings and field trips supporting

contemporary artists of Tampa Bay.

$20 yearly membership in addition

to MFA Membership.

www.mfastpete.org

The Heart of Pinellas

Decorative Artists (HPDA)

2nd Saturday (No meeting Dec)

Local affiliate of the international

group, Society of Decorative Painters.

www.hpdafl.com or email

www.hpdaprez@verizon.net

Treasure Island Islettes NEW

Community Service Organization

Meet 4th Monday of month

Treasure Island Community Center

Marian 727.360.0164.

TOASTMASTERS

Bay Pines Toastmasters NEW

Wed. 5:15 – 6:30 pm. Free.

Bldg. 20 behind VA Hospital

Jill Haseltine 727.893.7838

www.facebook.com/baypinestoastmasters

Cool & Confident Toastmasters

Every Monday 6:15 pm. Free.

PARC Facility, 3190 Tyrone Blvd. N, St. Petersburg. Margaret 727.422.8856

Downtown St. Pete Toastmasters

focuses on improving communication

& leadership skills. Guests welcome.

Thursday, 6:00 – 7:30 pm, FREE

244 2nd Ave. N, St Petersburg,

Room DC 316. Robert 321.872.8295,

www.DowntownSt.PeteToastmasters.com

Gulfport Toastmasters

Wednesday 6:15 – 7:30pm,

Gulfport Library, 5501 28th Ave. S 727.537.9098

info@gulfporttoastmasters.com

www.gulfporttoastmasters.com

St Petersburg Club #2284

Public speaking organization help!

Tuesdays, 6:15 – 8:30 pm.

Hope Lutheran Fellowship Hall,

1801 62nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg

www.toastmastersclubs.org

THRIFT SHOPS

Attic Shoppe

316 Corey Ave., St Pete Beach

727.360.5647

www.stalbanstpetebeach.org

Run by St Albans Church on Corey Ave.

One of longest running thrift shoppes.

CASA Thrift Shop NEW

1011 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg

727.828.1233. Wednesday Seniors 55+ save 25%. www.casa-stpete.org

Monies raise benefit the victims of domestic violence. Donations greatly appreciated.

Pass-A-Grille Beach

Comm. Church Thrift Shop

107 16th Ave. & Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach.

9am-noon Tue, Wed., Thur., & Sat.

9 am – 1pm 727.360.5508

Closed Summers, Reopens in Sept.

Treasures by the Sea

Church by the Sea

495 137th Ave. Cir., Madeira Beach 727.391.7706

Tues., Thurs., & Sat 10 am – 2 pm.

WOMEN’S NETWORKING

Business & Professional Women’s Club

1st & 3rd Thurs., 11:30 am,

400 Beach Dr., St. Petersburg

www.BPWStPetePinellas.org

727.471.8248

HEC Friday Networking NEW

Every Friday, 3 – 4:15 pm

The Hollander Hotel, 421 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, Ample parking!

Run by Eileen Brock of Paradise News

727.439.2575 Sponsors: Mark Drucker, Hollander Hotel & Paradise News

Started Friday, December 2, 2016

Women in Tourism

Educate, encourage, network.

3rd Friday, various locations

throughout Tampa Bay.

www.tampabaywomenintourism.com

DOWNTOWNS

GULFPORT

www.mygulfport.us

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

Beach Blvd.@ Tuesday 9 am – 3 pm

FreshMarket@GulfportMA.com

Free Clothing Swap

2nd Tuesday @ month, 9 am – 1 pm

Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk

Fine Arts with live art

demonstrations, vendors and

entertainment. 6 pm. Beach Blvd.

www.visitgulfportflorida.com

So Tangerine Saturday Market

Tangerine Greenway, Gulfport

8 am – 2 pm www.so49.org

Gulfport’s Third Saturday Art Walk

Vendors, entertainment and roving

street performers. Begins at 6 pm.

Beach Blvd.

January

6 – First Friday Flea Market

6 – First Friday Artwalk

10, 19 – Welcome to Gulfport

14 – Beach Cleanup

14 – MLK Day of Service

20 – Third Friday Sock Hop

21 – Third Saturday Artwalk

February

3 – First Friday Artwalk

11 – Beach Cleanup

17 – Third Friday Sock Hop

18 – Third Saturday Artwalk

PETE BEACH

SPB Recreation Center

7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach

727.363.9245 www.spbrec.com

January

7 – Senior Excursion – Ringling Museum

8 – 50’s Sock Hop

14 – Senior Excursion – Mixon Fruit Farm

21 – Community Yard Sale

21 – Senior Excursion – Florida Aquarium

28 – Senior Excursion – Ellenton Outlets

29 – Music in the Afternoon

February

4 – Senior Excursion – St. Armands Circle

11 – Senior Excursion – Dunedin Craft Festival

18 – Senior Excursion – Florida State Fair

PETERSBURG

http://www.stpete.org/ www.stpete.org

January

7 – Kettle Krush 5K and Fun Run

14 – St. Petersburg State of the City

14 – Sunshine Music & Blues Festival

16 – MLK Drum Major for Justice Parade

February

4 – Localtopia

4 – Rays Fan Fest

11 – Cupid’s Undie Run

15 – 17 – Conference of World Affairs

18 – Gumbo and Jazz Festival

Fridays St. Pete Shuffle

Mirror Lake Shuffleboard

Courts. 7 – 11 pm www.stpeteshuffle.com

Sundays Gospel Brunch at The Manhattan Casino

www.manhattancasino.com

1st Friday Get Downtown Music Series, Street block party featuring live music / dancing food & drink, vendors!

5:30 – 10 pm. Central Ave between 2nd & 3rd St. www.firstfridaystpete.com

4th Friday Grand Central PM Stroll

Shops, night spots & businesses open late, specials, entertainment. Grand Central District, 1st Ave. N to 1st Ave. S & 19th St. to 31st St. 5 – 9 pm. 727.328.7086

2nd Saturday Artwalk & Trolley

Downtown & Warehouse Art District. Take the trolley to explore the Art’s Hot Spots. 727.323.ARTS www.stpetearts.org

TOURS

St. Petersburg Preservation

Walking Tours

Central Ave. & 2nd St, St. Petersburg

(Oct. – Apr.) 727.824.7802

www.stpetepreservation.org

National Register listed downtown

Free for members. $5 suggested donation non-members.

Tours return in October

January

7 – Downtown Walking Tour

14 – Waterfront Tour

21 – Crescent Heights Neighborhood Tour

28 – Westward Ho to Historic Kenwood

Walking Mural Tours NEW

Departing from Florida CraftArt,

501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Murals and history behind them.

727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org

MARKETS

TUESDAYS

Gulfport’s Tuesday Fresh Market

Year Round! 9 am – 3 pm Summer hrs.

Beach Blvd, below 29 Ave S, Gulfport

Live music. www.visitgulfportflorida.com

FreshMarket@gulfportma.com

Second Tuesday – Clothing Swap,

WEDNESDAYS

Madeira Beach Morning Market

9 am – 2 pm, rain or shine.

Madeira Way between

Gulf Blvd. & Tom Stuart Cswy.

www.TheBeachMarkets.com

October to May

1ST & 3RD THURSDAY

Edge District Farmer’s Market

4 pm – 8 pm. Green Bench Brewing Co.,

1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg

www.facebook.com/EDGEFarmersMarket

FRIDAYS

Founders Corner Fresh Market

4 – 8 pm.

431 Southwest Blvd. N, St. Petersburg

www.facebook.com/Fridaymarketfounderscorner

Treasure Island Friday Market

9 am – 2 pm. Community Center’s Park (behind Walgreens) 1 Park Place & 106th Ave., Treasure Island. FREE parking, live music. 727.360.4121

www.islandneighborschamber.org

News@islandneighborschamber.org

CLOSED for Summer

SATURDAYS

Saturday Morning Market

9 am – 2 pm / (Oct. 1 – May 26)

Al Lang Stadium parking lot & 1st Ave. S & 1st St., St. Petersburg

(June thru Sept.) at Williams Park,

1st Ave. N & 2nd St., St Petersburg

www.saturdaymorningmarket.com

727.455.4921

So. Tangerine Saturday Market NEW

9 am – 2 pm. Tangerine Greenway &

49th St., Gulfport. 727.439.0164

www.sotangerine.com

SUNDAYS

Corey Avenue Sunday Market

Corey Area Business Assoc.

10 am – 2 pm / October thru May

Live music .Shops open, Free parking, 74th Ave., St. Pete Beach

727.498.8778 www.coreyave.com

Deuces Live Sunday Market

22nd St. S & 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg

1 – 5 pm. www.deuceslive.org

Indian Rocks Beach Sunday Market

9 am – 1 pm / October thru April

Indian Shores Town Hall,19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores

www.thebeachmarkets.com

WEEKEND MARKETS

Paradise Bazaar

Year Round! Friday’s & Sunday’s

9 am – 4 pm, next to Paradise Grille

Pass-A-Grille, 9th Ave. & Gulf Way.

ParadiseBazaar@Yahoo.com

Pass-A-Grille Beach Art Mart

Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm.

Next to Paradise Grille, 9th Ave.& Gulf Way, Pass-A-Grille Beach 727.367.3818

suntanartcenter@verizon.net

OTHER MARKETS

1st Friday Flea Market

9 am – noon. Gulfport Multipurpose

Sr. Ctr. 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport

1st Saturday Grand Central Flea

9 am – 4 pm. Antiques, Collectibles

NEW LOCATION

Parking Lot of Punky’s Bar

3063 Central Ave. St. Pete

1st Saturday St. Pete Indie Market

Noon – 5 pm.

600 Block of Central Ave., St. Petersburg www.stpeteindiemarket.com/index.html

VOLUNTEER

AARP Tax Aide

Varying responsibilities.

www.aarp.org/giving-back

Daystar Life Center

Offering monthly information sessions

services & volunteering, the third

Tuesday, 1:30 pm. Daystar Life Ctr.

226 6th St. S, St. Petersburg.

727.498.8794 or kitty.rawson@daystarlife.com

Empath Health / Suncoast Hospice NEW

Locations throughout Pinellas County

Various positions. Training provided

Ages 14 years +. 727.523.3440

Kendrapolachy@thehospice.org

Friends of Strays NEW

2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

www.friendsofstrays.com

Non-profit, no kill shelter

Volunteer orientation, twice monthly.

Claire@friendsofstrays.com

727-522-6566 ext. 107

RCS of Pinellas County NEW

Positions needed at Food Bank, Haven of RCS, Grace House, Thrift Store

Helping families of hunger, homelessness and domestic violence.

One hour orientation required.

727.584.3528 ext. 407

www.rcspinellas.org

State of Florida Guardian

ad Litem Program

Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of FL,

14250 49th St. N, Suite 4000,

Clearwater. 727.464.6528.

St. Petersburg Free Clinic

863 3rd Ave. N, St Petersburg.

To schedule new volunteer orientation Marissa.Davis@stpetersburgfreeclinic.org 727.821.1200 X 114.

Tampa Bay Watch NEW

Mondays 9 am – noon

June 13 – August 1

Ages 15+ for Volunteer Hours

rarndt@tampabaywatch.org

YOGA / SPIRITUAL

Beach Yoga Pinellas NEW

Tuesdays 7 – 8:15 pm.

Treasure Island Community Center Garden Rm.

Thursdays 7 – 8:15 pm

City Hall Auditorium

Year round resident discount packages.

www.beachyogapinellas.com 727.222.6476

Don Vista Arts Center NEW

3300 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach

727.367.3818 www.suntanart.org

Celebrating 50+ Years. Yoga, Chi Gong

Drum Circle

4th Friday on Gulfport Beach

West side near the Rec. Center.

Winter 7 pm / Summer 7:30 pm.

Empowering & healing.

Dena Lebowitz. 727.289.3380

denaleb@gmail.com

Hoop Dancing

Yoga Village – Sunken Gardens,

1825 4th St. N, St. Petersburg

Contact: Abby 813.777.7720

www.hoolamonsters.com

Story telling dance with 1 to 30 hoops

Inspire Yoga at the Dali

Sundays at The Dali, One Dali Blvd.,

practice vinyasa/ashtanga poses.

727.823.3767 www.thedali.org

Madeira Beach Recreation Center

200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

727.392.0665 www.madeirabeachfun.com

Yoga Essentials, Vinyasa, Flow, Tai Chi, Hoola Dance

Meditation in the Gardens

Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N, St. Petersburg,

Every Wednesday, 12:30 pm.

727.551.3102 www.stpete.org/sunken

Nava Yoga Studio NEW

5901 Sun Blvd. W, Suite 120, St. Petersburg

727.592.1999 www.navayogastudio.com

Perfect Circle Yoga & Fitness

595 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

727.504.2327 www.perfectcircleyoga.com

Bikram Yoga, Hot Yoga, Boot Camp,

Pilates, Personal Training,

Sacred Lands

1700 Park St. N, St. Petersburg.

727.347.0354 www.sacredlandspreservationandeducation.org

Sunday tours, Meditations, special events. Wednesdays Movement for Wellness

Sound Meditations NEW

Thursdays at 11 am.

Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S, Gulfport.

727.893.5657. Brought to you by Gulfport Senior Center Foundation

www.gulfportseniorfoundation.org

St. Petersburg Yoga

2842 MLK St. N, St. Petersburg

727.894.9642

info@stpetersburgyoga.com

Tues, 6:15 pm, Sunset Beach,

10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

Wed., Sunrise 7 am at Straub Park,

255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

www.stpetersburgyoga.com

St. Pete Beach Yoga NEW

Daily 10 am and one hour

before sunset. St. Peter Beach near Beach Plaza and 67th Ave.

727.686.0123

stpetebeachyoga@gmail.com

Yoga Alliance Certified

Sunken Gardens

1825 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg

727.892.5715 www.sunkengardens.org

Daily Yoga with Yoga Village classes

www.stpeteyogafestival.org

Tampa Museum of Art

120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

813.259.1720 www.tampamuseum.org

Monday Meditation

The Longhouse

2309 49th Street S, Gulfport

727.322.5766 www.longhouse.info

All levels of skill and techniques

Tree of Life Yoga NEW

6800 Gulf Blvd., South Pasadena

Shopping Ctr., 727.514.3057

www.treeoflifeyoga.org

Four studios. Addiction Recovery, Prenatal, Cancer Survivor Yoga

Yoga – Jeanne Salvo, RYT 500

Yoga Style: Kripalu, Pass-A-Grille

Beach Comm Church,

107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach

Phone/Text 727.224.7631

Jesalvo@tampabay.rr.com

YOGA FOR A CAUSE!

Get healthy and support Florida West Ballet, a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company!

Yoga Around Town is offering yoga classes at Florida West Ballet’s studio: 616 4th Street N., St. Petersburg

Bring your mat, towel & $10 donation per session.

floridawestballet@tampabay.rr.com or ann@yogaaroundtown.net