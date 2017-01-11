Fun @ Town
LIVE THEATRE
Amalie Arena, (Tampa Bay Times Forum) 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 813.301.6500 www.amaliearena.com
January 14 – Winter Jam 20 – The Comedy Get Down 25 – 29 – Circus XTREME
February 3 – truTV Impractical Jokers 14 – Bon Jovi
American Stage, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg 727.823.7529 www.americanstage.org
January
- 8 – Joe Turner’s – Forward
- 18 – February 19 – Come and Gone
- 22 – Improv House Teams Live
- February
- 5 – Hawk & Wayne
A Simple Theater The Biniger Theater, Eckerd College 4200 54th Avenue S, St. Petersburg
727.864.7811 www.asimpletheatre.org
- January
- 18 – The Time Trail
- February
- 7 – Shipwrecked!
Capitol Theatre 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater 727.791.7400 www.rutheckerdhall.com/venues
- January
- 11 – Henry Rollins
- 12 – Lewis Black
- 13 – Greg Billings Band
- 15 – Dr. John and the Nite Trippers
- 17 – Michael Bolton
- 20 – Doyle Bramhall II
- 21 – Lisa Lampanelli
- 22 – Tom Segura
- 24 – Geoff Tate Acoustic
- 27 – Keller Williams & Leo Kottke
- 28 – Kathleen Madigan
- 29 – Adam Trent
- February
- 3 – Gallagher’s 70th Birthday Bash
- 6 – Rick Astley
- 9 – Gaelic Storm
- 10 – Under the Streetlamp
- 11 – Delbert McClinton
- 12 – Pure Prairie League
- 13 – Al Di Meola 40th Anniversary
- 14 – Richard Thomas
- 15 – Hayes Grier
Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport, 727.893.1070 http://www.mygulfport.us January 12 – 22 – Parfumerie
Central Park Performing Arts Center 105 Central Park Dr., Largo 727.587.6793 www.largoarts.com
- January
- 12 – The Smithereens
- 13 – Livingston Taylor
- 14 – Pam Tillis
- 19 – The Machine performs Pink Floyd
- 21 – Jeff Lorber
- 23 – The Fabulous Hubcaps
- 27 – The J3 Vocal Band
- 28 – Al Stewart
- February
- 2 – Girls Night Out Comedy Show
- 4 – The Rat Pack Together Again
- 7 – The Four Bitchin’ Babes
- 9 – Y&T
- 10 – I Moved A Mountain
- 11 – Rave On! Buddy Holly Experience
- 13 – Neil Zirconia – Faux Diamond
Eight O’Clock Theatre 105 Central Park Drive, Largo 727.587.6793, www.eightoclocktheatre.com
FreeFall Theatre Company 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.498.5205 www.freefalltheatre.com
- January Through 29 – Peter and the Starcatcher Through 29 – Peter Pan
- 27 – Talkback
- 13 – freeFall Flight 2017
- 22, 29 – Enrichment Lecture
Glenridge Performing Arts Center 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota 941.552.5325 www.gpactix.com
- January 13 – Hunter & Doe
- 18 – Wild Carrot
- 26 – Lecture – Michael Lasser
- 28 – The Great American Songbook
- February
- 4 – Giacomo Gates
- 15 – The Mersey Beatles
M.A.D. Theatre of Tampa (Music Acting Dance Theatre of Tampa) 813.386.6173 www.madtheatre.com
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa, 813.740.2446 www.ticketmaster.com/venue/107257
Patel Conservatory 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa 813.222.1002 www.patelconservatory.org
Dance / Theater / Music / Adult Classes
February
16 – 19 – The Adventures of Flat Stanley
Ruth Eckerd Hall 1111 N. McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater 727.791.7400 www.rutheckerdhall.com
- January
- 14 – ELO – Former Members
- 15 – Golden Boys
- 15 – TFO – Bravo Broadway
- 16 – John Denver Tribute
- 17 – Van Morrison
- 20 – Riverdance
- 22 – Kenny Rogers
- 22 – TFO – Brahms Mozart Mendelssohn
- 23 – The Last Waltz 40 Tour
- 24 – Don Henley
- 26 – Jerry Seinfeld
- 29 – Battle of the Big Bands
- 30 – Gladys Knight
- 31 – Billy Crystal
- February
- 1 – TFO – Young at Heart
- 1 – Boz Scaggs & Robert Cray
- 2 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- 6 – Beehive – The 60’s Musical
- 9 – Sicilian Tenors
- 11 – Steve Martin & Martin Short
- 13 – 109 Years of Broadway
- 17 – Three Dog Night & America
St. Petersburg City Theatre Located off I-275 at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg, 33712
Box Office: Tickets / Information 727.866.1973 www.spcitytheatre.org
January 12 – 22 – Neil Simon’s Proposals
Stageworks Theater 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., West Bldg., #151, Tampa, 813.374.2416
January 21 – Copacabana Gala
Straz Center 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa 813.229. STAR www.strazcenter.org
- January
- 12 – Capitol Steps
- 13 – TFO – Bravo Broadway
- 15 – Treasure Island
- 17 – Ocean Wild – Lights Beneath the Seas
- 20 – Opera Tampa – Donors Appreciation
- 20 – 22 – Romeo and Juliet
- 21 – Pink Martini
- 22 – Amy Morgan Live & Local
- 23 – Peter Bradley Adams
- 24 – 29 – Cabaret
- 24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
- 29 – Josh Bell
- February
- 1 – Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
- 1 – 26 – Wicked
- 2 – TFO – A Toast to the Classics
- 2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
- 4 – Greg West – Live & Local
- 5 – Discover Opera
- 10 – 12 – Cinderella
- 11 – Don Miggs
- 11 – Rebecca Zapen – Live & Local
- 14 – Yanni
The Coliseum 535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg 727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum Tea dances run October through May; January 20 – 22 – Gem, Bead & Jewelry Show
The Mahaffey Theater 400 1st St. S, Bayfront Center St. Petersburg, 727.892.5767 www.themahaffey.com
January
- 12 – TFO – Taste of Russia
- 12 – Shut Up and Laugh
- 13 – Billy Gardell
- 14 – TFO – Bravo Broadway
- 15 – Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger
- 19 – Elvis LIVES
- 20 – The Five Irish Tenors
- 21 – TFO – Brahms, Mozart & Mendelssohn
- 22 – Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
- 26 – TFO – Symphony in C
- 27, 28 – Shen Yun
- 29 – Terry Fator
- February
- 1 – Pat Metheny
- 2 – TFO – Young at Heart
- 3 – TFO – The Legend of David Bowie
- 4 – TFO Gala – Itzhak Perlman
- 9 – Smokey Robinson
- 11 – YES – The Album Series
- 12 – Dionne Warwick
- 17 – Loretta Lynn
The Palladium 253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg 727.822.3590 www.mypalladium.org
January
- 13 – Beacon 17
- 14 – Los Lobo
- 15 – Ethan Bortnick
- 18 – Palladium Chamber Players
- 27, 29 – Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore
- February
- 3 – Arlo Guthrie
- 8 – Ehnes Quartet
Van Wezel 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.953.3368 www.vanwezel.org
- January12 – Matthew Morrison
- 13 – Jay Leno
- 14 – Dick Fox’s Golden Boys
- 15 – Michael Bolton
- 16 – Engelbert Humperdinck
- 17 – Elvis Lives
- 18 – Zoltan Maga
- 19 – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
- 20 – Sarasota Orchestra – Pops
- 22 – Adam Trent
- 24, 25 – Riverdance
- 26 – Billy Crystal
- 27 – Kenny Rogers
- 28 – Gladys Knight
- 29 – Johnny Mathis
- 31 – Boz Scaggs
February
- 1 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- 2 – The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra
- 3 – 5 – Sarasota Orchestra – Masterworks
- 6 – Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
- 7 – Itzhak Perlman
- 8 – Lily Tomlin
- 9 – The Philadelphia Orchestra
- 10 – Steve Martin and Martin Short
- 14 – 108 Years of Broadway
- 15 – Twyla Tharp
West Coast Players 21905 US 19 N., Clearwater 727.437.2363 mwcplayers@gmail.comwww.wcplayers.org : January 13 – February 5 – Doublewide, Texas; Jan. 15, 16 – Auditions – The Lyons
MUSEUMS
Dali Museum One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg 727.823.3767 www.thedali.org
- Saturdays – Dilly Dally w / Dali
- Sundays – Yoga with Dali
- Through April 17, 2017 – Frida Kahlo Exhibition
- January 12 – Poetry at the Dali
- 14 – Dali & Beyond – Assassination of Trotsky February
- 9 – Poetry at The Dali
- 11 – Amor Inspirado, A Celebration of Love
Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum 2240 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg www.woodsonmuseum.org Yoga on Mondays at 12 – 1 pm One City Chorus – Mondays at 7 pm
Florida Holocaust Museum 55 5th St. S, St. Petersburg 727.820.0100 www.flholocaustmuseum.org
- Through January 15 – I Am My Brother’s Keeper
- Through January 29 – Matzevot for Everyday Use
- January 11, 12 – GHRAM Lecture “They Were Neighbors”
- 14 – Courage and Compassion
- 28 – The Greatest Crime of the War
- February 11- April 16 – Holocaust by Bullets Exhibit
- 18 – July 16 – Jehovah’s Witnesses – Faith Under Fire Exhibition
Gulf Beaches Historical Museum 115 10th Ave, St. Pete Beach 727.552.1610 www.gulfbeachesmuseum.com: Only museum dedicated to the preservation of history of the local barrier island. Preserving island history for tomorrow’s generation!
Gulfport History Museum 5301 28th Ave. S, Gulfport 27.327.0505 www.gulfporthistoricalsociety.org
Henry Plant Museum 401 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa 813.254.1891 www.plantmuseum.comFirst Friday – Free admission
John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota 941.359.5700 www.ringling.org
- Mondays FREE admissions all day
- Thurs – Art After 5
- Third Thurs – Ringling by the Bay ($10)
- Fri – ROAR – Ringling Order of Art Readers
- Fri & Sat – Bayfront Garden Tours
- Sat – Kid’s Quest, Family Workshop
- Through April 1, 2017 – Walker Guest House Replica
- Through January 17 – WWII to the August Coup Exhibition
- Through Early May – Pathless Woods Exhibition
- Through November 2017 – First Five Years of Art of Our Time
January 16 – Ringling by the Bay
- 29 – Forks & Corks – The Grand Tasting
- 31 – Conversation with the Artist
February
- 2 – Ringling Underground
- 4 – April 30 – A Feast for the Senses Exhibition
- 7 – Conversation about the Japanese Tea House
- 9 – Gallery Walk & Talk
- 11 – Family Festival – A Feast for the Senses
- 14 – Conversation – Sacred and Profane Love
Museum of Fine Arts 255 Beach Drive. NE, St. Petersburg 727.894.4638 www.mfastpete.org
- Thursday PM adm. $5 after 5pm
- Through January 22 – Latino Presence in American Art Exhibition
- Through February 19 – Jack Barret –
- People Watching Exhibition
- Through March 20 – The Far North
- January 14, 21 – Make and Take Saturday
- 14, 21 – Kidding Around Yoga
- 12, 19 – Cinema Series
- 13 – Mornings with the Maestro
- 14, 28 – Drumming
- 19 – Museum Store – Trunk Sale
- 19 – Beer Project: Winner’s Release Party
- 27 – MUSE Awards
- 21 – May 7 – Greg Smith – Breakdown Lane Exhibition
- February 4, 18 – Kidding Around Yoga
- 8 – Coffee Talk w/ Nan Colton
- 10, 11, 18 – Stuart Society Wine Weekend
- 11,25 – Drumming
St. Petersburg Museum of History 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg 727.894.1052 www.spmoh.orgLegendary Landscapes by Highwaymen; Through March 5 – African Americans Experiences in WWII February 9 – Dr. Martin Luther King in St. Augustine
Tampa Bay Automobile Museum 3301 Gateway Centre, Pinellas Park 727.579.8226, www.tbauto.org Unique collection of vintage cars and vehicles.
Tampa Bay History Center 801 Old Water St, Tampa 813.228.0097 www.tampabayhistorycenter.org
- January 14 – Walk Tampa – The Ybor City Story
- 19 – Book Group – Cassadaga Spiritualists
- February 11 – Walk Tampa – The Ybor City Story
- 15 – Florida Conversations
Tampa Museum of Art 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa 813.259.1720 www.tampamuseum.org
- Monday – Meditation at Museum
- Fridays – Art on The House – 4 to 8pm.
- Saturday – Art Spot for Families
- Through January 16 – Self Taught Genius
- Through January 22 – Complicated Beauty: Cuban Art Exhibition
Tarpon Springs Railroad Depot Historical Museum 160 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs727.943.4624 Free Admission www.tarponspringsareahistoricalsociety.org
USF Contemporary Art Museum 3821 USF Holly Dr., Tampa, 33620 974.4133 – Info 813.974.2849
USF Contemporary Art Museum Institute for Research in Art 4202 E. Fowler Ave, Tampa
- January 13 – Flights of Fancy Opening Celebration
- 13 – Conversation with the Artist – Duke Riley
- 13 – March 4 – Flights of Fancy
- 26 – Curators Tour
- February 2 – For the Birds
- 17 – SYCOM Concert: Music for Duke Riley
- 23 – Fly By Night with Jean Coony
USF Graphic Studio 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Suite 100 Tampa, 813.974.3503 Free admission
ART GALLERIES
Art Lofts
Florida Craftsmen Galleries (2nd floor) 10 5th St. N, St. Petersburg 727.504.8788 www.theartlofts.com
Second Saturday Gallery Walk
ARTpool Gallery 2030 Central Ave., St Petersburg 727.324.3878 www.artpoolrules.com
- January 21 – I Love St. Pete pARTy
- February 4, 5 – Crafty Fes
- 18 – MUSE Body Art Show
Bloom Art Center and Olesen Art Gallery 910 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg www.facebook.com/bloomartcenter
Chihuly Collection 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.822.7872 ext. 5102 www.moreanartscenter.org: Only permanent collection of Dale Chihuly’s work.
Craftsman House 2955 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.323.2787 www.craftsmanhousegallery.com
Gallery-Cafe-Pottery Studio; 2nd Saturday Gallery Walk
- January 13 – Zowie Lewis
- February 4 – Localtopia
- 23 – Sunshine City Songwriter’s Festival
Creative Clay Cultural Arts Center 1114 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.825.0515 / www.Creativeclay.org: 2nd Saturday Gallery Walk
Crossroads Gallery St. Pete College – Clearwater2465 Drew St., Clearwater www.spcollege.edu/gallery
Domain Home Accessories & Gallery 3129 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport www.domainhomeaccessories.com: Local & Florida artisans featured.
- January 21 – Artist Reception
- February 18 – Artist’s Reception
Duncan McClellan Gallery 2342 Emerson Ave. S, St. Petersburg 813.760.6600 www.dmglass.com
2nd Saturday Gallery Walk
- January 14 – Shelley Muzylowski Allen & Rik Allen
- 15 – Art Glass Afternoon
- February 11 – Guest Artist TBD
- 12 – Art Glass Afternoon
Dunedin Fine Art Center 1143 Michigan Blvd. – Dunedin, 34698 727.298.3322 www.dfac.org
- January 13 – March 12 – Cuba- New Eyes, We Are Family, and Oye Cumo Va? Exhibitions Open
- 27 – 10th Annual Founders Luncheon
- February 5 – Jimmy Wright – History of Pastel
- 10 – Viva Cuba! Festival Cubano
- 20 – Winter II Class Session Begins
Feathered Serpent Gallery 1018 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.824.8877 www.featheredserpentgallery.com: Featuring Latin American Artists
Florida CraftArt Gallery 501 Central Ave, St. Petersburg 727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org Second Saturday Artwalk; Mural Walk on SaturdaysJanuary 13 – February 25 – Sharp Edges Exhibition
Gallerie 909 909 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg 727.565.3930 www.gallerie909.com: Featuring African American Artists; Second Saturday Artwalk; Drum Circle First Friday each month; “Word is Bond” Last Sunday each month
Gulf Coast Artists Alliance 727.738.8010 www.gcaa-fl.org Two Locations in St. Petersburg St. Pete Artworks / Avenue 5 Studios
Michele Tuegel Contemporary 320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.823.1100 www.mtcontempo.com: Second Saturday Artwalk
Red Cloud Indian Arts 214 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg 727.821.5824 www.redcloudindianarts.com
Ringling College of Art & Design 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.359.7563 www.ringling.edu
- Through January 27 – Indigenous People Exhibition
- January 9 – March 25 – Glass Artists of Venice
- 14 – February 11 – Trustee Scholar Exhibition
- February 3 – March 27 – Matthew Holler Exhibition
- 20 – March 18 – Homage to Andy Warhol
Stirling Studios & Art Gallery 730 Broadway (2nd Floor) Studio 12, Dunedinwww.stirlingartstudios.com
Studio 620 620 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg 727.895.6620 www.studio620.org
- January 19 – Anyan Devery
- February 16 – 20 – Dangerous Gully
ART CENTERS & CLASSES
Beach Art Center 1515 Bay Palm Blvd. Indian Rocks Bch.
727.596.4331 www.beachartcenter.org
Kapfer Glass Studio 409 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach 727.656.9190 / www.kapferglassstudio.com
Handmade glass art & crafts.
Morean Arts Center 719 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg 727.822.7872 www.moreanartscenter.org: Glass Studio & Hot Shop, Classes and Galleries
- Second Saturday Artwalk
- Saturdays at The Morean for Families
- Fridays – Art Snap
- January 14 – Advanced Portfolio
- Through February 24 – Major Mud 3
Morean Arts Center for Clay at the Train Station 220 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg727.821.7162 www.moreanartscenter.org
- Fridays – Friday Night Clay
- Sundays for Families 1 – 3 pm
- Second Saturday Artwal
- Through January 15 – Color My World Exhibition – Beth Morean
- Through January 31 – Out of the Ashes Exhibition
Pinellas Park Art Society Park Station Building 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park 727.360.4406 www.pinellasart.com piner
Pinot’s Palette 1572 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.821.3700 www.pinotspalette.com/stpetersburg
Society of Acrylic Painters Membership info / exhibit entry: www.isap-usa.com
SunTan Art Center at Don Vista Arts Center 3300 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach 727.367.3818 www.suntanart.org
Treasure Island Art Guild www.treasureislandartguild.org Gallery Closed June, July, August
- Painting Workshops held weekly
- Wednesday – ‘Anything Goes’
- Thursday – ‘Acrylic Painting’
- Friday – ‘Portrait Workshop’ – Live model
- February 2 – Exchange; 11 – Meeting & Show
Zen Glass Studio 600 27th St. S, St. Petersburg 727.323.3141 www.zenglass.com: Offers glassblowing classes & workshops. St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. 2nd Saturday Art Walk
HANDS-ON MUSEUMS
Great Explorations Children’s Museum 1925 4th St. N, St. Petersburg727.821.8992 www.greatex.org: Where education and fun come alive. First Sunday of month open specialhours for special needs families. Stay & Play After School Program
- January 14 – Winter Wonderland
- 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- February 17 – Night at the Brewseum
Heritage Village 11909 125th St N, Largo 727.582.2123 www.pinellascounty.org/Heritage: Free 21-acre living history museum. New exhibit Boathouse display. Sundays – Speaking of History
MOSI (Museum of Science & Industry) 4801 E Fowler Ave #100, Tampa 813.987.6315 www.mosi.org: Largest children’s science center in the US Gaze skyward – Saunders PlanetariumIMAX Dome Theatre
January 21 – Vino with Venus; 28 – Member Night – Rogue One
MUSIC
Clearwater Jazz Holiday www.clearwaterjazz.com October 19 – 22, 2017
Florida Orchestra 727.662.7286 www.floridaorchestra.org
See venues for dates
– Mahaffey Theater, Ruth Eckerd Hall &
David Straz Performing Arts Center
St. Pete Beach Music Club Suntan Art Center 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
- Music ensemble Tuesdays
- 10 – 11 am. $5 per session.
- Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday
- 6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session.
- www.spbmusicclub.com
St. Petersburg College Gibbs Campus Music Center 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg
727.341.4360 www.spcollege.edu/events
- January
- 6 – Piano Concert Series
- 18 – Wind Symphony & Community Concert
- 20 – Heissler Organ Concert Series
St. Petersburg Jazz Festival Various locations in St. Petersburg www.emitseries.org
www.stpetejazzfest.com February 22 – 26, 2017
Suncoast Dixieland Jazz Society 727.596.7142 www.sdjs.org
- January 8 – Annual Meeting / Bobby Tess & Dixie Chaps
- 22 – Spaghetti Dinner
- February 19 – Mardi Gras Celebration
Tampa Bay Symphony 727.827.8087 www.TampaBaySymphony.org Performances in various locations
- February 12 – Spring Awakens – SPC
- 14 – Spring Awakens – The Palladium
- 19 – Spring Awakens – The Straz
The Blue Parrot Cafe 85 Corey Circle, St. Pete Beach 727.368.9619 Every Monday
TomKats Jazz Orchestra www.tomkatsjazzorchestra.com
The Hangar Restaurant 540 First St SE, St. Petersburg 727.823.7767 www.aldowningjazz.com
Every Mondayof month Jazz Jam
OPERA
Eckerd College 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg Miller Auditoriumwww.eckerd.edu/metopera 727.864.7600 .
- The Met in HD Series
- Live high-definition broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera
January 7 – Nabucco 21 – Romeo et Juliette
Florida Opera Festival
Artistic Director – Daniel Lipton
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place
Tampa, Florida 33602
January
5, 8, 9, 12 – Open Rehearsal Romeo &
Juliette
11 – Wondrous Wednesday
20 – Donors Appreciation Dinner
20, 22 – Romeo & Juliette
24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
February
2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
5 – Discover Opera
10, 12 – Cinderella
Florida Suncoast Opera Guild
January
6 – Board Meeting
18 – General Meeting
February
4 – High School Vocal Competition
The Matinee Opera Players
64th Way, Pinellas Park
www.facebook.com/MatineeOperaPlayers
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
January
8 – Happy Opera New Year
St. Petersburg Opera
Company 727.823.2040
Various performance locations
January
12, 13 – Love Potion Number 9
21 – Broadway Cabernet
27, 29, 31 – The Elixir of Love
Sarasota Opera House
61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota
941.359.0099 ext.101
January
5 – Celebration Concert
21 – The Opera Gala
February
7 – Meet the Artists
11, 16, 19, 22, 25 – Madam Butterfly
14 – Meet the Artist
The Pinellas Opera League NEW
Socialize and be Entertained
First Wednesday each month
October – June
January
4 – Luncheon and Concert
February
1 – Luncheon and Concert
DANCING
Florida West Ballet,
a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company:
616 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.
Gulfport Casino
5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport
More information on Casino events or
rental availability 727.893.1070.
Tuesday – International Ballroom
Tuesday – Argentine Tango
Wednesday – Swing www.SwingTime.info
Thursday – Latin Social
Sunday – Band / Dancing
January
8 – Soul Night
20 – Third Friday Sock Hop
February
17 – Third Friday Sock Hop
Sarasota Ballet
5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
941.359.0099 www.sarasotaballet.org
Tickets 941.351.0099 x 101
January
8 – A Celebration of Two Worlds
27 – 30 – Ashton, Graziano & Tuckett
St. Petersburg Polish American
Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE,
St. Petersburg, 972.741.3749
Sunday Dinner & Dancing:
Dinner – $8 2:15 – 3:30 pm
727.360.0584 – dinner reservations
Dancing, 3 – 6 pm. $6 M’s/$8 Non M’s
Live Sunday Bands
Tea Dances RETURN January 2017
2nd & 4th Wed. of the month
$7 Dance, $10 Dance with Instruction
11:30 – 12:30 pm Instruction
1 – 3:30 pm Live Music
January
8 – Jasiu’s Polka All Stars
11 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures
15 – Sounds of the South
22 – Northern Sounds
25 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures
29 – FL Honky Polka Band
February
5 – Nu Soundz
8 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures
The Coliseum
535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg,
727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum
Tea Dance – 1st & 3rd Wed. of month October through May
January
4, 18 – Tea Dances
February
1, 15 – Tea Dances
11 – Big Band Ballroom Dance
FILM
Celebrating CommUNITY
International Gay & Lesbian Film Fest
Various times and locations
International Cinema Series
Eckerd College, 4200 54th Avenue S,
St. Petersburg, Miller Auditorium
727.864.7979 events@eckerd.edu
www.eckerd.edu/internationalcinema
LGBTQ Film Series NEW
Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport
Second Thursday of each month. 7 pm.
727.893.1074
www.facebook.com/GulfportLibraryFL
January
12 – Summertime (La Belle Saison)
February
9 – Movie
St. Petersburg Preservation’s Movies and Music in the Park
400 Bayshore Dr. NE, North Straub Park, St. Petersburg. 6 – 9 pm.
www.stpetersburgpreservation.org
Sunscreen Film Festival
April 27 – 30, 2017
Various locations throughout St. Petersburg. VIP & General Admission
Comedy
Coconuts Comedy Club
Oldest (longest running) comedy
club in Florida.
5501 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach
727.360.5653 (JOKE)
Open Mike on Tuesdays
Shows: Wed – Sat, 9 pm
January
4 – 7 – TBA
11 – 14 – Bengt Washburn
18 – 21 – Mike Rivera
- David Howard. Guinness Book of
World Records for Comedy “Funniest Man alive”
Sporty’s Comedy Club
17093 Gulf Blvd., N Redington Beach
727.596.6725. (across from Double
Tree Beach Resort)
Fri. & Sat. nights. 9:05 pm Start.
ECO//ZOOS
AQUARIUMS
Boyd Hill Nature Preserve
1101 Country Club Way S,
St. Petersburg 727.893.7326
Tram Tours Saturdays, Guided Tours, Classes
www.stpeteparksrec.org/boyd-hill.html
February
4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest
Brooker Creek Preserve
3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs
727.453.6800
January
7 – Visiting Critters
8 – Friends of Brooker Creek Music Jamboree
14 – Intro to Plant Identification
21 – Tree Planting Imperative
21 – Spiders – Saturday Youth Program
28 – Capture the Moment – Photography
February
4 – Frogs
4 – Star Party
11 – Intro to Outdoor Survival
18 – Invasive Plants of Pinellas
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
727.441.1790 www.SeeWinter.com
Rescue, Rehab and Release
Home of Winter and Hope, stars of
Dolphin Tale I & II
Monthly You Tube Program
Egmont Key Shuttle
Hubbard’s Marina, Ft. DeSoto Co. Park
$20 RSVP; 727.867.6569
727.893.2627 www.egmontkey.info
Florida Aquarium
701 Channelside Drive, Tampa
813.273.4000 www.flaquarium.org
January
8 – Taste of the Championship
Fort De Soto Park
Tierre Verde 727.552.1862
www.pinellascounty.org/park/05_Ft_DeSoto.htm
Guided Nature Walks – Sat & Sun
January
29 – Chilly Willy Duathlon
Lowry Park Zoo
1101 West Sligh Ave., Tampa
One mile west of I-275 (exit 48)
813.935.8552 www.lowryparkzoo.com
events line 813.935.8552, ext. 276
January
1, 8 – Tailgate Days
February
TBA – Dinos Alive Coming
Mote Aquarium
1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota
941.388.4441 www.mote.org
Science, Education, Aquarium
January
11 – Coffee with a Scientist
20 – Marine Science Film Festival
February
1 – Teen Science Café
8 – Coffee with a Scientist
11 – Coastal Cleanup
St. Petersburg Audubon Society
727.753.9731 www.stpeteaudubon.org
101+ Years Conservation
Meets 3rd Tuesday of each month
First Saturday of month Boyd Hill
Bird Walk
January
7 – Boyd Hill
9 – Navigating Nature
12 – Fort DeSoto
15 – Painting with a Twist Fundraiser
17 – Peruvian Amazon
21 -Possum Branch Preserve
February
4 – Boyd Hill
4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest
11 – Great Backyard Bird Count
18 – Tour Circle B Bar Ranch
St. Petersburg Shell Club
9100 113th St. North, Seminole
727.867.6861 www.stpeteshellclub.org
2nd Fri, 6:30 pm (except June, July,
Aug. & Dec.), Seminole Recreation
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary
18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores
727.391.6211 www.seabirdsanctuary.com
Largest non-profit wild bird hospital sanctuary
FREE. Donations accepted. Tours.
Weedon Island Preserve
727.453.6500, St. Petersburg
1800 Weedon Drive NE
January
14 – Birds of Prey
19 – Archaeology Lecture Series
20 – Going Coastal Bird Hike
21 – Paddle the Preserve
27 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab
28 – Archaeology Works – Food
28 – More than a Movie – Fierce Green Fire
29 – Nature by the Book
February
10 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab
11 – Great Weedon Bird Quest
16 – Archaeology Lecture Series
17 – Going Coastal – Salt Pond Hike
18 – Identifying Non-Marine Turtles
ON THE WATER
Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center
Located behind Dolphin Village
4737 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
727.360.7411 www.dolphinlandings.com
Sailing, Fishing, Motor Cruising, Sunset Sails.
Shell Key Shuttle & Sunset Cruises
801 Pass-A-Grille Way, Merry Pier,
727.360.1348 www.shellkeyshuttle.com
Dog friendly cruises on special dates.
Adult Basic Sailing School
Boca Ciega Yacht Club,
Not-for-profit Sailing Club
727.345.7544. www.sailbcyc.org
Boating Skills / Seamanship
USCG Safe Boating Program
Flotilla #72, 9 Classes.
Tues. 7:30 – 9:30 pm
1300 Beach Blvd. SE, St. Petersburg
(US Coast Guard Base) 727.898.1324
Jim www.uscgaux.info
USCG Safe Boating Program
U.S. Coast Guard Aux Flotilla #78,
13-week continuous Program
Tuesdays, 7 pm,
Warren Webster Comm. Ctr,
1500 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Bch.
Take up to 2 years to finish. $45, $60 couple
Jim 727.360.4846, Warren 727.321.7801
January
3 – Your “Highway Signs”
10 – Rules of the Nautical Road
17 – Boat Safety
24 – Intro to Navigation
31 – Powering Your Boat
February
7 – Lines and Knots
14 – Weather
21 – Your Boat’s Radio
St. Petersburg
Sail & Power Squadron
St. Petersburg Sailing Center,
250 2nd Ave. SE, St Petersburg
Demens Landing, 727-550-1811
American Boating Course
Free to attend, $40 materials per
family. 7 week course. Mon’s 7 – 9 pm.
Thursdays – Junior Navigation
January
7 – Change of Watch
10, 17 – Seamanship
FERRIES
Cross-bay Ferry NEW
Connecting Downtown Tampa ( Convention Center ) to Downtown St. Petersburg ( Vinoy Basin ) beside St. Petersburg Museum of History
$10 each way – Residents can receive a free roundtrip ticket for participating in survey on website www.crossbayferry.com
Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi Service NEW
Services 9 stops throughout Madeira Beach, St. Petersburg (Jungle Prada) and Treasure Island. Currently running Fridays & Saturdays. $20 all day fare. www.tampabayferry.com
NATURE
Florida Botanical Gardens
12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo
727.582.2100 www.flbg.org
Free. Friendly dogs welcome on leash.
Open daily
Welcome Center is Closed weekends & County Holidays
February
14 – Valentine’s Day Group Wedding
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
12175 125th St N, Largo.
727.460.4606 Free. www.fwcos.org
2nd Thurs, 7:30 pm, Visitors welcome.
Educational class, Cooperative
Extension (Botanical Gardens).
January
13 – Field Trip to Tamiami Orchid Show
Garden Club St. Petersburg
500 Sunset Dr. S, St. Petersburg
Diane Shafer, shaferd2@gmail.com
or 727.347.6649.
www.gardenclubstpetersburg.org
January
9 – Creative Crafts
10 – All Members Meeting – Bats
10 – Night Bloomers Mini Flower Show
12 – Horticulture Seminar
18 – Horticulture Extravaganza
21 – Junior Garden Club
24 – Jungle Circle – Herbs – Thyme
26 – Card and Game Party w/ Lunch
Ikebana International
Chapter 65, St. Petersburg meetings
3rd Monday – 10 am – 2 pm,
(Sept. to May)
Chapel On The Hill Church – Evans Hall,
12601 Park Blvd., Seminole,
Ikebana – centuries old art of
Japanese floral arranging.
Info – hotline 727.729.9445
January
19 – Meeting and Program
20 – Workshop – Wafu Style
February
13 – Art Deco
18, 19 – Sunken Gardens Exhibition
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota
941.366.5731 www.selby.org
Mondays – Yoga in the Garden
January
4 – Wine & Design
5 – Bromeliad Tree Sale
7 – Opening Reception Rainforest Masks
8 – 28 – Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Exhibit
9 – Borucan Mask Painting
11 – Borucan Masks, Native Artists and the Role of Fair Trade in Protecting Resources
20 – Orchids 101
20 – Lunch in the Garden Series
February
1 – Visual Poetry
2 – 4 – Zen Watercolors
7 – Singing in the Gardens
11 – The Orchid Ball
13 – The Color of Dreams
15 – Flower Fantasy
15 – Chagall Nights
18 – Chagall Family Saturdays
Sunken Gardens
1825 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg
727.892.5715 www.sunkengardens.org
Adult and Child Horticultural Workshops
Effective January 1, 2016 – New Prices
January
7 – Nature Journaling and Illustration
14 – Arbor Day Celebration
14 – Tree Talk and Stroll
28 – Succulent Centerpiece Workshop
CARD GAME / BINGO
Pasadena Bridge Club
10 Park St N, St. Petersburg
A.C.B.L. certified duplicate
Mon. thru Fri., 12:30 pm
Contract Bridge & Pinochle
Tues. & Thurs. 12 pm David 727.381.5944
St. Petersburg Bridge Club,
9103 US 19N, Pinellas Park.
Games, Lessons, & Seminars.
M – F 12:30 & 7 pm, Sat.10:30 am
Charlie 727.363.1136 or 544.5040.
Thursday Night Bingo
Treasure Island Community Center
106th Ave. & Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island
Early Games start 6:45 pm
Regular Games start 7:45 pm
Presented by the Treasure Island Islettes
Benefits local scholarships.
Linda 727.270.3178
CLUBS
Action Club (Treasure Island)
(Sept. – May) Membership open to ALL
mature residents. $10/ singles, &
$15 /couples. Meets monthly 1:30 pm.
Treasure Island Comm. Center
Refreshments / desserts, programs.
Arranged trips & fun programs.
Carol Lee 727.360.9181.
Corvair Biking Society
Bike rides on Tuesday & Thursdays,
various routes, ride 15 – 25 miles,
food/beverage breaks. Mid to So.
Pinellas Co. Helmets required.
Contact: Tony Cahill 727.204.0149
Greater Pinellas
Democratic Club
2nd Thursday
Banquet Masters,
13355 49th St. N & Ulmerton,
Clearwater, Largest Democratic club
on west coast of FL. 727.360.3971
Gulfport Walking Club
Gulfport Recreation Center
5730 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport
Gulfport & Pinellas County parks.
John Lapham 727.893.1079
Mad Dogs Swim
Wed. Night swims through summer
6 pm. SHARP. Hurley Park Shelter at Pass-A-Grille Beach, 1600 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach
www.stpetemaddogs.org 727.582.1910.
Military Officers Association
of St. Petersburg
3rd Friday @ mth. Pasadena Yacht & Country Club,6300 Pasadena Point Blvd, Gulfport. Social hour – 11 am. / lunch & short program. Military Officers that are
retired, active duty or former officers
and their spouses or widows invited
Reservations 727.360.2936.
Military Officers Wives Club
2nd Tuesday monthly Oct. to May.
Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N
& Ulmerton, Clearwater
RSVP necessary, 727.812.4868.
Military Order of World Wars
(Clearwater Chapter) 1st Tuesday
Belleair Country Club,
One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Social: 11:30 am. lunch & program.
Military Officers retired, active
duty, former officers, spouses, widows
LTC George Smith 727.786.5578
January
3 – Meeting
National Active & Retired
Federal Employees (NARFE)
Chapter 259 – Clearwater
727.510.9472
No meeting July and August
National Active & Retired
Federal Employees (NARFE)
Ch. # 1140 – 4th Wed. monthly.
Spouses & guests welcome.
Ostomy Support Group NEW
Learn all about the life changing procedure. Guest speakers.
Last Sunday each month 2 pm.
St. Anthony’s Hospital, Auditorium
727.657.0998
Pass-A-Grille Shuffle Board
(Jan – April ) Tues/Thurs/Sat, 10 am-12
Pass-A-Grille Park 9 & 10th Ave.
Member $10/yr, Open to Public.
Rotary Club of Gulf Beaches
Tuesdays, 12 pm, Guests welcome.
The Club at Treasure Island
400 Treasure Island Causeway.
Bill England, 727.347.0386
Rutgers Club Tampa Bay
1st Thursday monthly – 11:45 am,
Hibachi Grill, 7610 49th Street N,
Park Plaza, Pinellas Park 727.344.1944
Social Club of St. Petersburg NEW
Bocce, cards and social events.
Sons of Italy, 2500 34th St. S,
St. Petersburg. Open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday.
Reservations required. 727.798.6355
Dining Room Closed May 1 – Sept 26
St. Pete Beach Music Club
Suntan Art Center
3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
Music ensemble Tuesdays
10 – 11 am. $5 per session.
Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday
6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session.
St. Pete Road Runners
Mbr: Road Runners Club of America.
Walkers, joggers, non-competitive &competitive runners.
Monthly meetings, guest speakers, coaching, group runs, Grand Prix Series, and social events. www.sprr.org
St. Petersburg Republican
@ 2nd Wed., 7 pm St. Petersburg
Comm. Church, 4501 30th Ave. N,
St. Petersburg. Monthly speaker &
Q & A session. All invited. No charge.
Call Gail Hebert, 727.526.2492 or
Gus Pries priesgus@verizon.net
St. Petersburg Shuffle Board
Fridays – 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N, Free.
7 – 11 pm. A hip twist on an old game.
727.822.2083 www.stpeteshuffle.com
Swiss Club
11:45 am, 2nd Saturday monthly,
The Club At Treasure Island
400 Treasure Island Causeway,
Treasure Island, 727.344.1944
The Clearwater St. Pete Ski Club NEW
2nd Tuesday Mike’s Pizza & Deli Station,
13560 49 St., Clearwater
Pinellas County’s Only Ski Club
The Contemporaries NEW
Support Group of Members of
Museum of Fine Arts. Monthly lectures,
gatherings and field trips supporting
contemporary artists of Tampa Bay.
$20 yearly membership in addition
to MFA Membership.
The Heart of Pinellas
Decorative Artists (HPDA)
2nd Saturday (No meeting Dec)
Local affiliate of the international
group, Society of Decorative Painters.
www.hpdafl.com or email
Treasure Island Islettes NEW
Community Service Organization
Meet 4th Monday of month
Treasure Island Community Center
Marian 727.360.0164.
TOASTMASTERS
Bay Pines Toastmasters NEW
Wed. 5:15 – 6:30 pm. Free.
Bldg. 20 behind VA Hospital
Jill Haseltine 727.893.7838
www.facebook.com/baypinestoastmasters
Cool & Confident Toastmasters
Every Monday 6:15 pm. Free.
PARC Facility, 3190 Tyrone Blvd. N, St. Petersburg. Margaret 727.422.8856
Downtown St. Pete Toastmasters
focuses on improving communication
& leadership skills. Guests welcome.
Thursday, 6:00 – 7:30 pm, FREE
244 2nd Ave. N, St Petersburg,
Room DC 316. Robert 321.872.8295,
www.DowntownSt.PeteToastmasters.com
Gulfport Toastmasters
Wednesday 6:15 – 7:30pm,
Gulfport Library, 5501 28th Ave. S 727.537.9098
St Petersburg Club #2284
Public speaking organization help!
Tuesdays, 6:15 – 8:30 pm.
Hope Lutheran Fellowship Hall,
1801 62nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg
THRIFT SHOPS
Attic Shoppe
316 Corey Ave., St Pete Beach
727.360.5647
Run by St Albans Church on Corey Ave.
One of longest running thrift shoppes.
CASA Thrift Shop NEW
1011 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg
727.828.1233. Wednesday Seniors 55+ save 25%. www.casa-stpete.org
Monies raise benefit the victims of domestic violence. Donations greatly appreciated.
Pass-A-Grille Beach
Comm. Church Thrift Shop
107 16th Ave. & Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach.
9am-noon Tue, Wed., Thur., & Sat.
9 am – 1pm 727.360.5508
Closed Summers, Reopens in Sept.
Treasures by the Sea
Church by the Sea
495 137th Ave. Cir., Madeira Beach 727.391.7706
Tues., Thurs., & Sat 10 am – 2 pm.
WOMEN’S NETWORKING
Business & Professional Women’s Club
1st & 3rd Thurs., 11:30 am,
400 Beach Dr., St. Petersburg
727.471.8248
HEC Friday Networking NEW
Every Friday, 3 – 4:15 pm
The Hollander Hotel, 421 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, Ample parking!
Run by Eileen Brock of Paradise News
727.439.2575 Sponsors: Mark Drucker, Hollander Hotel & Paradise News
Started Friday, December 2, 2016
Women in Tourism
Educate, encourage, network.
3rd Friday, various locations
throughout Tampa Bay.
www.tampabaywomenintourism.com
DOWNTOWNS
GULFPORT
Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market
Beach Blvd.@ Tuesday 9 am – 3 pm
Free Clothing Swap
2nd Tuesday @ month, 9 am – 1 pm
Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk
Fine Arts with live art
demonstrations, vendors and
entertainment. 6 pm. Beach Blvd.
So Tangerine Saturday Market
Tangerine Greenway, Gulfport
8 am – 2 pm www.so49.org
Gulfport’s Third Saturday Art Walk
Vendors, entertainment and roving
street performers. Begins at 6 pm.
Beach Blvd.
January
6 – First Friday Flea Market
6 – First Friday Artwalk
10, 19 – Welcome to Gulfport
14 – Beach Cleanup
14 – MLK Day of Service
20 – Third Friday Sock Hop
21 – Third Saturday Artwalk
February
3 – First Friday Artwalk
11 – Beach Cleanup
17 – Third Friday Sock Hop
18 – Third Saturday Artwalk
- PETE BEACH
SPB Recreation Center
7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach
727.363.9245 www.spbrec.com
January
7 – Senior Excursion – Ringling Museum
8 – 50’s Sock Hop
14 – Senior Excursion – Mixon Fruit Farm
21 – Community Yard Sale
21 – Senior Excursion – Florida Aquarium
28 – Senior Excursion – Ellenton Outlets
29 – Music in the Afternoon
February
4 – Senior Excursion – St. Armands Circle
11 – Senior Excursion – Dunedin Craft Festival
18 – Senior Excursion – Florida State Fair
- PETERSBURG
http://www.stpete.org/ www.stpete.org
January
7 – Kettle Krush 5K and Fun Run
14 – St. Petersburg State of the City
14 – Sunshine Music & Blues Festival
16 – MLK Drum Major for Justice Parade
February
4 – Localtopia
4 – Rays Fan Fest
11 – Cupid’s Undie Run
15 – 17 – Conference of World Affairs
18 – Gumbo and Jazz Festival
Fridays St. Pete Shuffle
Mirror Lake Shuffleboard
Courts. 7 – 11 pm www.stpeteshuffle.com
Sundays Gospel Brunch at The Manhattan Casino
1st Friday Get Downtown Music Series, Street block party featuring live music / dancing food & drink, vendors!
5:30 – 10 pm. Central Ave between 2nd & 3rd St. www.firstfridaystpete.com
4th Friday Grand Central PM Stroll
Shops, night spots & businesses open late, specials, entertainment. Grand Central District, 1st Ave. N to 1st Ave. S & 19th St. to 31st St. 5 – 9 pm. 727.328.7086
2nd Saturday Artwalk & Trolley
Downtown & Warehouse Art District. Take the trolley to explore the Art’s Hot Spots. 727.323.ARTS www.stpetearts.org
TOURS
St. Petersburg Preservation
Walking Tours
Central Ave. & 2nd St, St. Petersburg
(Oct. – Apr.) 727.824.7802
National Register listed downtown
Free for members. $5 suggested donation non-members.
Tours return in October
January
7 – Downtown Walking Tour
14 – Waterfront Tour
21 – Crescent Heights Neighborhood Tour
28 – Westward Ho to Historic Kenwood
Walking Mural Tours NEW
Departing from Florida CraftArt,
501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Murals and history behind them.
727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org
MARKETS
TUESDAYS
Gulfport’s Tuesday Fresh Market
Year Round! 9 am – 3 pm Summer hrs.
Beach Blvd, below 29 Ave S, Gulfport
Live music. www.visitgulfportflorida.com
Second Tuesday – Clothing Swap,
WEDNESDAYS
Madeira Beach Morning Market
9 am – 2 pm, rain or shine.
Madeira Way between
Gulf Blvd. & Tom Stuart Cswy.
October to May
1ST & 3RD THURSDAY
Edge District Farmer’s Market
4 pm – 8 pm. Green Bench Brewing Co.,
1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg
www.facebook.com/EDGEFarmersMarket
FRIDAYS
Founders Corner Fresh Market
4 – 8 pm.
431 Southwest Blvd. N, St. Petersburg
www.facebook.com/Fridaymarketfounderscorner
Treasure Island Friday Market
9 am – 2 pm. Community Center’s Park (behind Walgreens) 1 Park Place & 106th Ave., Treasure Island. FREE parking, live music. 727.360.4121
www.islandneighborschamber.org
News@islandneighborschamber.org
CLOSED for Summer
SATURDAYS
Saturday Morning Market
9 am – 2 pm / (Oct. 1 – May 26)
Al Lang Stadium parking lot & 1st Ave. S & 1st St., St. Petersburg
(June thru Sept.) at Williams Park,
1st Ave. N & 2nd St., St Petersburg
727.455.4921
So. Tangerine Saturday Market NEW
9 am – 2 pm. Tangerine Greenway &
49th St., Gulfport. 727.439.0164
SUNDAYS
Corey Avenue Sunday Market
Corey Area Business Assoc.
10 am – 2 pm / October thru May
Live music .Shops open, Free parking, 74th Ave., St. Pete Beach
727.498.8778 www.coreyave.com
Deuces Live Sunday Market
22nd St. S & 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg
1 – 5 pm. www.deuceslive.org
Indian Rocks Beach Sunday Market
9 am – 1 pm / October thru April
Indian Shores Town Hall,19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores
WEEKEND MARKETS
Paradise Bazaar
Year Round! Friday’s & Sunday’s
9 am – 4 pm, next to Paradise Grille
Pass-A-Grille, 9th Ave. & Gulf Way.
Pass-A-Grille Beach Art Mart
Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm.
Next to Paradise Grille, 9th Ave.& Gulf Way, Pass-A-Grille Beach 727.367.3818
OTHER MARKETS
1st Friday Flea Market
9 am – noon. Gulfport Multipurpose
Sr. Ctr. 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport
1st Saturday Grand Central Flea
9 am – 4 pm. Antiques, Collectibles
NEW LOCATION
Parking Lot of Punky’s Bar
3063 Central Ave. St. Pete
1st Saturday St. Pete Indie Market
Noon – 5 pm.
600 Block of Central Ave., St. Petersburg www.stpeteindiemarket.com/index.html
VOLUNTEER
AARP Tax Aide
Varying responsibilities.
Daystar Life Center
Offering monthly information sessions
services & volunteering, the third
Tuesday, 1:30 pm. Daystar Life Ctr.
226 6th St. S, St. Petersburg.
727.498.8794 or kitty.rawson@daystarlife.com
Empath Health / Suncoast Hospice NEW
Locations throughout Pinellas County
Various positions. Training provided
Ages 14 years +. 727.523.3440
Friends of Strays NEW
2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg.
Non-profit, no kill shelter
Volunteer orientation, twice monthly.
727-522-6566 ext. 107
RCS of Pinellas County NEW
Positions needed at Food Bank, Haven of RCS, Grace House, Thrift Store
Helping families of hunger, homelessness and domestic violence.
One hour orientation required.
727.584.3528 ext. 407
State of Florida Guardian
ad Litem Program
Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of FL,
14250 49th St. N, Suite 4000,
Clearwater. 727.464.6528.
St. Petersburg Free Clinic
863 3rd Ave. N, St Petersburg.
To schedule new volunteer orientation Marissa.Davis@stpetersburgfreeclinic.org 727.821.1200 X 114.
Tampa Bay Watch NEW
Mondays 9 am – noon
June 13 – August 1
Ages 15+ for Volunteer Hours
YOGA / SPIRITUAL
Beach Yoga Pinellas NEW
Tuesdays 7 – 8:15 pm.
Treasure Island Community Center Garden Rm.
Thursdays 7 – 8:15 pm
City Hall Auditorium
Year round resident discount packages.
www.beachyogapinellas.com 727.222.6476
Don Vista Arts Center NEW
3300 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach
727.367.3818 www.suntanart.org
Celebrating 50+ Years. Yoga, Chi Gong
Drum Circle
4th Friday on Gulfport Beach
West side near the Rec. Center.
Winter 7 pm / Summer 7:30 pm.
Empowering & healing.
Dena Lebowitz. 727.289.3380
Hoop Dancing
Yoga Village – Sunken Gardens,
1825 4th St. N, St. Petersburg
Contact: Abby 813.777.7720
Story telling dance with 1 to 30 hoops
Inspire Yoga at the Dali
Sundays at The Dali, One Dali Blvd.,
practice vinyasa/ashtanga poses.
727.823.3767 www.thedali.org
Madeira Beach Recreation Center
200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach
727.392.0665 www.madeirabeachfun.com
Yoga Essentials, Vinyasa, Flow, Tai Chi, Hoola Dance
Meditation in the Gardens
Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N, St. Petersburg,
Every Wednesday, 12:30 pm.
727.551.3102 www.stpete.org/sunken
Nava Yoga Studio NEW
5901 Sun Blvd. W, Suite 120, St. Petersburg
727.592.1999 www.navayogastudio.com
Perfect Circle Yoga & Fitness
595 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach
727.504.2327 www.perfectcircleyoga.com
Bikram Yoga, Hot Yoga, Boot Camp,
Pilates, Personal Training,
Sacred Lands
1700 Park St. N, St. Petersburg.
727.347.0354 www.sacredlandspreservationandeducation.org
Sunday tours, Meditations, special events. Wednesdays Movement for Wellness
Sound Meditations NEW
Thursdays at 11 am.
Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S, Gulfport.
727.893.5657. Brought to you by Gulfport Senior Center Foundation
www.gulfportseniorfoundation.org
St. Petersburg Yoga
2842 MLK St. N, St. Petersburg
727.894.9642
Tues, 6:15 pm, Sunset Beach,
10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island
Wed., Sunrise 7 am at Straub Park,
255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg
St. Pete Beach Yoga NEW
Daily 10 am and one hour
before sunset. St. Peter Beach near Beach Plaza and 67th Ave.
727.686.0123
Yoga Alliance Certified
Sunken Gardens
1825 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg
727.892.5715 www.sunkengardens.org
Daily Yoga with Yoga Village classes
Tampa Museum of Art
120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
813.259.1720 www.tampamuseum.org
Monday Meditation
The Longhouse
2309 49th Street S, Gulfport
727.322.5766 www.longhouse.info
All levels of skill and techniques
Tree of Life Yoga NEW
6800 Gulf Blvd., South Pasadena
Shopping Ctr., 727.514.3057
Four studios. Addiction Recovery, Prenatal, Cancer Survivor Yoga
Yoga – Jeanne Salvo, RYT 500
Yoga Style: Kripalu, Pass-A-Grille
Beach Comm Church,
107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach
Phone/Text 727.224.7631
YOGA FOR A CAUSE!
Get healthy and support Florida West Ballet, a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company!
Yoga Around Town is offering yoga classes at Florida West Ballet’s studio: 616 4th Street N., St. Petersburg
Bring your mat, towel & $10 donation per session.
floridawestballet@tampabay.rr.com or ann@yogaaroundtown.net
