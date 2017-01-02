Art and Theater Tidbits

We’re changing and evolving, just like our beautiful Gulf to Bay community. This month, we debut The Culture Vulture, a column that collects and curates content about our favorite arts and culture venues and events both serious and silly. Look here for what’s new in our community scene as we explore what’s happening. We’ll pick our faves in the literary, film, theater, music, dance, multimedia, arts and crafts scenes, and cover parties and local artists. We’ve expanded our listings in the Events- Arts & Leisure section in the back of the magazine. Ciao baby, see you around town! – Nanette Wiser

STAY IN TOUCH

We’d like to know your discoveries, so please share them with me wisernan@aol.com. Be sure to connect with Paradise News online to get the most up-to-date local tidbits and event reminders.

1 - Sign up for the weekly free e newsletter! Every Thursday we will send you our Top 5 Events for the weekend and the week’s local tidbits. You can sign up for our free weekly e-newsletter on our website ParadiseNewsFL.info at the top right hand corner, on our Facebook page or by e-mailing ParadiseNewsFL@gmail.com

2 – Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/ParadiseNews

3 – Follow us on Instagram @ParadiseNewsFL

4 – Bookmark our website http://paradisenewsfl.info

5 – Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/paradisenewsfl

TEN BEST BETS

ARTpool Gallery 2030 Central Ave. downtown St. Petersburg www.artpoolrules.com January 21, 8 pm: – midnight ARTpool Gala 11th annual celebration of St. Pete’s creative culture through art/music/fashion

Call for Artists, Performers, Body Artists, Designers & Models! The 2017 show season is right around the corner, and ARTPool needs you. Apply on the website for these shows: I Love St. Pete, MUSE Body Art, Mad Hatter and the Underwater Anniversary Show!

Heritage Village 11909 125th St. N, Largo 727-582-2123 www.pinellascounty.org/heritage Jan. 7, 10 am – 4 pm: Roc Day Tampa Bay Join the spinners of Pinellas Weavers Guild to celebrate Roc Day as part of your New Year’s celebrations. The annual Roc Day event will be held at Heritage Village’s McMullen House (also known as the Fiber Arts House) where Guild members plan to demonstrate fiber crafts including weaving, spinning and other portable fiber projects, answer questions about fiber crafts, share holiday stories, recruit potential new weavers and spinners, and generally have an old fashioned good time.

Morean’s Glass Studio & Hot Shop – Discover how beautiful works of glass are created in real time with professional glass blowers educating you on the process. 719 Central Ave., downtown St. Pete, 727 822-7872 x 2220 www.moreanartscenter.org/hot-shop Events include Ladies Night, Friday Hot Date Night, & Live Glass Blowing Demonstrations daily at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm & 4pm. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., downtown St. Pete 727-822-7872 www.MoreanArtsCenter.org

Keep St. Pete Lit keepstpetelit@gmail.com $10 writing classes for beginners and pros. The Morean Center for Clay 420 22nd Street South, downtown St. Pete

Florida Humanities Speaker Series continues through 2017 with these talks at St. Petersburg Museum of History 335 2nd Ave. NE, downtown St. Pete 727-894-1052 www.spmoh.com. Feb. 9: – The Magnificent Drama – Martin Luther King, Jr. in St. Augustine

April 13, 2017: – Getting to Know Florida’s Engaging Water World from the Inside Out

OLLI at Eckerd College Classes on Music, Film, Television, Florida Studies, Literature, Writing, Performing Arts and Visual Arts. www.Eckerd.Edu/Olli/Register 727-864-7600.

Studio@ 620 620 First Ave. S, downtown St. Pete 727-895-6620 www.thestudioat620.org Wordier Than Thou: Open mic for storytelling, share prose or just catch tales from area wordsmiths. http://www.thestudioat620.org/events/wordier-than-thou-34

Jan. 19, 8 pm: Anyan Dévery (pronounced “any and every”), is short for anything, everything, anyone and everyone. Their style ranges from alternative rock to funk to jazz fusion with influences including Snarky Puppy, Radio-head, & Jacob Collier. The band is comprised of Dave Hamar on drums, Daniel Navarro on bass, Stephen Dornfeld on keys, Joe Coyle on keys and Will Thomas Scecina on guitar and vocals (all former members of the band “Us Four”). Anyan Dévery would like to invite you to an exclusive live recording of their original music.

Feb. 16-20: Dangerous Gully is the latest concoction by local playwright, Joseph Alan Johnson ( Lovefool, Misconception). A saucy tale of love and romance that pays homage to the fairy tales of our childhood with a modern twist! Local stage favorite Daniel J. Harris stars as Prospero – a professional story teller with a sexy web to spin! Mr. Johnson has been nominated the past three years in a row by the readers of Creative Loafing as Best Local Playwright. You won’t want to miss his latest magical journey into the human condition, glitter and all!

St. Petersburg Opera 727-823-2040 http://www.stpeteopera.org Jan. 27, 7:30 pm, Jan. 29: 2 pm, Jan. 31: 7:30 pm: The Elixir of Love

St. Petersburg Arts Alliance 100 Second Ave. N, Ste. 150 St. Downtown St. Pete, FYI: John Collins 727-518-5142 john@stpeteartsalliance.org Jan. 27: Muse Award Benefit: The Muse Awards will celebrate artistic inspiration at the Museum of Fine Arts, 7 pm. St. Petersburg’s fourth annual fundraising benefit for the arts will recognize the breadth and beauty of art and culture in our City of the Arts, and pay tribute to those that continue to inspire and guide St. Petersburg to its standing as an international arts destination. Sculptor & painter Kyu Yamamoto will be honored as the Muse Award’svisual artist for the fourth annual Muse Awards benefit. Kyu joins 2016 winner, Steven Kenney and 2015 winner, Carrie Jadus as the visual artist honoree. His artwork will be featured on the 2017 commemorative poster.

Jan 25-29 Circus Xtreme at Amalie Arena It’s time for your family to be amazed by all the X-TRAORDINARY things you know and love about America’s favorite live family entertainment experience. Be astonished by UN-XPECTED circus spectacles you’ve never seen before and that can’t be seen anywhere else but at The Greatest Show On Earth®. Get ready for an X-HILARATING adventure with X-TRAORDINARY circus artists and magnificent X-OTIC animals, like our big cats! It’s time to awaken the spirit of Children Of All Ages and stir the imagination of your family! Buy tickets by phone or online 800-745-3000 www.ringling.com/shows/circus-xtreme.

Jan. 27-28 Shen Yun at The Mahaffey Go beyond the boundaries of performing arts. Shen Yun combines ancient legends with technological innovations, and historically authentic costumes with breathtaking animated backdrops, letting classical Chinese dance do the storytelling, Filled with an enchanting orchestral sound, this is a mesmerizing experience you won’t find anywhere else. The Mahaffey Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, 400 First Street South http://www.themahaffey.com Buy tickets / phone 888-974-3698. Info: sytampabay@gmail.com

ARTWALKS

Whether you have visitors or it’s a girls night out, these events are moving feasts, both visual and culinary. There’s always live music and never a dull moment.

– Gulfport Artwalks 1st Friday and 3rd Saturday, 3101 Beach Blvd. S., www.visitgulfportflorida.com

– St. Petersburg Second Saturday Artwalk 5 – 9 pm – Discover arts, crafts, bodacious brews and delicious bites. www.StPeteArtsAlliance.org

CULTURAL ATTRACTIONS

Pinellas County’s nature preserves offer unique cultural and historical programs, including Weedon Island, Heritage Village and Florida Botanical Gardens. From guided nature walks and book readings to photo excursions, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a sample below; for more events, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/Events.

Our Wildest Place: The Environmental Education Center at Brooker Creek Preserve: This permanent, hands-on educational exhibit that helps visitors understand how natural Florida has changed over time and the ecological footprints left by those changes. The Windows to Our Wildest Place exhibit allows visitors to experience the life of a gopher tortoise and includes educational videos and a touch-and-feel display of animal, insect and reptile skins and skeletons that have been preserved. Visitors will also find interpretive trail signs located throughout the boardwalks of the preserve that feature educational information about its ecosystems.

Jan. 8, 2: 30: 4 pm, Friends of Brooker Creek Preserve Music Jamboree Dust off that guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument and bring it to the Brooker Creek Preserve for a jam session in our outdoor music pavilion with a gorgeous view of the woods! Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to come, listen and enjoy. The jam session will be led by a local musician.

People and Place: The Cultural and Natural History Center at Weedon Island Preserve: 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 453-6500; www.weedonislandpreserve.org. This art-inspired, permanent hands-on educational exhibit that reveals the area’s history, ecology and people. Exhibits include Connecting People and Place, Uncovering Past Cultures, Understanding Culture through its Pottery, A Gallery of Memories, Mischief and Movies, Discovery of Hidden Worlds, What a Watershed Is and a virtual tour of the Smithsonian Institution’s collection of Weedon Island artifacts.

Jan. 19, 7-8 pm: Archaeology Lecture Series: Complex Hunter-Gatherers of Interior British Columbia – Archaeology of the Middle Fraser Canyon: The Middle Fraser Canyon of interior British Columbia is the traditional home of the St’át’imc people, famous for their intensive salmon fishing, large pithouse villages, and complex social organization. Archaeological research has identified the establishment of permanent St’át’imc villages in the Mid-Fraser Canyon shortly after 2000 years ago.This presentation provides an introduction to the ethnology and archaeology of the Middle Fraser Canyon with a particular focus on the Bridge River site, one of the largest and most intensively studied St’át’imc villages.

Complex Hunter-Gatherers of Interior British Columbia – Archaeology of the Middle Fraser Canyon: The Middle Fraser Canyon of interior British Columbia is the traditional home of the St’át’imc people, famous for their intensive salmon fishing, large pithouse villages, and complex social organization. Archaeological research has identified the establishment of permanent St’át’imc villages in the Mid-Fraser Canyon shortly after 2000 years ago.This presentation provides an introduction to the ethnology and archaeology of the Middle Fraser Canyon with a particular focus on the Bridge River site, one of the largest and most intensively studied St’át’imc villages. Jan. 12, 8:30 am Weedon Photography Hike: Hike the Preserve in search of that perfect shot. This program provides great opportunities for photographers of all levels to hone their skills. After a brief classroom session, Center volunteers highlight seasonal features of the Preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors that help participants capture the natural beauty of Weedon Island Preserve. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center.

Objects from the Turner Family Permanent Collection: Geraldine “Jere” Turner bequeathed her family home to Pinellas County along with $100,000 in moving costs and the contents of her 1915 bungalow. When it was moved to Heritage Village in January 2014, thousands of objects and archival materials spanning 100 years of family history were discovered in the house. These included toys and games, glassware and china, personal accessories, pottery, clothing, furniture, artwork and items from the Belleview Biltmore Hotel. These objects are on display in the Ralph Reed Gallery in the Visitor Center. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. 727-582-2123; www.pinellascounty.org/heritage.

DANCE

Jan. 13: Beacon at The Palladium See the profile of dancer/choreographer Helen Hansen French in this issue and mark your calendars for Gulf Coast Dance on March 11.

FILM

March 2 – 9 Tampa’s Gasparilla International Film Festival,

Currently accepting submissions (no deadline listed for short films, U.S. narrative feature and College Student Feature Film, International Features, Made in Florida and U.S. Documentary features plus other categories. Details and the online application: www.withoutabox.com/login/5440

GALLERIES

Duncan McClellan Gallery 2342 Emerson Ave South; 855-436-4527. www.dmglass.com

Jan. 12 , 5:30 – 8 pm: Fuel The Fire Fundraiser for 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares Enjoy an entertaining evening of fantastic food and drink, hot glass demonstrations with Shelley Muzylowski Allen and Rik Allen – two of the world’s finest glass sculptors – and overall great fun! Complimentary valet parking.

, 5:30 – 8 pm: for 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares Enjoy an entertaining evening of fantastic food and drink, hot glass demonstrations with Shelley Muzylowski Allen and Rik Allen – two of the world’s finest glass sculptors – and overall great fun! Complimentary valet parking. Jan.14, 5 – 10 pm: Dream / Space with Shelley Muzylowski Allen and Rik Allen Welcome Seattle Glass Artists Shelley Muzylowski Allen and Rik Allen, two of the art forms most imaginative and innovative creators! Watch them blow glass 6 – 8 pm. The Henry Ashwood Jazz Project will perform from 8-10pm. Cash Bar & food truck on premises.

MUSEUMS

The Dali Museum www.thedali.org

Thru Apr. 17: Frida Kahlo at the Dali An exhibition of Frida Kahlo’s paintings and drawings, together with her personal photograph collection showcase her dreamlike work suggesting that love and suffering create a new sense of beauty. Kahlo’s art and storied life stir immense public interest. Frida Kahlo at The Dali will be Florida’s first solo exhibition showcasing the extraordinary career and life of the acclaimed 20th century artist. The exhibit will feature a collection of more than 60 Kahlo pieces including 15 paintings, seven drawings and numerous personal photographs from the celebrated female artist and influential icon. The exhibition will extend outdoors where a special collection of flowers and plants representative of those in Kahlo’s own garden at Casa Azul, her home in Mexico, will grace the grounds of the Museum’s Avant Garden.

“With her dreamlike images, Kahlo has stirred huge public interest beyond the traditional art audience. In a way, Kahlo created a persona that serves as a contemporary feminine ideal – both tender and fierce,” said Dali Museum Executive Director, Dr. Hank Hine. “Much like Dali, she constructed an eccentric identity through the iconography in her paintings and then dressed and carried herself as the personality she created in her art. Painting by painting, she becomes a heroic figure of struggle and perseverance.” The Frida Kahlo exhibit continues to attract national and international attention. What’s amazing is that our downtown museums feature two amazing collections; you can explore the primitive icons of the Inuit culture and the raw emotion and symbolic paintings of Kahlo.

February – May 2017 – Dali /Duchamp The father of surrealism and the papa of conceptual art, this is the first exhibit dedicated to Dali and Duchamp’s friendship and influence on each’s art, showcasing 60 works and supplemented by correspondence and collaborative projects.

Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE 727-896-2667 www.fine-arts.org

Thru March 19: The Far North – Inuit Prints and Sculpture – These 30 works by accomplished Inuit artists spans the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. The Inuit people of the Arctic, formerly known as the Eskimo, have combined traditional and contemporary worlds in their work and have developed a distinctive visual language using modern materials and techniques. Through their art, the Inuit have continued a vital storytelling tradition among themselves, while reaching out to the broader public. They are especially known for their prints and sculpture.

Thru Jan. 22: Our America – The Latino Presence in Latin American Art Explore how Latino artists shaped the artistic community of their day with 92 original works that delve into the history and imagination of the artists and the world that inspired them.

MUSIC

Feb. 23 – Feb. 28: Sunshine City Songwriters Festival If you are a musician and would like to perform, reach out now and be part of this amazing festival. On Feb. 23, The Special Concensus Performs at the Craftsman House. This Grammy-nominated & International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awardwinners “Special C”. Originating from the Midwest, they have been performing for over 40 years. Craftsman House, 2955 Central AveSt. Petersburg, 727-323-2787

www.SunshineCitySongfest.com

www.facebook.com/Sunshine-City-Songwriters-Festival-1485407188432998

PARTIES

Museum of Fine Arts Culture & Cocktails Events:

There’s always something fun going on with MFA, meshing cuisine, art, wine and movies in some unique way. Mark your calendars for these events. Buy tickets online – www.stuartsociety.org WineWeekendReservation@stuartsociety.org (727) 896-2667, ext 221.

Friday, February 10 , 7:30 pm Coastal Chic Party – Enjoy Florida Favorites, Craft Beer, Wine & Chocolate. Featuring The Mad Beach Band. Individual Ticket: $99. Location: MFA. Dressy Casual.

, 7:30 pm – Enjoy Florida Favorites, Craft Beer, Wine & Chocolate. Featuring The Mad Beach Band. Individual Ticket: $99. Location: MFA. Dressy Casual. Saturday, February 11 , 7 pm – Paint the Town Red, White & Chocolate – Dinner & wine pairing by Chef Tyson of Parkshore Grill. Live and silent auctions. Featuring The TomKats Jazz Orchestra. Individual Ticket: $300*. Location: MFA. Cocktail Attire.

, 7 pm – – Dinner & wine pairing by Chef Tyson of Parkshore Grill. Live and silent auctions. Featuring The TomKats Jazz Orchestra. Individual Ticket: $300*. Location: MFA. Cocktail Attire. Saturday, February 18, 7 pm – 1000 Points of Wine Gourmet Dinner –Featuring Ten Robert Parker/Wine Advocate 100 Point Wines. Individual Ticket: $1,800*. Seating is limited. Location: The Rolls-Royce Tampa Bay Showroom. Dress to impress

Jan. 29, 5 pm: American Stage Century Cycle Celebration:

Join American Stage artists and friends at Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum and Legacy Garden as we celebrate the exciting conclusion of our 10-year commitment to producing playwright August Wilson’s epic Century Cycle. Enjoy a night to remember that will include live visual & performing arts entertainment along with cocktails, dinner and festivities in support of American Stage as we pay tribute to this momentous accomplishment together. Century Cycle Celebration is a special fundraiser benefitting American Stage Theatre. For more information contact 727-823-1600 ext. 207 or development@americanstage.org.

Venue: Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum, 2240 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg 33712

PERFORMING ARTS

Jan. 11, 7:30 pm: Cirque Dreams – Jungle Fantasy: An exotic encounter inspired by nature’s unpredictable creations that are brought to life by an international cast of soaring aerialists, spine-bending contortionists, acrobats, jugglers & musicians! The astounding feats performed in this action packed Cirque Dream are enhanced with spectacular costumes nominated for an American Theatre Wing Best Costume Design Award. The journey comes to life in a fantastical jungle setting filled with flowers, magical trees and a variety of special effects. From the Butterfly Ballet and Flipping Monkeys to Hopping Frogs & Stretching Lizards, this world-class explosion of imagination, athleticism & Broadway theatrics will exhilarate and entertain audiences of all ages. Tix: 727-893-7832 The Mahaffey Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, 400 First Street S., St Petersburg http://www.themahaffey.com

SPOKEN WORD

Jan. 8, The Women of Temple B’nai Israel Present – Warriors Rising: Temple B’nai Israel brings New York Times best-selling author, inspirational speaker, courageous truth-teller and hope-spreader Glennon Doyle Melton to her long -awaited first speaking engagement in the Tampa Bay area. Glennon uses her trademark wit and candor to easily express what so many of us think, but would not dare say aloud. Through a conversational keynote presentation, Glennon will encourage us to celebrate sisterhood and find our inner love warriors. We invite you to be a part of this inspirational evening. www.warriorsrising2017.com

Glennon Doyle Melton is the author of New York Times bestselling memoir Love Warrior, which was chosen as the latest novel in Oprah’s Book Club and New York Times bestselling memoir Carry On, Warrior. Glennon is also the founder of Momastery, an online community reaching millions each week. She is the creator & president of Together Rising, a non-profit organization that has raised over $5M for families around the world through its Love Flash Mobs, which have revolutionized online giving. www.warriorsrising2017.com

Jan. 15, 7 pm: Captain “Sully” Sullenberger commemorates the Eighth Anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson” Captain Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger will make a special appearance in St. Petersburg (the birthplace of scheduled commercial aviation) to share his emergency water landing experience that captivated the world at Mahaffey Theater, Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 pm. Ticket holders will hear the true story of an American hero who will share words of courage, inspiration, hope and joy. His story is captured in the film Sully, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks. He is also the New York Times bestselling author of Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters and also Making a Difference: Stories of Vision & Courage from America’s Leaders. Ticket holders can re-live what the world witnessed eight years ago. Tickets, $45.50, $57.50, $75.50 from www.TheMahaffey.com, by phone at 727.893.7832, in person at The Mahaffey Theater Box Office or at least 90 minutes prior to event.

Happy Hour with the Historian:

Sharing the stories of the Sunshine City for 95 years, the St. Petersburg Museum of History’s popular lecture series features an evening of wine, words and wisdom. The 2017 series kicks off its fifth year Jan. 12 with a journey through a religious cult that believed the world is hollow, its leader would live forever and sex was forbidden. Run out of Chicago, the Koreshans discovered wealth, power and paradise in what is now Estero, Florida. 335 2nd Ave. NE on the Pier Approach; 727-894-1052 www.spmoh.org

Jan. 12: Lyn Millner : The Allure of Immortality – An American Cult, a Florida Swamp & a Renegade Prophet.

The Allure of Immortality – An American Cult, a Florida Swamp & a Renegade Prophet. Mar. 9: Craig Pittman: Oh, Florida America’s Weirdest State

Oh, Florida America’s Weirdest State May 11: Lisa Bradberry : Weedon Island’s Sunhaven Movie Studios

Weedon Island’s Sunhaven Movie Studios July 13: Peter Meinke : An Evening with Florida’s Poet Laureate

An Evening with Florida’s Poet Laureate Sept. 14: Bill Leavengood : Doc Webb and his World Famous Webb’s City

Doc Webb and his World Famous Webb’s City Nov. 9: Lynn Waddell: Fringe Florida

THEATER

Jan. 12 – 22: “Parfumerie”

The Gulfport Community Players present Parfumerie by Miklos Laszlo, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 26th Ave and Beach Blvd. Parfumerie is the romantic comedy that inspired several film classics: In the Good Old Summertime, Meet Me in St. Louis, You’ve Got Mail and the musical She Loves Me. The action takes place in the pleasing old shop Hammerschmidt’s Parfumerie. The play follows the tangled tale of Parfumerie employee George Horvath and his secret love interest. This old-fashioned, romantic tale is set in 1937 Budapest. Patrick Brafford directs. Performances Thur-Fri-Sat 8 pm; Sat & Sun 2 pm. Advance tickets $18. Available online and at the Gulfport Beach Bazaar. Tickets at the door $20. www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Jan. 18 – Feb. 19: – Joe Turner’s Come & Gone at American Stage:

Don’t miss the epic conclusion of American Stage’s journey through August Wilson’s Century Cycle. In a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911, owners Seth & Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay – some for days, some longer. Each denizen of the boardinghouse has a different relationship to a past of slavery as well as to the urban present. They include proprietors, an eccentric clairvoyant with a penchant for old country voodoo, a young homeboy up from the South, and a mysterious stranger searching for his wife. One of the most spellbinding and emotionally rich plays in the Cycle, JOE TURNER shines a light on America’s newly freed men and women determined to take their rightful place in a new world. American Stage 163 3rd St. North. Box Office: 727-823-PLAY (7529); boxoffice@americanstage.org http://americanstage.org.

TAMPA & BEYOND

Ringling College of Art & Design 2700 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Thru Jan. 27, 2017: Jenny Medved’s – exhibition INDIGENOUS PEOPLE will be on display in this glorious Sarasota cultural mecca. Jenny Medved (Class of 2004) is a figurative artist & illustrator based in Sarasota, Florida. Medved’s meticulously crafted watercolors of Hawaiian and Polynesian dancers and Native Americans are part of an ongoing visual exploration of indigenous cultures prompted by the discovery of her own Native American roots. In December of 2015, Medved was featured as one of ten artists to watch in Watercolor Artist Magazine.

ARTS NEWS

Mahaffey Theater: Big3 Entertainment, which manages the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, has expanded its programming team with the addition of veteran New York talent booker and promoter Harlan Halper. Halper has been working with Big3 since 2011, bringing standup comedy to The Mahaffey and The Palladium Theater. As Vice President of Programming, his role now expands to include all genres of the performing arts. His years of experience include operations management, booking, promoting and talent buying for theaters and performing arts venues around the country. “The Mahaffey is an absolutely gorgeous building, and needs to be experienced by locals, as well as visitors to this dynamic community,” Halper said. “And we want more and more artists, regardless of the genre of entertainment, to experience how amazing The Mahaffey is, how they’re taken care of, and how we put on and present shows.”

Call to Artists:

Superheroes on Parade is a whimsical, dog-centered art affair inspiring the community with its menagerie of life-size dog sculptures created by local artist and sculptor, Scott Moore. Call for hand painting by local artists for the Superheroes on parade sculptures to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs. $400 stipend. Planned events include placing 50 painted dog-in-cape sculptures around town and an online contest where the community votes for their favorites and an awards celebration. The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance plans to host the painted sculptures during SPFestival ’17 in September on South Straub Park. Please send your contact information with you website URL or three photos of your work to Frances.Marinaro@guidedogs.org.

Jan. 19, 10 am: Ikebana International, St. Petersburg

Japanese Floral Demonstration Presents Fusako Hoyrup of the Wafu School of Ikebana: Fusako Hoyrup will demonstrate Japanese floral arranging to guests at a luncheon sponsored by Ikebana International, St. Petersburg Chapter. Ms. Hoyrup holds the highest ranking teacher’s degree in the modern Wafu School of Ikebana. Her theme will be “Shinnen Omedeto Gozaimasu” which translates “Happy New Year.” A raffle for gift baskets donated by members will be held following lunch. Registration required. 727-729-9445, The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway. PN

Art News Compiled by Nanette Wiser