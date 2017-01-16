Fun: Markets, Tours, Neighborhoods
From downtown St. Pete to beach neighborhoods, Pinellas offers plenty of markets brimming with fresh product, crafts and live music; walking tours, street festivals and excursions.
Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market Beach Blvd.@ Tuesday 9 am – 3 pm
- Free Clothing Swap 2nd Tuesday @ month, 9 am – 1 pm
- Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk Fine Arts with live art demonstrations, vendors and
- entertainment. 6 pm. Beach Blvd. www.visitgulfportflorida.com
- So Tangerine Saturday Market Tangerine Greenway, Gulfport 8 am – 2 pm www.so49.org
- Gulfport’s Third Saturday Art Walk Vendors, entertainment and roving street performers. Begins at 6 pm. Beach Blvd.
- January 19 – Welcome to Gulfport
- 14 – Beach Cleanup
- 14 – MLK Day of Service
- 20 – Third Friday Sock Hop
- 21 – Third Saturday Artwalk
- February 3 – First Friday Artwalk
- 11 – Beach Cleanup
- 17 – Third Friday Sock Hop
- 18 – Third Saturday Artwalk
ST. PETE BEACH
SPB Recreation Center 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach 727.363.9245 www.spbrec.com
- January 21 – Community Yard Sale
- 21 – Senior Excursion – Florida Aquarium
- 28 – Senior Excursion – Ellenton Outlets
- 29 – Music in the Afternoon
- February 4 – Senior Excursion – St. Armands Circle
- 11 – Senior Excursion – Dunedin Craft Festival
- 18 – Senior Excursion – Florida State Fair
ST. PETERSBURG http://www.stpete.org/ www.stpete.org
- February 4 – Localtopia
- 4 – Rays Fan Fest
- 11 – Cupid’s Undie Run
- 15 – 17 – Conference of World Affairs
- 18 – Gumbo and Jazz Festival
Fridays St. Pete Shuffle Mirror Lake Shuffleboard Courts. 7 – 11 pm www.stpeteshuffle.com
1st Friday Get Downtown Music Series, Street block party featuring live music / dancing food & drink, vendors! 5:30 – 10 pm. Central Ave between 2nd & 3rd St. www.firstfridaystpete.com
4th Friday Grand Central PM Stroll: Shops, night spots & businesses open late, specials, entertainment. Grand Central District, 1st Ave. N to 1st Ave. S & 19th St. to 31st St. 5 – 9 pm. 727.328.7086
2nd Saturday Artwalk & Trolley: Downtown & Warehouse Art District. Take the trolley to explore the Art’s Hot Spots. 727.323.ARTS www.stpetearts.org
TOURS
St. Petersburg Preservation Walking Tours: National Register listed downtown Free for members. Tours run Oct. – April. $5 suggested donation non-members. Central Ave. & 2nd St, St. Petersburg 727.824.7802
- January 21 – Crescent Heights Neighborhood Tour
- 28 – Westward Ho to Historic Kenwood
Walking Mural Tours: Murals and history behind them.Departing from Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org
MARKETS
Tuesday/Gulfport’s Tuesday Fresh Market: Year Round! 9 am – 3 pm Summer hrs. Second Tuesday – Clothing Swap. Beach Blvd, below 29 Ave S, Gulfport Live music. www.visitgulfportflorida.com FreshMarket@gulfportma.com
Wednesday/Madeira Beach Morning Market Oct. – May, 9 am – 2 pm, rain or shine. Madeira Way between Gulf Blvd. & Tom Stuart Cswy. www.TheBeachMarkets.com
1ST & 3RD Thursday/Edge District Farmer’s Market 4 pm – 8 pm. Green Bench Brewing Co.,1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg www.facebook.com/EDGEFarmersMarket
FRIDAY
- Founders Corner Fresh Market: 4 – 8 pm.431 Southwest Blvd. N, St. Petersburg www.facebook.com/Fridaymarketfounderscorner
- Treasure Island Friday Market: Closed during summer. 9 am – 2 pm. Community Center’s Park (behind Walgreens) 1 Park Place & 106th Ave., Treasure Island. FREE parking, live music. 727.360.4121 www.islandneighborschamber.org News@islandneighborschamber.org
SATURDAY
- Saturday Morning Market 9 am – 2 pm / (Oct. 1 – May 26) Al Lang Stadium parking lot & 1st Ave. S & 1st St., St. Petersburg (June thru Sept.) at Williams Park, 1st Ave. N & 2nd St., St Petersburg 727.455.4921
- So. Tangerine Saturday Market 9 am – 2 pm. Tangerine Greenway & 49th St., Gulfport. 727.439.0164 www.sotangerine.com
SUNDAY
- Corey Avenue Sunday Market Corey Area Business Assoc. 10 am – 2 pm / October thru MayLive music .Shops open, Free parking, 74th Ave., St. Pete Beach 727.498.8778 www.coreyave.com
- Deuces Live Sunday Market 22nd St. S & 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg 1 – 5 pm. www.deuceslive.org
- Indian Rocks Beach Sunday Market 9 am – 1 pm / October thru April Indian Shores Town Hall,19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores www.thebeachmarkets.com
WEEKEND MARKETS
Paradise Bazaar Year Round! Friday’s & Sunday’s 9 am – 4 pm, next to Paradise GrillePass-A-Grille, 9th Ave. & Gulf Way.ParadiseBazaar@Yahoo.com
Pass-A-Grille Beach Art Mart Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm. Next to Paradise Grille, 9th Ave.& Gulf Way, Pass-A-Grille Beach 727.367.3818 suntanartcenter@verizon.net
OTHER MARKETS
- 1st Friday Flea Market 9 am – noon. Gulfport Multipurpose Sr. Ctr. 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport
- 1st Saturday Grand Central Flea 9 am – 4 pm. Antiques, Collectibles Parking Lot of Punky’s Bar
- 3063 Central Ave. St. Pete
- 1st Saturday St. Pete Indie Market Noon – 5 pm. 600 Block of Central Ave., St. Petersburg www.stpeteindiemarket.com/index.html
