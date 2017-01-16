Fun: Markets, Tours, Neighborhoods

From downtown St. Pete to beach neighborhoods, Pinellas offers plenty of markets brimming with fresh product, crafts and live music; walking tours, street festivals and excursions.

GULFPORT

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market Beach Blvd.@ Tuesday 9 am – 3 pm

Free Clothing Swap 2nd Tuesday @ month, 9 am – 1 pm

ST. PETE BEACH

SPB Recreation Center 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach 727.363.9245 www.spbrec.com

ST. PETERSBURG http://www.stpete.org/ www.stpete.org

Fridays St. Pete Shuffle Mirror Lake Shuffleboard Courts. 7 – 11 pm www.stpeteshuffle.com

1st Friday Get Downtown Music Series, Street block party featuring live music / dancing food & drink, vendors! 5:30 – 10 pm. Central Ave between 2nd & 3rd St. www.firstfridaystpete.com

4th Friday Grand Central PM Stroll: Shops, night spots & businesses open late, specials, entertainment. Grand Central District, 1st Ave. N to 1st Ave. S & 19th St. to 31st St. 5 – 9 pm. 727.328.7086

2nd Saturday Artwalk & Trolley: Downtown & Warehouse Art District. Take the trolley to explore the Art’s Hot Spots. 727.323.ARTS www.stpetearts.org

TOURS

St. Petersburg Preservation Walking Tours: National Register listed downtown Free for members. Tours run Oct. – April. $5 suggested donation non-members. Central Ave. & 2nd St, St. Petersburg 727.824.7802

Walking Mural Tours: Murals and history behind them.Departing from Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.821.7391 www.floridacraftart.org

MARKETS

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

WEEKEND MARKETS

OTHER MARKETS