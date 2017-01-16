Fun: Markets, Tours, Neighborhoods

From downtown St. Pete to beach neighborhoods, Pinellas offers plenty of markets brimming with fresh product, crafts and live music; walking tours, street festivals and excursions.

GULFPORT

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market       Beach Blvd.@ Tuesday 9 am – 3 pm

  • Free Clothing Swap       2nd Tuesday @ month, 9 am – 1 pm
  • Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk       Fine Arts with live art demonstrations, vendors and
  •       entertainment. 6 pm. Beach Blvd.  www.visitgulfportflorida.com
  • So Tangerine Saturday Market       Tangerine Greenway, Gulfport       8 am – 2 pm   www.so49.org
  • Gulfport’s Third Saturday Art Walk  Vendors, entertainment and roving  street performers. Begins at 6 pm.  Beach Blvd.
  • January 19 – Welcome to Gulfport
  • 14 – Beach Cleanup
  • 14 – MLK Day of Service
  • 20 – Third Friday Sock Hop
  • 21 – Third Saturday Artwalk
  • February 3 – First Friday Artwalk
  • 11 – Beach Cleanup
  • 17 – Third Friday Sock Hop
  • 18 – Third Saturday Artwalk

ST. PETE BEACH

SPB Recreation Center  7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach 727.363.9245     www.spbrec.com

  • January 21 – Community Yard Sale
  • 21 – Senior Excursion – Florida Aquarium
  • 28 – Senior Excursion – Ellenton Outlets
  • 29 – Music in the Afternoon
  • February 4 – Senior Excursion – St. Armands Circle
  • 11 – Senior Excursion – Dunedin Craft Festival
  • 18 – Senior Excursion – Florida State Fair

ST. PETERSBURG http://www.stpete.org/ www.stpete.org

  • February 4 – Localtopia
  • 4 – Rays Fan Fest
  • 11 – Cupid’s Undie Run
  • 15 – 17 – Conference of World Affairs
  • 18 – Gumbo and Jazz Festival

Fridays St. Pete Shuffle Mirror Lake Shuffleboard Courts. 7 – 11 pm www.stpeteshuffle.com

1st Friday Get Downtown Music Series, Street block party featuring live music / dancing food & drink, vendors! 5:30 – 10 pm. Central Ave between 2nd & 3rd St.  www.firstfridaystpete.com

4th Friday Grand Central PM Stroll: Shops, night spots & businesses open late, specials, entertainment. Grand Central District, 1st Ave. N to 1st Ave. S & 19th St. to 31st St.  5 – 9 pm. 727.328.7086

2nd Saturday Artwalk & Trolley: Downtown & Warehouse Art District. Take the trolley to explore the Art’s Hot Spots. 727.323.ARTS  www.stpetearts.org

TOURS

St. Petersburg Preservation  Walking Tours: National Register listed downtown Free for members. Tours run Oct. – April. $5 suggested donation non-members. Central Ave. & 2nd St, St. Petersburg   727.824.7802

  • January 21 – Crescent Heights Neighborhood Tour
  • 28 – Westward Ho to Historic Kenwood

Walking Mural Tours: Murals and history behind them.Departing from Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg 727.821.7391  www.floridacraftart.org

 MARKETS

Tuesday/Gulfport’s Tuesday Fresh Market:  Year Round! 9 am – 3 pm Summer hrs. Second Tuesday – Clothing Swap. Beach Blvd, below 29 Ave S, Gulfport  Live music.  www.visitgulfportflorida.com  FreshMarket@gulfportma.com

Wednesday/Madeira Beach Morning Market   Oct. – May, 9 am – 2 pm, rain or shine.  Madeira Way between  Gulf Blvd. & Tom Stuart Cswy. www.TheBeachMarkets.com

1ST & 3RD Thursday/Edge District Farmer’s Market 4 pm – 8 pm. Green Bench Brewing Co.,1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg www.facebook.com/EDGEFarmersMarket   

 FRIDAY

SATURDAY

  • Saturday Morning Market 9 am – 2 pm / (Oct. 1 – May 26) Al Lang Stadium parking lot & 1st Ave. S & 1st St., St. Petersburg (June thru Sept.) at Williams Park, 1st Ave. N & 2nd St., St Petersburg 727.455.4921
  • So. Tangerine Saturday Market 9 am – 2 pm. Tangerine Greenway & 49th St., Gulfport. 727.439.0164 www.sotangerine.com

SUNDAY

  • Corey Avenue Sunday Market  Corey Area Business Assoc. 10 am – 2 pm  / October thru MayLive music .Shops open, Free parking, 74th Ave., St. Pete Beach 727.498.8778  www.coreyave.com
  • Deuces Live Sunday Market 22nd St. S & 9th Ave. S, St. Petersburg 1 – 5 pm.  www.deuceslive.org
  • Indian Rocks Beach Sunday Market 9 am – 1 pm / October thru April Indian Shores Town Hall,19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores www.thebeachmarkets.com

WEEKEND MARKETS

Paradise Bazaar Year Round! Friday’s & Sunday’s 9 am – 4 pm, next to Paradise GrillePass-A-Grille, 9th Ave. & Gulf Way.ParadiseBazaar@Yahoo.com

 Pass-A-Grille Beach Art Mart Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm. Next to Paradise Grille, 9th Ave.& Gulf Way, Pass-A-Grille Beach  727.367.3818 suntanartcenter@verizon.net

OTHER MARKETS

  • 1st Friday Flea Market 9 am – noon. Gulfport Multipurpose Sr. Ctr. 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport
  •  1st Saturday Grand Central Flea 9 am – 4 pm. Antiques, Collectibles Parking Lot of Punky’s Bar
  • 3063 Central Ave. St. Pete
  •  1st Saturday St. Pete Indie Market Noon – 5 pm. 600 Block of Central Ave., St. Petersburg www.stpeteindiemarket.com/index.html
