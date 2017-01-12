http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg 0 0 Nanette Wiser http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg Nanette Wiser2017-01-12 16:13:322017-01-12 16:13:32Neighborhoods: Downtown St. Pete
Neighborhoods: Downtown St. Pete
DownFrom Grand Central to Beach Drive, there are 1,001 ways to enjoy yourself 24/7.We will be posting our favorite restaurants, attractions, bars, shops and news from the Burg here weekly...Ciao, baby-Nanette Wiser
Check This Out: Harmony Eco Spa in the Hollander Hotel will rejuvenate and refresh you and pairs perfectly with your new fitness resolutions. From massage to facials, Reiki to chakra alignment, it’s downtown’s sweet spot.
Best BetsHollander Hotel/Tap Room offers yoga Saturday morning poolside and indie music on Sundays.
- Feed your inner barista at Déjà Vu for expresso and tea, another newcomer to the 400 block of Central Ave.
- Could a NYC-type rooftop garden be in the work with developer changes at St. Pete’s Station House and renovations to the Green-Richman Arcade?
- Cold fusion coffee is all the rage with St. Pete’s Made Coffee Brewery
- Thursday is Yappy Hour at Pinellas Ale Works Brewery & Taproom while Wednesday is trivia night. I love their vanilla bean porter.
- Check out Red Mesa’s sunset menu Mon.-Fri. 4-6 pm at the 4th St. location; www.RedMesaRestaurant.com
- ONE St. Petersburg, the 41-story mixed-use development in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, has sold its ground-floor retail condominiums to two separate buyers.
With 2,000 renttal units in the market, comes another player, The Relaxed Group with an eight-story, 384 unit Hermitage Apartments and a future site at 930 Central Flats (218 unit, five story building).
- Don’t miss the Hideaway Blues Jam Wednesdays; doors open at 6 for dinner and drinks and the music ramps up 7:30-10:30pm. Free admission. (1756 Central Avenue)
- Love Maryland jumbo crab cakes? Check out Blake’s Crab Cakes (7224 Central Avenue).
- St. Petersburg Saturday Market is the place to nosh, walk your dog and enjoy live music.
- Hollander Hotel/Tap Room offers yoga Saturday morning poolside and indie music on Sundays. Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy $5 Bloody Mary and mimosas and on Sun. $10 all you can eat breakfast special.
- Room 901 is the new venture from the former owners of Peg’s Cantina (Gulfport).
Got a sweet tooth? Check out The Sugar Shack on MLK Street North, especially the key lime pies.
- Iberian Rooster serves up colonial Portuguese dishes and a new Sunday brunch on Central Ave.
- Kahwa Coffee celebrated their 10th anniversary this year with their 10th store in Tampa Bay (four in Tampa, four in St. Pete and one in Sarasota). Owners Raphael and Sarah Perrier are baristas with a purpose, growing from their first store on the corner of 5th Ave and 2nd St. downtown. You can see them on HSN, find them at local restaurant and even get their heavenly brews online; wwwKahwaCoffee.com
- The Independent reopened in downtown St. Pete with some of the best beers, wines, music and conversation in town. After the Dec. 3 grand opening party, Ballast Pt. Brewing beer celebration kicks off noon-close with a tasting of the rare coffee vanilla imperial porter and other brews.
- Ciccio Restaurant Group’s Better Byrd is a new chicken noshery, with classic and trendy chicken dishes to cluck about.
- ThirstyFirst replaced Alvin’s Lounge on First Ave. with the motto Come Thirsty, Leave Tipsy and the Prohibition-style lounge, cocktails and food are a big hit.
- Old Chicago Pizza features deep dish pies, subs and salads for a taste of the windy city.
- The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club gets a facelift and is renovating the spa, fitness center, dining facilities and tennis courty. In January, they will break ground on a new marina and pool view restaurant on the Esplanade deck at the main resort.
- Kozuba & Sons Craft Distillery in the Warehouse Arts District introduces Starkus Vodka, a barrel-aged vodka with hints of honey, oak spice and vanilla.
- Largo-based artisan Pinellas Chocolates dark chocolate bars are all the rage and can be found at St. Pete Indie Market, Locate Market and Rollin Oats in St. Petersburg.
- Downtown’s Savory Spice Shop introduced a Spice Up Your Holidays Gift Guide and new St. Petersburg Snapper seasoning.
- World Class ZO Skin Center by Zein Obagi MD is now open in downtown St. Pete (240 1st Ave. South) in the bottom floor of Dr. Christian Drehsen’s Clinique of Plastic Surgery building. It is the first franchise and East Coast location of the Beverly-Hills based legendary products and services developed by skincare guru Dr. Obagi.
- St. Petersburg Saturday Market is the place to nosh, from Brooklyn Knish to empanadas, French crepes to handmade pickles and fresh veggies, it’s a fun way to start the weekend and listen to the live band du jour.
- Hollander Hotel/Tap Room offers yoga Saturday morning poolside and indie music on Sundays. Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy $5 Bloody Mary and mimosas and on Sun. $10 all you can eat breakfast special.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!