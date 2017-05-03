Water Shortage Order Issued for Pinellas County

Southwest Florida Water Management District modified Phase I Water Shortage Order issued for 16-county area, including Pinellas

Order goes into effect May 8

Current restrictions for Pinellas County Utilities potable water customers do not change

Customers should reduce unnecessary water use to conserve resource

Due to the current drought conditions, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) issued a modified Phase I Water Shortage Order that includes Pinellas County and other surrounding counties under their jurisdiction. The order goes into effect on May 8, 2017 .

The current restrictions for irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water sources do not change. However, the shortage order serves as a reminder that water resources are becoming limited and water conservation needs to be practiced by all residents. The order requests that all water users reduce wasteful and unnecessary water use and be prepared for more stringent restrictions if drought conditions worsen.

http://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm for up-to-date information, as restrictions can change at any time. The current authorized irrigation schedule using potable, well, lake or pond sources for Utilities customers is as follows: Customers should monitor Pinellas County Utilities’ water restrictions website atfor up-to-date information, as restrictions can change at any time. The current authorized irrigation schedule using potable, well, lake or pond sources for Utilities customers is as follows:

Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Thursday and/or Sunday

and/or Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesday and/or Saturday

and/or Addresses with mixed or no addresses: Tuesday and/or Friday

Prohibited lawn irrigation hours: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

If you are not a Pinellas County Utilities customer, please check with your water supplier to verify your watering days.

Customers using reclaimed water provided by Pinellas County Utilities should be following the reclaimed water restrictions found at http://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm