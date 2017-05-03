http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/wateringlawn-1.jpg 544 809 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-05-03 14:50:382017-05-03 14:50:38Water Shortage Order Issued for Pinellas County
Water Shortage Order Issued for Pinellas County
Southwest Florida Water Management District order goes into effect May 8
- Southwest Florida Water Management District modified Phase I Water Shortage Order issued for 16-county area, including Pinellas
- Order goes into effect May 8
- Current restrictions for Pinellas County Utilities potable water customers do not change
- Customers should reduce unnecessary water use to conserve resource
Due to the current drought conditions, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) issued a modified Phase I Water Shortage Order that includes Pinellas County and other surrounding counties under their jurisdiction. The order goes into effect on May 8, 2017.
The current restrictions for irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water sources do not change. However, the shortage order serves as a reminder that water resources are becoming limited and water conservation needs to be practiced by all residents. The order requests that all water users reduce wasteful and unnecessary water use and be prepared for more stringent restrictions if drought conditions worsen.
Customers should monitor Pinellas County Utilities’ water restrictions website at http://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm for up-to-date information, as restrictions can change at any time. The current authorized irrigation schedule using potable, well, lake or pond sources for Utilities customers is as follows:
- Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8): Thursday and/or Sunday
- Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Wednesday and/or Saturday
- Addresses with mixed or no addresses: Tuesday and/or Friday
- Prohibited lawn irrigation hours: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
If you are not a Pinellas County Utilities customer, please check with your water supplier to verify your watering days.
Customers using reclaimed water provided by Pinellas County Utilities should be following the reclaimed water restrictions found athttp://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.
For more detailed information about water restrictions, call Customer Service at (727) 464-4000 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities.
The Pinellas County water program underscores a key component of Pinellas County’s Strategic Plan: reducing, reusing and recycling resources including energy, water and solid waste.
