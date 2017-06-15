Treasure Islettes present Treasure Island Fire Department with $3600

The Treasure Islettes, the women’s club of Treasure Island, presented the Island’s Fire Chief, Frank Fernandez, with a check for $3,600.00 to honor the memory of Charlie Fant,who served the Fire Department of Treasure Island for 41 years. He was Chief for 30 of those years. Fant succumbed to cancer in January.

Islettes president Toni Hawkins made the presentation to Fire Chief Fernandez. The donation will help pay for much needed water rescue equipment.

Photo ID (from left): Treasure Island Fire Chief Frank Fernandez, Elaine Dawson, Judy Koepkey and Islettes President Toni Hawkins

The Treasure Islettes meet on the fourth Monday evening of each month from September to May at the Treasure Island Community Center. More information about membership can be obtained by calling Vice President Elaine Dawson at 727-363-6230 or email dsi106@tampabay.rr.com.