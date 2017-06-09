The Florida Aquarium Releases 8 Rescued Sea Turtles on Carnival National Seashore on World Oceans Day

These critically endangered sea turtles were rescued and flown from New England in December to The Florida Aquarium after being cold-stunned from a harsh cold-snap weather event that hit the northeast United States.

These eight were part of a group of 12 the Aquarium received and has been rehabilitating, with the remaining four currently continuing to undergo rehabilitation at the downtown facility. The Aquarium’s veterinary team expects a full recovery for the remaining sea turtles and is optimistic they will also be ready for release soon.