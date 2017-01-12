The Date Concierge: A Night @ The Palladium

Date night doesn’t need to be Friday night. It can be brunch on Sunday, a humpday excursion, even a mystery magical tour to Tarpon Springs or Tierra Verde to explore what’s news. When you live in Paradise here in Pinellas County, there’s a date excursion for every passion. As your Date Concierge, we’ll deliver a date worth inviting your husband, SO or that cute boy/girl down the street. Or just get your posse and head out with just the girls or guys!

The Date Concierge: A Night Out as The Palladium Theater

Henry and I love a night downtown, always arriving before sunset to walk the park and catch a bite to eat and drink before our concert or play. Tonight, we’ve off to downtown St. Pete’s award-winning, historic Palladium Theater, home to the mainstage Hough Hall and intimate Side Door and part of SPC. Consistently ranked as one of Tampa Bay’s best, most affordable venues for classical, jazz, blues, theatre, opera, Celtic, comedy, dance, educational, literary, community events, and more.

First Stop: Nurse a kir royal at Cassis and a seat outside to catch the vibe of joggers, dog walkers and scurrying downtown denizens in everything from Tommy Bahama shirts to the occasional suit and tie, playing “what do they do for a living,” as we admire the Technicolor sunset.

Second Stop: I’m hungry, so it’s off to the hip Hollander Hotel for a pre-theater nosh. It’s Thursday so we’re in luck since they offer 50% off bottles of wine and a customer appreciation dinner special for $12 that includes soup or salad, entree and a scoop of ice cream after 4pm. I decide to splurge on a yummy burger and craft beer at The Tap Room. I want to save room for after the theater for one of their perfect martinis.

The Big Event: Nate Najar is a Tampa Bay treasure, a true jazz hero and his holiday show has us tapping our toes. This year’s Jazz Holiday show featured two national jazz artists along with Palladium favorites John Lamb on bass, James Suggs on trumpet and Mark Feinman on drums.

Nate Najar is one of the few guitarists playing jazz on the classical guitar. With his pianistic, lightly swinging guitar style, Najar has performed with many jazz greats including Bucky Pizzarelli, Ken Peplowski, Harry Allen and Kenny Drew Jr,and has had an ongoing musical partnership with Ellington alum, bassist John Lamb.

In 2008, Nate was selected by Dr. Billy Taylor to represent Charlie Byrd in a 10 day festival at the Kennedy Center celebrating the history of jazz in Washington, DC. Rick Andersen of the All Music Guide called Nate “one of the most consistently interesting and stylish young guitarists on the jazz scene….” 2010 saw Najar release Groove Me on Woodward Avenue Records. A collaboration with Tony Award winning vocalist Melba Moore, Groove Me reached into the top 10 of the Billboard Jazz chart. Najar’s 2012 Blues For Night People – The Nate Najar Trio Remembers Charlie Byrd introduced him to the international stage including performances at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the 2013 London Jazz Festival. Aquarela Do Brasil released in 2014, is the Nate Najar Trio’s most recent project. It features a collection of much loved Brazilian melodies, Jobim masterpieces and jazz tunes given the samba treatment.

The trio features Nate’s longtime rhythm section of Tommy Cecil on bass and Chuck Redd on drums. Duduka Da Fonseca guests on drums and percussion when Redd switches to the vibraphone. Tenor saxophonist Harry Allen contributes two lyrical performances. Becky Byrd, wife of the late guitarist Charlie Byrd says it best: “There is no doubt that there is a piece of Charlie’s soul in Nate’s mind, heart and fingers.”

What’s Up January: Jan. 6 brings bluesy Victor Wainwright and the WildRoots; Jan. 8-9 features the Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement: The Power of Song and Jan. 13 showcases St. Pete’s own now famous dancers BEACON ’17. Jan. 14, Los Lobos rocks the house.

Visit http://www.mypalladium.org/events/ for more January and 2017 shows. We’re looking forward to Chubby Checker in March!

Parking: In the lot across from the theater or the lot adjacent to theater as well as Souzou Asian Fusion, 425 Fifth Avenue N., one and a half blocks due west of the Palladium Ample parking anytime and free valet during restaurant hours for Palladium patrons. Just show your ticket to the Palladium, and enjoy parking at no charge.

The Palladium 253 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701; 727-822-3590. http://www.mypalladium.org

The Hollander Hotel 421 4th Avenue North St Petersburg, Fl 33701; 727.873.7900