TBW Mid-Summer Cleanup was a Success!
Over 450 volunteers registered to clean up our local shorelines.
Thank you very much to all who contributed to our Mid-Summer Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, July 8! We had an all time record of over 450 volunteers register to participate at seven sites throughout Tampa Bay. Volunteers made a huge impact to the cleanliness of our community in just one morning!
Photo: A large group met at Fort De Soto Park’s North Beach to clean up the park. Photo credit: Janet Hopson, Tampa Bay Newspapers
A huge thanks to Cigar City Brewing and Coppertail Brewing Companies for providing their delicious beer and Hubert’s Lemonade for contributing their product to our post-cleanup volunteer appreciation party. In efforts to implement better methods for trash disposal, re-purposed grain bags donated by both breweries along with recycled trash bags (65% post-consumer waste and 80% less petroleum) provided by Skyway Supply were utilized. Both methods were instrumental in reducing our environmental impact! Another thanks to Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department for their support of the event.
