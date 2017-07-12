TBW Mid-Summer Cleanup was a Success!

Over 450 volunteers registered to clean up our local shorelines.
Thank you very much to all who contributed to our Mid-Summer Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, July 8! We had an all time record of over 450 volunteers register to participate at seven sites throughout Tampa Bay. Volunteers made a huge impact to the cleanliness of our community in just one morning!
Photo: A large group met at Fort De Soto Park’s North Beach to clean up the park. Photo credit: Janet Hopson, Tampa Bay Newspapers
A huge thanks to Cigar City Brewing and Coppertail Brewing Companies for providing their delicious beer and Hubert’s Lemonade for contributing their product to our post-cleanup volunteer appreciation party. In efforts to implement better methods for trash disposal, re-purposed grain bags donated by both breweries along with recycled trash bags (65% post-consumer waste and 80% less petroleum) provided by Skyway Supply were utilized. Both methods were instrumental in reducing our environmental impact! Another thanks to Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and Manatee ​County Parks and Natural Resources Department for their support of the event.
