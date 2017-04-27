Suntan Art Center Summer Camp

Suntan Art Center, located at 3300 Gulf Blvd. on St. Pete Beach, will be hosting its 8th Annual Summer Art Camp for elementary age students with Art Instructor Linda Griffin. Ms. Griffin is a K-12 certified instructor in the Pinellas School District. Art camps give young artists the chance to have fun while exploring painting, drawing, and sculpture as well as  developing and enhancing their confidence in creative skills. Students also will work together to explore art history and the different art mediums.

  • Session 1:  “Nature’s Wonders” – June 19-23
  • Session 2:  “Explorations in Paint” – June 26-30
  • Session 3:  “Art Around the World” -July 10-14
  • Session 4:   “Printmaking: The Art of Ink” – July 17-21

All sessions are 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and cost $225. per week. To register, please call  Ms. Griffin at (727) 422-7229.

