St. Pete Beach Receives New Medic Unit 22

St. Pete Beach residents and visitors can feel safer this summer. St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue received their new medic unit and placed in full service on June 21, 2017. This unit will be located at the St. Pete Beach Fire Station 22, 1950 Pass A Grille Way. Medic 22 will primarily provide advance life support medical care to residents and visitors of St. Pete Beach and the surrounding communities.

New Medic 22 is a 2017 Ford F550 4X4 and will replace a 2001 Freightliner model. Medic 22 will be the newest addition to the fire department’s fleet. Medic 22 has a custom built rescue body, built by Hall-mark RTC, based in Ocala Florida.

In addition to its primary function, the unit is equipped with water rescue equipment including marine radios, search lights, dual swim boards and Water Extrication Team (WET) equipment. The WET Team is a rapidly deployed team of two to four divers using rapid extrication SCUBA equipment. The goal of this specialty equipment is to allow rescuers to don their gear in rapid fashion and enter the water to rescue victims from sub-surface marine environments.

We are proud of the level of service that our fire fighters-paramedics provide and the new medic unit facilitates that service.

For additional information related to this story, please contact Jim Kilpatrick, Fire Chief at (727) 363-9206 or firechief@stpetebeach.org.

Information courtesy of the City of St. Pete Beach.