St. Pete Beach Lunch and Learn Series

Join the City of St. Pete Beach as they kick off our Lunch and Learn Series on January 11th. Every Lunch and Learn will focus on a different topic ranging from Estate Planning to How to Avoid Senior Scams! All Lunch and Learns will be held from 12-1p at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr. All presentations are free and open to both residents and non-residents of St. Pete Beach. Lunch will be provided. Please call ahead to reserve your seat. A full list of dates and presenters visit our website atwww.spbrec.com or call (727) 363-9245.

Lunch and Learn Schedule

Jan 11 – Financial Advisor Scott O’Berry, Edward Jones Investment Firm– Estate Planning

Jan 25 – Presentation to be announced

Feb 8 – Matthew Miller, Humana- How to avoid Senior Scams

Feb 22 – Presentation to be announced

Mar 8 – Financial Advisor Scott O’Berry, Edward Jones Investment Firm- Examine how to budget for retirement expenses, potential sources of retirement income and potential risks such as LTC and health care costs.

Mar 22 – Presentation to be announced