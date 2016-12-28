St. Pete Beach Classic Needs Volunteers

Each year

Race weekend is January 13 , 14 and 15, 2017. Please join us this year as a Course Marshal. Course Marshals are assigned to intersections on race routes to help guide cars safely away from runners and to show our runners community support. We start around 8:00 Saturday and Sunday mornings and our job is done well before noon . As a volunteer, you’re invited to attend a volunteers’ appreciation dinner and are eligible to win a variety of prizes. We also have a huge beach bonfire party with live music Saturday evening behind the Sirata Resort.

Course Marshals North and the course marshal coordinator will be in touch. Or, call Michael Lehman at Please, go to http://stpetebeachclassic.c om/volunteer and sign up forand the course marshal coordinator will be in touch. Or, call Michael Lehman at 727.492.4452 for more information.

, the St. Pete Beach Classic grows in popularity for runners, their families, our local businesses, and for the over 400 volunteers who make it happen. The Classic weekend is one of our community’s premier annual events. Did you know that the race contributed an estimated $840,650.00 to our local economy last year? As a board member, and a volunteer, I’m proud of the work we do to provide a world class running event and to give back to our community and local charities. Now we need your help more than ever, volunteering is fun and easy.