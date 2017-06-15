SPB Connect App

Stay alert and informed this hurricane season with the City of St. Pete Beach’s app SPB Connect, the official platform for residents to access their government in a single location. With this new tool, residents can submit, track, and view nearby service requests through their smartphones, online, via phone, and SMS. Residents can also use the app to find information on public health, safety warnings, evacuation notices, severe weather and major service interruptions as they occur through notifications sent right to your device.

SPB Connect is a free service and is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play for immediate use. It is also available through the city’s website at www.stpetebeach.org.

To learn more about using Public Stuff in your community, please visit publicstuff.com/tour, or contact Jennifer McMahon, Recreation Director, at 363-9245 or rddirector@stpetebeach.org.