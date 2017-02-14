Show Your Stuff at the Annual Gulfport Chili Cookoff on March 19

It’s time to polish your best tastebud-tingling chili recipe and sign up for your chance to win top honors at the annual Gulfport Chili Cookoff coming to the Historic Gulfport Casino on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Home cooks and professionals are invited to compete in this family friendly event for medals and cash prizes.

Officially titled The 2nd Annual Artsy Phartsy Chili Cookoff & Salsa Showoff, the spicy food & music fest is brought to Gulfport by the same dynamic duo that organized the local Industrial Strength Chili Cookoff for four years. Lynn and Amy, the chili cookoff team, expect this year’s turnout will be Gulfport’s greatest ever with up to 25 unique chili & salsa tasting set-ups. Percentage of event admission will support Gulfport’s local non-profit organization, Limbo Chihuahuas & Chihuahua Mix Rescue. We are also inviting any of Gulfport Artists to set up at the event- call us for details.

Cash and medals will be awarded to the winning chili and salsa cooks. The top prize is $100 for Best Chili and $100 for Best Salsa bragging rights. There will be a People’s Choice winner who will receive cash via popular vote. Contestants are asked to register early since space is limited to only 25 entries. Early registration is $25 per contestant until March 10, 2017 ($35 after March 10, 2017). Artistic Gulfport bohemian-style booth decorations are encouraged for extra points in judging.

This will be a hot, hot, hot — fun, fun, fun event that is all family friendly. Admission includes all the championship chili and savory salsa you can eat until it runs out! There will be lots of room for dancing to live music by a local dynamic band, TBA.

Cookoff details, registration and tickets are available online now. General admission tickets at the door will be $10 at for adults (age 12 & up) and $5 for kids.

Corporate sponsorships are also available. For information, call 727-289-9365 or visit the official website at www.GulfportChiliCookoff.com.