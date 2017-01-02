Selene – Fresh Fare & Bar

When asked recently what is the best new restaurant on the south beaches, it was a surprisingly easy choice. Inspired by two generations of genuine aficionados of food and drink, Selene is an exceptional restaurant.

Owner Nick “Nikko” Skiadiotis was already a successful Manhattan restaurateur in 1986 when he stayed at the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach for the first time. The lifetime restaurateur, who founded Skidders on Gulf Blvd. over 25 years ago, also owns Neptune, a greek/seafood restaurant across from the Casino in nearby Gulfport.

The Craft Café, next to Earth Origins, is where Nikko’s son Ted spends most of his days. It has been extremely popular, offering organic coffees, gluten-free baked goods and healthy treats.

“Selene is a Goddess,” says Nikko. “The restaurant was designed to answer the wishes of many local residents and visitors. They wanted delicious food that they knew was fresh, healthy fare and a premium liquor bar in a classy but casual surrounding, with plenty of parking. They wanted the chance to sit outside when the weather is right, but not feel they were in the way of traffic. They wanted a venue where they could be proud to host their family and friends for a special event. The empty Village Inn property just north of Dolphin Village Shopping Center became the perfect canvas for Nikko and Ted’s dream.

Happy Hour from 4-7 finds an elegant ‘cheers’ kind of atmosphere with $4 house wines, wells and craft beers, and domestics $3. The gourmet appetizers at are a bargain at Happy Hour prices. The choice of three spreads with pita points for $6 is a great vegetarian option. For cheese lovers there’s Spinach Pie and Fennel Rolls with Feta. The Grilled Octopus is the ‘best ever’ according to a number of experienced Greek diners. On the happy hour menu it’s only $7 and enough for several people to taste. There’s nothing over $7 on the happy hour menu.

A new ‘Foodie’ magazine rated Selene the top new place in Tampa Bay, but these days I put more weight on reviews I see online, particularly on TripAdvisor and Yelp. As I am writing this article, the headlines within the past few reviews give glowing reports:

“Must Try” “Great Place. Great Food,” “Great End to a Great Vacation”

People rave about the food. “We buy fresh fish from local fishermen 6 days a week”, says Nikko. “And fresh, local produce, whenever possible” added Selene GM Jessie English. “Nikko created Selene to be what residents and visitors were asking him for. He hired me to ensure his guests were well taken care of, even when he is away. They can also consider me their personal party planner,” said Jessie.NBA star ‘Marreese Speights’, better known as “Mo Buckets” said the wedding party for 75 of his hometown friends at Selene this summer, was “the best”. “Nikko closed the entire restaurant for the occasion and it was truly spectacular. Please come and enjoy our brand new bar and restaurant,”said Jessie.

They also have specials every day.

Monday is Industry night. Get 30% off your check with your pay stub.

‘Tini‘ Tuesday – House Martinis – $5

Wine Wednesdays gets you half off select bottles.

Thirsty Thursdays means happy hour specials on beers last all night.

Locals Love Fridays – 10% off on ‘Local Lovelies’

Sundays offer Bottomless Mimosas for $10 with Brunch plus

Get 50% off Greek Drink Selections on Mediterranean Sunday Funday.

Call Selene for reservations 727-317-2064 or 317-2065

4945 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach • www.selenerestaurant.com

Monday-Saturday 4-11 pm & Sunday 11 am-11 pm includingBrunch 11-3 pm.

Story by Peter A Roos