Rays Players and Pooches Calendar to benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter

For the fifth straight year, the Tampa Bay Rays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter have partnered to create the “Players and Pooches” calendar. The 2017 calendar is available online for $15 plus shipping and handling by ordering below, with all of the proceeds benefitting Pet Pal Animal Shelter. The calendar is made possible through the Rays and the Ted Williams Museum and Hitters Hall of Fame.

This year’s full-color calendar consists of 14 months, each featuring a different Rays player along with either their own dog(s) or a dog from Pet Pal. The only exception is Matt Duffy, who is pictured with his famous feline, Skeeter.

The calendar includes: Evan Longoria, Kevin Kiermaier, Logan Forsythe, Nick Franklin, Brad Boxberger, Drew Smyly, Steven Souza Jr., Jake Odorizzi, Brad Miller, Matt Duffy, Alex Cobb, Luke Maile, Ryan Garton and first base coach Rocco Baldelli.

Purchase your calendar here.

In addition to online orders, the calendar is available for purchase at the Rays Tropicana Field Team store, the Rays Pro Shop and Ticket Outlet located in downtown Tampa, Pet Pal Animal Shelter, Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic and Pet Pal Thrift Store.