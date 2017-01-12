Pet Adoption Special at Pinellas County Animal Services in the New Year

In efforts to start the New Year on a positive note, Pinellas County Animal Services is offering waived adoption fees for all adult dogs and dogs over 25 pounds until Jan. 31. Animal Services currently has 31 dogs available for adoption that began their 2017 in the shelter.

All adoptable dogs and cats receive a medical checkup, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, internal and external parasite control, heartworm tests, feline leukemia testing and microchipping, valued at $200.

A list of adoptable dogs and cats is available online at www.pinellascounty.org/animalservices.

Pinellas County Animal Services is located at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo. Regular hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the adoption center closing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and services include adoptions. Rabies vaccinations are administered on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.. The facility is closed on all Pinellas County holidays.