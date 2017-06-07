Mosquito Control is encouraging citizens to do their part to reduce the mosquito population with some simple steps:

Empty water from any item that can hold water (examples: flower pots, garbage cans, recycling containers, wheel barrows, aluminum cans, boat tarps, old tires and buckets).

Flush birdbaths & wading pools weekly.

Flush ornamental bromeliads or treat with BTI, a biological larvicide available at home stores.

Clean roof gutters, which can become clogged and hold water.

Change the water in outdoor pet dishes regularly.

Keep pools and spas chlorinated and filtered.

Stock ornamental ponds with mosquito-eating fish.

Cover rain barrels with screening.

Check for standing water under houses, near plumbing drains, under air conditioner drip areas, around septic tanks and heat pumps.

Take steps to eliminate standing water, improve drainage and prevent future puddling.

Many local homes have items or areas that contain standing water – ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Mosquito larvae only need a fraction of an inch of standing water to survive.

Protect your skin when outdoors by wearing mosquito repellent (products containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus) and loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pants. These simple preventative measures can help reduce mosquito-borne diseases. To request mosquito control’s service, please call (727) 464-7503 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/reportanissue.