http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/mosquito.jpg 286 360 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-06-07 15:46:242017-06-07 15:46:24Mosquito Control
Mosquito Control
Mosquito Control is encouraging citizens to do their part to reduce the mosquito population with some simple steps:
- Empty water from any item that can hold water (examples: flower pots, garbage cans, recycling containers, wheel barrows, aluminum cans, boat tarps, old tires and buckets).
- Flush birdbaths & wading pools weekly.
- Flush ornamental bromeliads or treat with BTI, a biological larvicide available at home stores.
- Clean roof gutters, which can become clogged and hold water.
- Change the water in outdoor pet dishes regularly.
- Keep pools and spas chlorinated and filtered.
- Stock ornamental ponds with mosquito-eating fish.
- Cover rain barrels with screening.
- Check for standing water under houses, near plumbing drains, under air conditioner drip areas, around septic tanks and heat pumps.
- Take steps to eliminate standing water, improve drainage and prevent future puddling.
Many local homes have items or areas that contain standing water – ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Mosquito larvae only need a fraction of an inch of standing water to survive.
Protect your skin when outdoors by wearing mosquito repellent (products containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus) and loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pants. These simple preventative measures can help reduce mosquito-borne diseases. To request mosquito control’s service, please call (727) 464-7503 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/reportanissue.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!