Mind/Body Awareness

Remember to breathe. Sometimes, we’re so distracted by technology we forget that we have a body. Is it hungry? Is it tired? Is it sad? If you go off autopilot and become more aware of your senses and feelings, you’ll be able to make better choices and reduce your stress. Here’s ten tips for getting back in touch with ALL of you, plus a guide to our favorite venues for tuning up your mind/body connection.

Learn More: Discover the wisdom of Deepak Chopra, Dr. Michael Mantell and Dr. Gerald Epstein who offer exercises for mindful meditation and stress reducing tips for daily living.

Explore Nature: Hug a tree, take a walk and look up in the sky. Notice your surroundings and feel your stress melt away. Check out author Richard Louv’s Vitamin N for more on this topic.

Scan Your Body IQ: Lay down, close your eyes and zero in on the sensations you feel and how they shift from your feet to your head. Warm, cold, tense? Explore where you store these emotions in your body. Get up from the computer, take a deep breath and notice where the tension pools (brow, jaw, shoulder, tummy) and allow the tense places to soften as you breathe and stretch.

How Does Happy Feel? The next time you feel good, pay attention to where this emotion is physically. Is it a smile on your face or a warmth in your chest? Savor the happy and learn what images or experiences trigger it (hug a puppy, listen to jazz) and replicate often.

Work On Your EQ: You have an IQ, and then you have an Emotional Quotient (EQ) that gives you clues to how you are feeling. Learning to manage your EQ helps in life and work.

Enjoy The Little Things: Pay attention when you do mundane tasks and add joy to these routine activities. If you are taking a shower, enjoy the smell of eucalyptus shampoo. If you are washing dishes, does the warm water soothe?

Embrace Your Heart & Center: Hug yourself and put your hand on your heart, taken a moment for gratitude. Feel your center core for strength and grounding by putting a hand on your belly and take a few deep breaths.

Laugh & Smile: Reduce stress and increase short-term memory, improve heart health by laughing out loud and smiling. There’s even laughing yoga classes to help you relax and rejuvenate.

Make Gratitude Contagious: Doing good makes you feel good. Altruism helps the community and helps your self-esteem. Mindful meditation can do the same. Expand your positive intentions to all people everywhere. You might say, “May all people feel safe, be strong, be happy.”

Move Your Body: Change your posture, open your chest, do a downward dog or sun salutation until you become more present. From yoga to meditation, here are some of our favorite venues to help you get in touch with your body (and inner self) and improve your overall fitness and well-being.

With Your Pet

Check with local pet shops, SPCA and the Humane Society for Yoga with your Dog-A classes that pop up periodically. For me, I like to meditate to the sound of my cat Simon’s purring.

BEACHES

Are you yoga curious? Check out Madeira Beach Yoga where you can experience yoga in the studio, on the patio or on the white sandy beach of Archibald Park. Their experienced instructors began to explore yoga for their own personal and varied reasons, which helped prepare them to make you feel even more welcome and successful in your practice. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced yogi, they can help you find your place on the mat. www.MadeiraBeachYoga.com 727-401-7380

Beach Yoga Pinellas offers yoga classes on local beaches, including the serene Paddle Yoga on the water. The gentle rolling waves build core strength while working the muscles that stabilize you on the paddle board. Class will begin with a brief introduction to stand up paddleboards, including paddling & balancing techniques. http://www.beachyogapinellas.com/beach-locations

South Pasadena Shopping Center’s Tree of Life Yoga www.treeoflifeyoga.org

Gulfport Yoga www.gulfportyoga.com

Gulfport’s The Longhouse www.longhouse.info

Madeira Beach Recreation Center: Yoga Essentials, Finyasa Flow, Tai Chi and Hoola Dance www.madeirabeachfun.com

Tierra Verde’s Nava Yoga Studio offers a variety of Gentle Yoga,Vinyasa Flow, Hot Yoga, Power, Hatha, Ashtanga Yoga www.navayogastudio.com

ST. PETE BEACH

Don Vista Arts Center Yoga, Chi Gong www.suntanart.org

Corey Avenue’s Perfect Circle Yoga & Fitness teaches bikram yoga, hot yoga and more www.perfectcircleyoga.com

Yoga with Jeannie Salvo at Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church; jesalvo@tampabay.rr.com

St. Pete Beach Yoga daily at 10 am and one hour before sunset. www.stpetebeachyoga@gmail.com

DOWNTOWN ST. PETE

Perhaps one of the most unique, Acro Yoga combines acrobatics, yoga, and healing arts. A flyer and base work together to build and combine poses or to use the assistance of gravity for stretching and massage. It elevates communication and trust between people through connection, movement and play. It requires total engagement awareness thus strengthening the body while increasing flexibility and focus. Newcomers and beginners are welcome to come watch and learn. Structured classes and workshops are often held in the area including Thursdays at Green Bench Brewing 5 – 7 pm and Sundays at Northshore Park (behind the tennis courts near restrooms) 3 – 5 pm www.facebook.com/AcroYogaTampaBay www.facebook.com/groups/stpeteacroyoga

SUNDIAL : 2nd Saturday Yoga http://www.sundialstpete.com/sundial-saturday-yoga-downtown-st-pete-online-registration

Hollander Hotel: Saturday poolside Yoga https://downtownstpete.com/event/yoga-poolside-hollander/2016-07-23

Inspire Yoga at the Dali (Sunday) www.thedali.org

Sunken Gardens Yoga Village offers daily yoga classes, Hoop Dancing www.hollamonsters.com

Meditation in the Gardens every Wednesday www.stpete.org/sunken

ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg Yoga: Catch an outdoors class at Sunset Beach or Straub Park. www.stpetersburgyoga.com

The Body Electric Yoga: Offers unique classes including Candlelight Yin Yoga, a profound practice of presence which quiets the outer world, calms our nerves, and re-connects with the deep wisdom and patience within. Physically, this practice targets deeper connective tissues, especially around the hips, pelvis and lower spine. You’ll identify areas of blocked energy, release suppressed emotions, and watch internal conflicts melt away. Located at3015 Seventh Street North. PN

Article by Nanette Wiser