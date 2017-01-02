Get Great Local Flavor and a 20% Discount for new customers at Micki’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

“It was a unique set of circumstances”, according to Alayna, that led she and her husband Mauricio Gonzalez to take over “Scoops on the Beach” ice cream parlor and rename it after its longtime proprietress, Micki Goodman.

Micki and her husband Martin had re-opened a prior Baskin-Robbins location in the Captain’s Mart strip center across from Joann’s Interiors at 6870 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach a year or two after retiring from Canada.

Over the years, three generations of Goodmans had worked there. The parlor has long had a reputation for serving top-quality, locally-made “Working Cow” ice cream. ”They are an environmentally conscious supplier of top quality product and we are excited about serving their awesome ice cream,” says Alayna.

“We love it that Working Cow reuses the tubs their product ships in. We are going a step further to protect the beach environment ourselves, eliminating styrofoam and switching to biodegradable products that are friendlier to the earth. We are adding baked goods and locally roasted coffee, made by other local businesses. Currently we are offering locally made ginger beer and chai kombucha. We’ll also be adding waffle cones, freshly made in-house and serving ice cream & fresh Belgian waffles (a delicious combo).” A fun menu item they offer is a ‘flight of ice cream’ (a sample of 5 smaller scoops of ice cream for those who wish to sample multiple flavors!

Alayna says she is looking forward to meeting all of the ice cream lovers in town, young and old, residents and visitors alike.Mention that you read this story about Micki’s Ice Cream in Paradise NEWS to get 20% off your first visit to…

Micki’s Ice Cream Shoppe; 6870 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach 33706 • 727-367-2933