KUDOS- Good News in Our Pinellas County Community

Derelict Crab Traps Removed

228 derelict crab traps were removed from Tampa Bay during a very successful removal project (7/15/2017) during Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 10-day regional closure of blue crab fishing. Over 100 volunteers on 35 boats participated at six locations around the bay. 68 traps were collected in Belleair Bluffs, 78 in Boca Ciega Bay, 30 at Cockroach Bay, 27 in St. Pete at Demens Landing, 12 in Upper Tampa Bay at Courtney Campbell Causeway and 13 in Alafia River near Williams Park!

Thanks to the volunteers and project partners, including Sea World, Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, ReelCycle, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, St. Petersburg Parks & Rec., Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Pinellas County & the City of Largo.

Picture ID: Ft DeSoto Beach Clean Up – Over 393 volunteers signed up for the cleanup at the Ft DeSoto location. Photo by Janet L. Hopson; Graphic Station/Unstudio Photography www.janethopson.com.

Treasure Island Women’s Club Donation

The Treasure Islettes presented the Island’s Fire Chief, Mr. Frank Fernandez with a check for $3,600.00, in honor of beloved Charlie Fant, the Island’s long time Fire Chief, who succumbed to cancer in January. Mr. Fant served the Fire Dept. of Treasure Island for 41 years and Chief for 30 years. The donation will help pay for much-needed water rescue equipment.

PIX: Fire Chief Frank Fernandez, Elaine Dawson, Judy Koepkey and Islette’s President Toni Hawkins

Gulf Beaches Rotary Donation

Gulf Beaches Rotary Club presents $25,200 to Madeira Beach Recreation Dept., proceeds from Spring Break Carnival 2017. The Carnival relocated to Madeira Beach in 2016 from its prior location in Treasure Island Community Park after it was moved off Treasure sland’s Beach after complaints and a lawsuit from several local hotels about parking and too many events being held on the sandy beach. Madeira Beach’s new city recreation center has proven a popular venue for such activities.

Elizabeth’s Boutique Unveils Dolphin Statue

Elizabeth, (on left) owner of the SPB Dolphin Village Shopping Center boutique bearing her name unveiled a Dolphin statue on July 27, also named ‘Elizabeth’, (center) painted by local artist Brenda Griffin (at right), owner of “Painted Creations by Brenda”. The trail of dolphins was started by the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce which joined with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and Elizabeth in hosting the event.

Donna White Receives Honorary Proclamation

Treasure Island Historical Society past President Donna White received an Honorary Proclamation from Mayor Bob Minning on July 18, 2017. Donna White devoted more than a decade to preserving the unique heritage of Treasure Island through countless hours of archiving, and creating visual displays throughout the city to heighten public awareness of our unique history on Treasure Island, Florida. Photo by: Bob Dowling