Jackie Yost: Still Running at 88 

Sports, fitness and athletic competition have defined Jackie Yost’s life since childhood. With a degree in physical education from University of North Carolina, Yost has worked as a recreation director, athletic director, and coach for swimming, baseball, tennis, softball, basketball and other sports. In addition, she taught health, science and physical education.

In 1952 Jackie married Larry, a college swimmer at NC State. Sixty five years later, Jackie – age 88 and Larry – age 86 are still athletes and avid competitors. Their love of and dedication to fitness has been passed on to their three children – all of whom are also dedicated athletes. Sunset Beach, Treasure Island residents for over 20 years, the Yost clan is truly an athletic family – participating in triathlons, marathons, running events, cycling, swimming, golf, and tennis.

Jackie’s awards and accomplishments are nothing short of incredible. She has been consistently ranked first or second in her age group by USA Triathlon. She has represented Team USA at the World Championships. She has won her age group at the DisneyWorld Half Marathon, the Gasparilla 15K, St. Anthony’s Olympic Distance Triathlon, and the DisneyWorld Minnie Marathon 15K to name but a few.

At the age of 78, Jackie was second at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. She was a USA TRIATHLON Age Group ALL AMERICAN ten times.

At the age of 88, Jackie’s training regimen is extraordinary. Each day she trains in one or more disciplines (swimming, cycling, running). She does track workouts and speed work, open water and pool swims.

Multiple times a week she throws in a round of golf just to rest and relax. She has the distinction of having scored two holes in one!

Athletics continues to be a family endeavor for Jackie. She and husband Larry and daughter Joy competed as a relay team in the Half Ironman in New Orleans, while daughter Cindy did the full race.

Each year Jackie, daughter Joy and son-in-law Steve (Joy’s husband) compete as a relay team for the Olympic Distance St. Anthony’s Triathlon, while husband Larry does the full event and son Steve and his wife Debbie form a relay team. With a combined age of 174 years, Jackie and Larry Yost are the oldest married couple actively competing in triathlons.

Jackie is a true inspiration. Her positive impacts on the lives she has touched and the sport of triathlon that she loves are immeasurable.