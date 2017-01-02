Healthy Dining Out 

2017 debuts a svelte new you, and it begins with knowing how to find healthy choices at restaurants. Lucky for those who live in Paradise, we can let our tongue loose at juice bars, vegan bistros and ethnic adventures. Whether you have dietary restrictions (gluten) or just don’t want the extra calories, here are some of our favorite spots plus some health tips for dining out.

Order Healthy: While you don’t want to be too pesky or demanding, you can request that items be cooked a certain way, grilled instead of fried for example. Why? Researchers affiliated with the Harvard School of Public Health found that people who ate fried food at least once per week had a greater risk of both type 2 diabetes and heart disease than those who avoid fried foods, and that their risk increased with each additional fried meal they consumed.

Reduce Portions: Eat only half the meal and take the rest home. You can also ask if there is an appetizer size portion of your favorite entrée. Why? The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute says food portions at restaurants have doubled or tripled over the last 20 years.

Supersized Salads: Is your salad really healthy? If it’s loaded with bacon, cheese and creamy dressings, probably not.

Where To Go: Health-conscious diners will enjoy dining out at these local spots. Share your favorite on our Facebook! You can pick up healthy take-out for a picnic at Locale Market, Fresh Market, Nature’s Patch and Earth Fare. When in Gulfport, Mangia Gourmet is the place to dine. In St. Pete Beach, Chills serves up tasty vegetarian alternatives.

Researchers say that a Mediterranean diet enhances health and longevity. Lucky for us, you can grab and go garden veggie or chickpea patty and veggie pitas at The Pita Pit as well as lean grilled meat and falafel. 2991 66th Street N, St. Petersburg; 727-345-0900.

O’Bistro serves elegant Mediterranean fare, succulent seafood, amazing salads (pecan-crusted chicken), veggie alternatives (eggplant, portabello and boursin ciabatta sandwich), home-made soups and more at breakfast, lunch and dinner. 6661 Central Avenue N, St. Petersburg; 727-381-1212

Want a healthy hamburger? Burger Monger serves 100% American raised Kobe Beef, a healthy meat with no antibiotics, steroids or hormones on its sandwiches and signature BurgerMonger Chop Salad. 1325 4th Street N., St. Petersburg; 727-592-4206. Visit www.burgermonger.com

SIP SIP HOORAY:

Start your morning off right with a mega dose of raw fruits and veggies made fresh at these local juice bars:

Soho Juice Co. 2200 4th St N, St. Petersburg; (727) 767-0547

Kama Juice Bar & Eatery 209 1st St. NE, downtown St. Pete; (727) 896-4000

Squeeze Juice Works 675 30th Ave N, St. Petersburg; (727) 821-1095

Leafy Greens Café 1626 Central Ave., downtown St. Pete; (727) 637-0712

Micky’s Café & Organics 318 Central Ave., downtown St. Pete; (727) 851-9833 PN

Article by Nanette Wiser