Gulfport Library is Accepting Donations

/0 Comments/in , /by
The Gulfport Library is seeking donations of new and nearly new books and other resources in very good condition.  Fiction and non-fiction titles, magazines (less than one year old), and DVDs can be donated.  Sorry, but encyclopedias, old magazines, catalogs, and textbooks over 3 years old are not accepted. All donations become the property of the Gulfport Library.  Donations which are not added to the library collection will be given to the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library for sale in the Circle Bookshop.   All proceeds from the bookshop benefit the programs and acquisitions of the Gulfport Library.  For a complete copy of the library donation policy, please go to http://mygulfport.us/gpl/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Gulfport-Library-Donation-Policy_2.pdf .
You might also like
LIADO, The Italian-American Women of Today   
2015 30th Anniversary BCYC Lighted Christmas Boat Parade
Support Alex’s Lemonade Stand 2016
Welcome, IndyCar Racing Fans!
Northeast Exchange Club Distributes Ribfest Funds
Potter’s Precision Imports is Paradise for German Car Enthusiasts
Construction: It’s hard to “Pull the Trigger!”
Easy Recycling Options in Pinellas County
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *