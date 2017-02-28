http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/city-of-gulfport-logo.jpg 207 211 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-02-28 22:29:022017-02-28 22:29:02Gulfport Library is Accepting Donations
Gulfport Library is Accepting Donations
The Gulfport Library is seeking donations of new and nearly new books and other resources in very good condition. Fiction and non-fiction titles, magazines (less than one year old), and DVDs can be donated. Sorry, but encyclopedias, old magazines, catalogs, and textbooks over 3 years old are not accepted. All donations become the property of the Gulfport Library. Donations which are not added to the library collection will be given to the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library for sale in the Circle Bookshop. All proceeds from the bookshop benefit the programs and acquisitions of the Gulfport Library. For a complete copy of the library donation policy, please go to http://mygulfport.us/gpl/wp-
content/uploads/2016/12/ Gulfport-Library-Donation- Policy_2.pdf .
