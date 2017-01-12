Fun: Music, Opera, Dancing, Film, Comedy

Do you love classical music, modern dance, foreign films and a good laugh? Pinellas County and Tampa Bay offer world-class events such as the fall Clearwater Jazz Festival and eclectic film festivals. Check out what’s happening in music, opera, dance, film and comedy around town.

MUSIC

Clearwater Jazz Holiday www.clearwaterjazz.com October 19 – 22, 2017

Florida Orchestra 727.662.7286 www.floridaorchestra.org at the Mahaffey Theater, Ruth Eckerd Hall & David Straz Performing Arts Center

St. Pete Beach Music Club Suntan Art Center 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach: Music ensemble Tuesdays 10 – 11 am. $5 per session. Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday 6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session. www.spbmusicclub.com

St. Petersburg College Gibbs Campus Music Center 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg 727.341.4360 www.spcollege.edu/events

January 18 – Wind Symphony & Community Concert

20 – Heissler Organ Concert Series

St. Petersburg Jazz Festival Feb. 22-26 at various locations in St. Petersburg www.emitseries.org www.stpetejazzfest.com

Suncoast Dixieland Jazz Society 727.596.7142 www.sdjs.org

January 22 – Spaghetti Dinner

February 19 – Mardi Gras Celebration

Tampa Bay Symphony 727.827.8087 www.TampaBaySymphony.org: Performances in various locations.

February 12 – Spring Awakens – SPC

14 – Spring Awakens – The Palladium

19 – Spring Awakens – The Straz

The Blue Parrot Cafe 85 Corey Circle, St. Pete Beach 727.368.9619 Every Monday TomKats Jazz Orchestra www.tomkatsjazzorchestra.com

The Hangar Restaurant 540 First St SE, St. Petersburg 727.823.7767 Every Monday Jazz Jam www.aldowningjazz.com

WMNF 88.5 Community Radio 1210 E. MLK Blvd., Tampa 33603 www.wmnf.org

January 18 – Bella’s Bartok plus PMA

28 – La Santa Cecilia plus CuKiAra

February 11 – 12th Annual Rockabilly Ruckus

25 – 1st Annual Alt Country Countdown

OPERA

Eckerd College 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg Miller Auditorium The Met in HD SeriesLive high-definition broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. www.eckerd.edu/metopera 727.864.7600 .

January 21 – Romeo et Juliette

Florida Opera Festival Artistic Director – Daniel Lipton Straz Center for the Performing Arts1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place Tampa www.operatampa.org

January 20 – Donors Appreciation Dinner

20, 22 – Romeo & Juliette

24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

February 2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella

5 – Discover Opera

10, 12 – Cinderella

Florida Suncoast Opera Guild www.stpeteoperaguild.org

January 18 – General Meeting

February 4 – High School Vocal Competition

The Matinee Opera Players 64th Way, Pinellas Park www.facebook.com/MatineeOperaPlayers Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center

St. Petersburg Opera Company 727.823.2040 www.stpeteopera.org Various performance locations

January 12, 13 – Love Potion Number 9

21 – Broadway Cabernet

27, 29, 31 – The Elixir of Love

Sarasota Opera House 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota 941.359.0099 ext.101 www.sarasotaopera.org

January 21 – The Opera Gala

7 – Meet the Artists 11, 16, 19, 22, 25 – Madam Butterfly

7 – Meet the Artists 11, 16, 19, 22, 25 – Madam Butterfly

14 – Meet the Artist

The Pinellas Opera League Socialize and be entertained first Wednesday each month. Enjoy lunch and a concert. October – June pinellasoperaleague@gmail.com

DANCING

Florida West Ballet, a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company; 616 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. www.floridawestballet.org

Gulfport Casino 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport www.mygulfport.us More information on Casino events or rental availability 727.893.1070.

Tuesday – International Ballroom

Tuesday – Argentine Tango

Wednesday – Swing www.SwingTime.info

Thursday – Latin Social

Sunday – Band / Dancing

January 20 – Third Friday Sock Hop

February 17 – Third Friday Sock Hop

Sarasota Ballet 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.359.0099 www.sarasotaballet.orgTickets 941.351.0099 x 101. January 27 – 30 – Ashton, Graziano & Tuckett

St. Petersburg Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg, 972.741.3749 www.polishsociety.org

Sunday Dinner & Dancing: Dinner – $8 2:15 – 3:30 pm 727.360.0584 – dinner reservations. Dancing, 3 – 6 pm. $6 members/$8 Non-members with Live Sunday Bands.

Tea Dances 2nd & 4th Wed. of the month $7 Dance, $10 Dance with Instruction 11:30 – 12:30 pm Instruction 1 – 3:30 pm Live Music

January 15 – Sounds of the South

22 – Northern Sounds

25 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures

29 – FL Honky Polka Band

February 5 – Nu Soundz

8 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures

The Coliseum 535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, 727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum

Tea Dance – 1st & 3rd Wed. of month October through May

January 18 – Tea Dances

February 1, 15 – Tea Dances

11 – Big Band Ballroom Dance

FILM

Celebrating CommUNITY International Gay & Lesbian Film Fest Various times and locationswww.tiglff.com

International Cinema Series Eckerd College, 4200 54th Avenue S, St. Petersburg, Miller Auditorium 727.864.7979 events@eckerd.edu www.eckerd.edu/internationalcinema

LGBTQ Film Series Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport. 727.893.1074 www.facebook.com/GulfportLibraryFL

Second Thursday of each month. 7 pm

February 9 – Movie

St. Petersburg Preservation’s Movies and Music in the Park 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, North Straub Park, St. Petersburg. 6 – 9 pm www.stpetersburgpreservation.org

Sunscreen Film Festival April 27 – 30, 2017 www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com Various locations throughout St. Petersburg. VIP & General Admission

Comedy

Coconuts Comedy Club Oldest (longest running) comedy club in Florida. 5501 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach 727.360.5653 (JOKE) www.coconutscomedyclubs.com

Open Mike on Tuesdays

Shows: Wed – Sat, 9 pm

January 11 – 14 – Bengt Washburn

18 – 21 – Mike Rivera

David Howard. Guinness Book of World Records for Comedy “Funniest Man alive” Sporty’s Comedy Club 17093 Gulf Blvd., N Redington Beach 727.596.6725. (across from DoubleTree Beach Resort): Fri. & Sat. nights. 9:05 pm start. www.facebook.com/GDavidHoward