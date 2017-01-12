Fun: Music, Opera, Dancing, Film, Comedy
Do you love classical music, modern dance, foreign films and a good laugh? Pinellas County and Tampa Bay offer world-class events such as the fall Clearwater Jazz Festival and eclectic film festivals. Check out what’s happening in music, opera, dance, film and comedy around town.
MUSIC
Clearwater Jazz Holiday www.clearwaterjazz.com October 19 – 22, 2017
Florida Orchestra 727.662.7286 www.floridaorchestra.org at the Mahaffey Theater, Ruth Eckerd Hall & David Straz Performing Arts Center
St. Pete Beach Music Club Suntan Art Center 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach: Music ensemble Tuesdays 10 – 11 am. $5 per session. Boomwhacker Ensemble Thursday 6:30 – 8:30 pm. $5 per session. www.spbmusicclub.com
St. Petersburg College Gibbs Campus Music Center 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg 727.341.4360 www.spcollege.edu/events
- January 18 – Wind Symphony & Community Concert
- 20 – Heissler Organ Concert Series
St. Petersburg Jazz Festival Feb. 22-26 at various locations in St. Petersburg www.emitseries.org www.stpetejazzfest.com
Suncoast Dixieland Jazz Society 727.596.7142 www.sdjs.org
- January 22 – Spaghetti Dinner
- February 19 – Mardi Gras Celebration
Tampa Bay Symphony 727.827.8087 www.TampaBaySymphony.org: Performances in various locations.
- February 12 – Spring Awakens – SPC
- 14 – Spring Awakens – The Palladium
- 19 – Spring Awakens – The Straz
The Blue Parrot Cafe 85 Corey Circle, St. Pete Beach 727.368.9619 Every Monday TomKats Jazz Orchestra www.tomkatsjazzorchestra.com
The Hangar Restaurant 540 First St SE, St. Petersburg 727.823.7767 Every Monday Jazz Jam www.aldowningjazz.com
WMNF 88.5 Community Radio 1210 E. MLK Blvd., Tampa 33603 www.wmnf.org
- January 18 – Bella’s Bartok plus PMA
- 28 – La Santa Cecilia plus CuKiAra
- February 11 – 12th Annual Rockabilly Ruckus
- 25 – 1st Annual Alt Country Countdown
OPERA
Eckerd College 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg Miller Auditorium The Met in HD SeriesLive high-definition broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. www.eckerd.edu/metopera 727.864.7600 .
- January 21 – Romeo et Juliette
Florida Opera Festival Artistic Director – Daniel Lipton Straz Center for the Performing Arts1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place Tampa www.operatampa.org
- January 20 – Donors Appreciation Dinner
- 20, 22 – Romeo & Juliette
- 24, 26, 30, 31 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
- February 2 – Open Rehearsal – Cinderella
- 5 – Discover Opera
- 10, 12 – Cinderella
Florida Suncoast Opera Guild www.stpeteoperaguild.org
- January 18 – General Meeting
- February 4 – High School Vocal Competition
The Matinee Opera Players 64th Way, Pinellas Park www.facebook.com/MatineeOperaPlayers Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
St. Petersburg Opera Company 727.823.2040 www.stpeteopera.org Various performance locations
- January 12, 13 – Love Potion Number 9
- 21 – Broadway Cabernet
- 27, 29, 31 – The Elixir of Love
Sarasota Opera House 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota 941.359.0099 ext.101 www.sarasotaopera.org
- January 21 – The Opera Gala
- February 7 – Meet the Artists
- 11, 16, 19, 22, 25 – Madam Butterfly
- 14 – Meet the Artist
The Pinellas Opera League Socialize and be entertained first Wednesday each month. Enjoy lunch and a concert. October – June pinellasoperaleague@gmail.com
DANCING
Florida West Ballet, a Not-for-profit Pre-Professional Performing Arts Company; 616 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. www.floridawestballet.org
Gulfport Casino 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport www.mygulfport.us More information on Casino events or rental availability 727.893.1070.
- Tuesday – International Ballroom
- Tuesday – Argentine Tango
- Wednesday – Swing www.SwingTime.info
- Thursday – Latin Social
- Sunday – Band / Dancing
- January 20 – Third Friday Sock Hop
- February 17 – Third Friday Sock Hop
Sarasota Ballet 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 941.359.0099 www.sarasotaballet.orgTickets 941.351.0099 x 101. January 27 – 30 – Ashton, Graziano & Tuckett
St. Petersburg Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg, 972.741.3749 www.polishsociety.org
- Sunday Dinner & Dancing: Dinner – $8 2:15 – 3:30 pm 727.360.0584 – dinner reservations. Dancing, 3 – 6 pm. $6 members/$8 Non-members with Live Sunday Bands.
- Tea Dances 2nd & 4th Wed. of the month $7 Dance, $10 Dance with Instruction 11:30 – 12:30 pm Instruction 1 – 3:30 pm Live Music
- January 15 – Sounds of the South
- 22 – Northern Sounds
- 25 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures
- 29 – FL Honky Polka Band
- February 5 – Nu Soundz
- 8 – Bobby Tess & The Pleasures
The Coliseum 535 4th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, 727.892.5715 www.stpete.org/coliseum
- Tea Dance – 1st & 3rd Wed. of month October through May
- January 18 – Tea Dances
- February 1, 15 – Tea Dances
- 11 – Big Band Ballroom Dance
FILM
Celebrating CommUNITY International Gay & Lesbian Film Fest Various times and locationswww.tiglff.com
International Cinema Series Eckerd College, 4200 54th Avenue S, St. Petersburg, Miller Auditorium 727.864.7979 events@eckerd.edu www.eckerd.edu/internationalcinema
LGBTQ Film Series Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S, Gulfport. 727.893.1074 www.facebook.com/GulfportLibraryFL
- Second Thursday of each month. 7 pm
- February 9 – Movie
St. Petersburg Preservation’s Movies and Music in the Park 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, North Straub Park, St. Petersburg. 6 – 9 pm www.stpetersburgpreservation.org
Sunscreen Film Festival April 27 – 30, 2017 www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com Various locations throughout St. Petersburg. VIP & General Admission
Comedy
Coconuts Comedy Club Oldest (longest running) comedy club in Florida. 5501 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach 727.360.5653 (JOKE) www.coconutscomedyclubs.com
- Open Mike on Tuesdays
- Shows: Wed – Sat, 9 pm
- January 11 – 14 – Bengt Washburn
- 18 – 21 – Mike Rivera
David Howard. Guinness Book of World Records for Comedy “Funniest Man alive” Sporty’s Comedy Club 17093 Gulf Blvd., N Redington Beach 727.596.6725. (across from DoubleTree Beach Resort): Fri. & Sat. nights. 9:05 pm start. www.facebook.com/GDavidHoward
