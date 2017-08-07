Efforts Continue to Fund St. Pete City Theatre

St Petersburg City Theatre – Efforts Continue

When St. Petersburg City Theatre found itself overwhelmed by bills in 2016, the beloved arts organization was forced to cancel its 2016-17 season line-up. The community was not prepared to lose this cultural gem.

Since the St. Petersburg City Theatre opened in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, it has enhanced the lives of actors and audience alike. As the theater’s mission states, “St. Petersburg City Theatre aims to enrich the individual lives and collective spirit of our diverse population through community-produced productions and educational experiences.”

So the fans clapped their hands & organized #SAVECITYTHEATRE campaign, which has gained momentum in the last few months to revitalize and re-launch the theater group. The volunteers efforts are making a difference.

Nick Schriver, owner of the Tampa landscape lighting company Decorating Elves, for example, and his team are using outdoor lighting to help transform the theater’s appeal and aesthetic appearance. Decorating Elves is proud to be donating all of the materials, time, and manpower to create a “lighting face lift” in the hopes of creating new interest for the theatre.

Watch for auditions for “ A Christmas Carol.”

Want to help? Become a member today at www.spcitytheatre.org for as little as $20!