Easy Recycling Options in Pinellas County

New 2017 Recycling Directory available online and in local newspapers Pinellas County’s A to Z Guide is now GPS-based

In a continuous effort to practice superior environmental stewardship, Pinellas County is offering new tools to give residents and visitors easy recycling options. The county has released the new 2017 Recycling Directory and converted its popular A to Z Guide to a geo-locatable web tool.

This year’s directory, which is published annually by Pinellas County Solid Waste, is packed with the latest information about managing waste as a resource and how to properly “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover.”

The directory is accessible online. A free copy of the directory will also be inserted in local newspapers. The directory will be distributed in the Sunday, Jan. 15, edition of the Tampa Bay Times, the Thursday, Jan. 19, edition of The Weekly Challenger newspaper, and in the Friday, Jan. 20, edition of the tbt* Newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times’ free daily newspaper. Free copies will also be available at many libraries and government offices throughout the county.

Residents can find out how to recycle or safely dispose of just about anything from their home with the county’s A to Z Guide. Pinellas County Solid Waste has partnered with ReCollect, a waste collection mobile application developer, to convert the popular A to Z Guide to a geo-locatable tool.

The online A to Z Guide will allow users to type the name of an item they want to recycle and discover if the material can be reused, recycled or composted as well as where it can be disposed of. If users enter their address, the tool will direct them to the closest recycling or reuse locations, or the nearest disposal sites.

In 2015, Pinellas County attained the highest recycling rate (89%) in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The rate contributes toward the state’s goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste by 2020.

“Pinellas County residents do a great job recycling and reducing waste, which conserves resources and preserves the life of our landfill,” said Pinellas County Solid Waste Director Kelsi Oswald. “With the new online tools, it is even easier to learn about solid waste management and best practices to reduce, reuse and recycle in our community.”

To learn more about the online A to Z Guide for recycling and disposal in Pinellas County, visit www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/getridofit/default.htm. To request a copy of the directory or learn more about recycling, visit www.pinellascounty.org/recycle or call (727) 464-7500.

Pinellas County Solid Waste will be holding the first annual Eco Fun Festival on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Solid Waste facility located at 11418 34th St. N., Clearwater. The free event will feature sustainable living exhibitors and presentations, facility tours, touch-a-truck for children, food vendors and family-friendly fun. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/ecofunfest for more information.