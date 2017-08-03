Coffee and Tea Shops in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Beaches

Cool Beans By Nanette Wiser

Java, kava, tea or me? In the heat of the day, nothing is cooler than hanging out in a coffeehouse. From downtown to the beaches, here are some of our

favorite spots to eat, catch up with pals or work on WiFi.

Wings Coffee Bar & Café: Wings coffee bar offers a unique, relaxing, zen like atmosphere. This local watering hole comes complete with Kahwa coffee, Mother Kombucha on tap, local organic teas and fresh fruit smoothies. You will enjoy fares from some of the best local bakers and caterers, that can satisfy your sweet tooth, or provide you a tasty quick lunch. Several of our offerings are vegan or gluten free. And did someone say FREE WI-FI!

More than just a coffee shop, Wing’s Coffee Bar and Bookstore bring the community together by hosting an eclectic array of events, from open mic nights to alternative health fairs. Check out their website (wingsbookstore.com) for a calendar of each month’s after hour events. Open Mon-Fri – 7am-7pm and weekends from 9am-5pm (727) 522-6657 www.wingsbookstore.com On the First Unity Campus 4500 4th St. N., St. Petersburg.

Gypsy Souls: From the front, this cozy, eclectic Redington Beach coffeehouse doesn’t reveal its true nature. Once inside, wander to the back room for an amazing view of the water. There’s a lounge-like area with leather reading chairs, an Internet Cafe style room with outlets at every seat and best of all, a back yard patio for taking in some rays and nibbling their delicious baked goods. Open daily 7AM-5PM, they have earned 4.5 stars on Yelp and Trip Advisor. Reviews comment on coffee quality, staff friendliness and the cozy presentation. Also they have soy, almond & coconut milk just for you. All coffee will be roasted at the St Pete location they wil be opening downtown this fall just east of St. Anthony’s Hospital at 515 9th St .N., St. Pete www.facebook.com/gysysoulscoffee

Addicted to the Bean: From either location (Isla del Sol and John’s Pass Village), you can wander with your cappuccino or smoothie and admire the water views. We love their s’more latte (espresso laced with toasted marshmallow, chocolate, a hint of white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream) and their Home & Heart rich vanilla flavor roasted right into the coffee served with a rock candy swizzle stick – sweet for you! Join them for breakfast, lunch (spinach and ricotta or ham or chicken salad croissants) or java & dessert and enjoy their featured artist of the month. addictedtothebeanfl.com

Black Crow Coffee: Greg Bauman, owner of Indian Shores Coffee located in Indian Shores, Florida opened Black Crow Coffee with Deana Hawk in 2015 bringing the same uncompromising dedication to great coffee to Historic Old Northeast. Enjoy artisan coffees (drip, pour overs, brewed, cortado and more) and yummy delights such as ginger and molasses cookies, butter tarts, cinnamon rolls and bagels. Flavor your coffee with banana mocha or vanilla caramel for an extra dose of happy. blackcrowcoffeeco.com

Bula Kafé: In addition to Kava, they serve Kahwa coffee, Nee cake pops and other delicious delights. Their sister spot, Bula’s on the Beach is in Madeira Beach. http://www.bula-kafe.com/

Craft Kafé: Located adjacent to Earth Origins on Central Ave. near Pasadena, this gluten-free kitchen dishes up some heavenly organic treats and beverages, from the chicken avocado cream and vegan beet salads to the grilled cheese and tomato jam sandwich plus espressos, macchiato, even an iced caramel latte and Ted’s cold brew. craftkafe.com

Coffee Grounds Café: Located next to Middlegrounds, this charming alpine cottage offers plenty of alfresco seating, a full bar, great coffee and delectable food. You can hang with your pet, enjoy sandwiches and wraps, drink a craft beer and enjoy an iced latte with a view of the Intercoastal behind and the Gulf on the front patio from early in the morning until midnight. http://coffeegroundscafe.com.

Sweet Brewnette: This darling Madeira Beach spot features art, hip vintage furnishings, comfy seating and sassy service. Serving breakfast and lunch, fresh squeezed orange juice, tropical smoothies, steak and egg with cheese panini, tomato basil feta frittata, fresh made Hyppo ice pops and one of the best salads in town, the Amalfi Love (organic arugula topped with shaved parmesan, sliced red grapes, fresh basil, pine nuts & house made lemon vinaigrette); this is a wonderful spot to gather before or after the beach. sweetbrewnettecafe.com.

And If You’re Still Thirsty: Belleair Coffee Company deserves special mention. With a beautiful chandelier private room, spectacular coffee and pastries, it’s a bit of a drive but worth it.

Chill on Corey Avenue is not a traditional coffeehouse, but sitting alfresco on their patio with a delicious iced coffee never gets old; and their breakfast and homemade muffins rock my world.

We also like the Craftsman House Café & Gallery, where we can admire jewelry and pottery, then sit on the porch and contemplate our creative spirit with a cuppa tea and delicious artisan dishes. Alesia Restaurant is the place to go for a Monte Cristo sandwich and iced Vietnamese coffee sweetened with condensed milk. Further north, Indian Shores Coffee beckons with good brew and eats, sometimes with weekend music. PN

Editor’s Note: Please check Yelp for location & hours. Menu items subject to change.