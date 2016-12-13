Bring the Family, Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey® XTREME

Children Of All Ages can let their imaginations go wild in an exhilarating adventure with extreme thrills, exotic animals and extraordinary performers that add up to the ultimate family entertainment experience. Join us at AMALIE® Arena, Tampa from January 25-29, 2017 as we explore a world of extreme beauty, flexibility, strength and dexterity in ways you’ve never seen before. Purchase tickets for your family to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents Circus XTREME® today.

High-wire wizards, powerful strongmen, BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, inconceivable contortionists, a high-flying human cannonball, a bungee aerial skydiving display and an international assembly of more than 300 cast and crew provide 2 ½ hours of thrilling entertainment.  

With such an exciting lineup, The Greatest Show On Earth® guarantees to dazzle and astound, and a Ringling Bros.® show wouldn’t be complete without a full menagerie of amazing animals.Circus XTREME features beautiful Bengal tigers and two-humped camels ridden by brave Mongolian women.

The party starts an hour before the show at the All Access Pre-show, which is free with your ticket purchase. You and your family can meet our international cast of performers and get up close to our menagerie of animals. Try on custom costumes, learn circus skills — like juggling — from the famous Ringling Bros. Clown Alley! Together with the show, your family receives over three hours of extreme family fun not to be missed.
Prepare to be amazed by the unexpected. Do something extreme today and get your tickets for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME.

Ticket holders can purchase an upgrade and go backstage with a VIP Behind the Scenes Tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. The backstage experience includes an insider look at props and wardrobe, an up close and personal encounter with the animals and a chance to meet stars from the show. Fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures and learn educational fun facts.  To take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, just log on to ringlingbros.expapp.com from your iPhone or Android smartphone, and provide your name, e-mail and phone number to become a VIP circus insider.

 
Tickets for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME are on sale now. Restrictions, exclusions and additional charges may apply. All seats are reserved and tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000. For group rates, call 866-248-8740. Purchase tickets and view show times on Ringling.com.
