Bring the Family, Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey® XTREME

High-wire wizards, powerful strongmen, BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, inconceivable contortionists, a high-flying human cannonball, a bungee aerial skydiving display and an international assembly of more than 300 cast and crew provide 2 ½ hours of thrilling entertainment. With such an exciting lineup, The Greatest Show On Earth® guarantees to dazzle and astound, and a Ringling Bros.® show wouldn’t be complete without a full menagerie of amazing animals.Circus XTREME features beautiful Bengal tigers and two-humped camels ridden by brave Mongolian women.

The party starts an hour before the show at the All Access Pre-show, which is free with your ticket purchase. You and your family can meet our international cast of performers and get up close to our menagerie of animals. Try on custom costumes, learn circus skills — like juggling — from the famous Ringling Bros. Clown Alley! Together with the show, your family receives over three hours of extreme family fun not to be missed.