Asphalt Paving Schedule for St. Pete Beach
The City contractor for asphalt paving will begin paving on Monday, July 17th. Please help with the program by insuring your car and other obstacles are not on the street on the day scheduled for paving. The process this year is called Micro-Surfacing. It is an asphalt rejuvenation slurry mix that is applied by spraying it on the surface of the street. This process is designed to rejuvenate the surface of the street to bring it back to an almost new condition extending the life of the pavement by approximately 7 years. We use this process as an extremely cost effective maintenance measure to reduce the cost of having to actually remove the street and put down brand new asphalt.
The Schedule:
July 17
- 73rd Ave from Blind Pass to Gulf Blvd
- 73rd Ave from Sunset to Coquina
- 72nd Ave from Gulf Blvd to Coquina
- 71st Ave from Gulf Blvd to Bay
- 71st Ave from Gulf Blvd to Beach
July 18
- Bay St from Corey Ave to the south dead end
- Aloha Dr. from 55th Ave to the cul-de-sac
- Leilani Dr. from 55th Ave to the cul-de-sac
- Pali Way from 55th Ave to the cul-de-sac
July 19
- 55th Ave from Gulf Blvd to the cul-de-sac
July 20
- 64th Ave from Gulf Blvd to Sunset
- Sunset Way from 64th Ave to 67th Ave
- Punta Vista Dr. from Gulf Blvd to the dead end
The schedule is subject to change due to weather and mechanical equipment issues. Information courtesy of the city of St. Pete Beach.
