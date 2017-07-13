Asphalt Paving Schedule for St. Pete Beach

The City contractor for asphalt paving will begin paving on Monday, July 17th. Please help with the program by insuring your car and other obstacles are not on the street on the day scheduled for paving. The process this year is called Micro-Surfacing. It is an asphalt rejuvenation slurry mix that is applied by spraying it on the surface of the street. This process is designed to rejuvenate the surface of the street to bring it back to an almost new condition extending the life of the pavement by approximately 7 years. We use this process as an extremely cost effective maintenance measure to reduce the cost of having to actually remove the street and put down brand new asphalt.

The Schedule:

July 17

73 rd Ave from Blind Pass to Gulf Blvd

Ave from Blind Pass to Gulf Blvd 73 rd Ave from Sunset to Coquina

Ave from Sunset to Coquina 72 nd Ave from Gulf Blvd to Coquina

Ave from Gulf Blvd to Coquina 71 st Ave from Gulf Blvd to Bay

Ave from Gulf Blvd to Bay 71st Ave from Gulf Blvd to Beach

July 18

Bay St from Corey Ave to the south dead end

Aloha Dr. from 55 th Ave to the cul-de-sac

Ave to the cul-de-sac Leilani Dr. from 55 th Ave to the cul-de-sac

Ave to the cul-de-sac Pali Way from 55th Ave to the cul-de-sac

July 19

55th Ave from Gulf Blvd to the cul-de-sac

July 20

64 th Ave from Gulf Blvd to Sunset

Ave from Gulf Blvd to Sunset Sunset Way from 64 th Ave to 67 th Ave

Ave to 67 Ave Punta Vista Dr. from Gulf Blvd to the dead end

The schedule is subject to change due to weather and mechanical equipment issues. Information courtesy of the city of St. Pete Beach.