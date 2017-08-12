ARTS & CULTURE August & September 2017 By Nanette Wiser

Literary afternoons, tribute bands and the sounds of summer continue. Just because the kids go back to school, doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying Paradise.

August 19 at the Morean's 100th Birthday Party and Annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

St. Pete Vintage Bash 8/6, 2 pm, The Hollander Hotel downtown, with old school motorcycles and sixties throwback attire.

A Literary Afternoon Featuring Bob Dylan 8/6 3 pm at Neptune Grill hosted by Ink Tank at the Blueberry Patch

Bay Harbor Cafe Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting 8/14 at 5 pm at Bay Harbor Hotel

Pier Beer Nights through August 25 on Tuesday with various craft brewers and learn more learn about the new pier with one of the Pier architects. Aug. 8 Cage Brewing, Aug. 15 Flying Boat Brewing, Aug. 22 Pinellas Ale Works.

Don’t miss our features on two artsy festivals we love: Geckofest, Sept. 2 and the Shine Mural Project in October. One of our favorite bands plays the Vinoy’s Marchands on Fridays, but for a more low-key venue, go see them at Ruby’s Elixer Sept. 30 @10pm. We love Gloria West & The Gents full band featuring Stan Collins, James Suggs, Glenn Stevenson! Ruby’s also features jazz on Wednesday nights.

CONCERTS & MUSIC

Aug. 5 Studio@620 – Avenue Icon: This “a funky 4-piece jam band freshly blends rock, blues, indie, pop, funk, jazz, .. anything your little heart desires.” The band is comprised of Brendon Porter on bass, Eric Yoder on guitar, K Sahagian on keyboards and drummer Max Crespo. The four site The Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eagles of Death Metal and Cannibal Corpse as their musical influence, but they refuse to fit their sound into a box. Their sound is a definite crowd pleaser, with some R&B and funk influence, a bit of rock, and a bit of alternative.

Palladium/Side Door/Hough Hall, from jazz to sixties tributes and soul, this venue features :

8/3 – Nate Najar & Phill Fest: BossaNova Guitars;

8/5 Show Biz Kids;

8/11 La Lucha Featuring Jeff Rupert & Marty Morell, Jazz;

8/12 Monday Monday: Tribute to the Mamas and the Papas, 60s Rock;

8/13 Gypsy Star, Folk Rock/World Music/Dance;

8/19 Soulful Strut: Lauren Mitchell & Ari and the Alibis, Blues;

9/14-17 Webb’s City: The Musical, The Concert Version;

9/23 FloridaBjorkestra: BUFFYFEST.

253 Fifth Ave. N, downtown St. Pete 727- 822-3590 my palladium.org

Amalie Arena: The summer sizzles with concerts for every musical taste but we’ve got our eye on Ed Sheeran (8/29); Santana, Kendrick Lamar (9/1) and Katy Perry (12/15). Feld’s Disney On Ice presents Frozen Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The Mahaffey Theater:

Get your tickets now for soul king Maxwell 9/1, MarlonWayans comedian 9/16, Tracy Morgan 11/5, Jethro Tull 11/9 and Preservation Hall presents: Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama & The Preservation Legacy Quintet 11/21. On SPL’s must-see lists are An Evening with Bruce Hornsby 11/7 and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas w/Chip Davis 11/15. Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Mahaffey Theater 400 First St. S., 727-893-7832; www.mahaffey.com

Capital Theater:

Sultry California surfer Chris Isaak brings his smooth rock ‘n’ roll Oct. 3.

Ruth Eckerd Hall:

On Oct. 14, we’re planning a retro night at Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll. With a cast consisting of Broadway stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals and talented rock singers, Neil Berg tells the exciting and incredible story of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever. From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 40’s, through the glory years of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, up until MTV in the early 80’s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll tells fascinating stories. The show features groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin and more.

FESTIVALS & PARTIES

On Aug. 19, celebrate New Town Connections’ 2nd anniversary party at The Birchwood. Don your wings for the Sept. 30 – Butterfly Ball fundraiser at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club.

Simmer & Sift:

MFA’s ongoing culinary events feature celebrity chefs. Space is limited; reserve your spot now $40 person. mfastpete.org/simmerandsift

Aug. 23: Dual restaurant-owner Greg Baker will present his old Florida-inspired Demonstration. Baker, the chef-owner of Tampa’s The Refinery and Fodder & Shine, trained at Portland’s Western Culinary Institute and is passionate about Florida cuisine and maintaining partnerships with farmers. He was included in a cookbook by Chef Mario Batali and has been recognized in USA Today, The Washington Post, Bon Appetit & Edible Tampa Bay.

Sept. 27: Chef Norman Van Aken’s is the executive chef-owner of 1921 by Norman Van Aken and a James Beard semifinalist. He has been called “the culinary Titan of Florida” and is one of the founders of New American Cuisine. Van Aken has been featured everywhere from Jimmy Kimmel Live to The New York Times and has published five cookbooks. A book-signing will follow his demonstration

Sept. 3: St. Petersburg 2nd Annual Crab & Music Festival: Family fun, yummy vendors and toe-tapping tunes from 1 -10 pm at the Albert Whitted Park.

Nov. 12, Chowder Challenge IV returns! After a one year hiatus. This funraisingevent is put on by the Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club and is bringing this festival back to Horan Park on St Pete Beach for a chef competition for who makes the best chowder! Not all chowder are created equally, different recipes from around the world. Chef Tyson Grant (Parkshore Grill) will be the main celeberty judge along with, Chef Matthew Smith (The Hangar) & Chris Fernandez (Red Mesa) will select one winner and who will receive the coveted “Golden Ladle”. For info, & tickets visit www.ChowderChallenge PaG.com

Nov. 15-19 Et Cultura: A Festival of Creative Culture: This multi-day festival inviting national/international innovators, future thinkers, musicians, filmmakers and artists to exchange ideas, collaborate and showcase their work alongside local artists and community leaders in a signature event hosted in Saint Petersburg, Florida one of the fast growing cities in America for Arts and Innovation!

FILM

In addition to Regal Films free for kids matinees, take the family to a splash fest at the Summer Dive-In Movies at St. Pete Rec. Pool and alfresco movies at Madeira Beach Rec Center. At Eckerd College, Olli resumes with fascinating performance art lectures and high-def opera on film.

THEATER

Ruth Eckerd 2017-18 Broadway series features Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line, Cabaret and Chicago and for kids, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live Onstage and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical as well as Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles.

American Stage Theater:

Sept. 10 @ 1pm: Enjoy an entertaining lecture. Professor Emerita, Dedee Aleccia on the history, context, and characters of The Royale.

Sept. 20-Oct. 15: The Royale by Marco Ramirez – Charismatic African-American boxer Jay “The Sport” Jackson has a burning desire to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. But it’s 1905, and in the racially segregated world of boxing, his chances are as good as being knocked out. When a crooked boxing promoter hatches a plan for “the fight of the century,” “The Sport” just might land a place in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion. This stylized and stunning play about the life of an outsider in American culture explores one man’s struggle while reflecting a much broader one.

www.americanstage.org 727-823-PLAY (7529) BoxOffice@AmericanStage.org

FreeFall Theater https://freefalltheatre.com

Thru Aug. 13 – Marie Antoinette: Arresting play explores the cult of celebrity as the Kardashian of her time. Stunning multimedia historical shenanigans reign till it’s off with their heads.

Sept. 29-Oct. 22 – White Fang (written by Jethro Compton based on the novel of Jack London): 1898. Northwestern Canada. Deep in the forests of the Yukon Territory. After the massacre of her tribe, a young girl is rescued from the snow by an old huntsman from a nearby settlement who offers shelter and the strength to survive. Torn from centuries of tradition, facing a new and violent land, she struggles to find her path in the world. An outsider to all, she discovers hope in the friendship of an abandoned wolf, White Fang. With this newfound alliance, the two unite with the land, learning the ways of her ancestors. Lethal with blade and bow, there are few who can match her skill in the wild. But when the time comes, and she faces the greatest challenge of all, will these skills be enough to make a difference? Will they be enough to survive?

Studio @ 620

Sept. 14-23 – Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out: This Tony Award winning play focuses on a star baseball player who comes out of the closet and the resulting reactions from his teammates. As the drama unfolds over the course of a baseball season, the play explores themes of homophobia, racism, class, and masculinity in sports. At the time of the writing of this play no Major League Baseball player had ever come out to the public during his career. This play is the dramatic exploration of what such an event might be like. Directed by Bob Devin Jones.

OPERA & DANCE

The St. Petersburg Opera Company:

The devil made him do it! Faust comes to The Palladium Oct. 20-24, with two preview shows Oct. 1, 5 and 6. STPeteOpera.org

WRITING & THE SPOKEN WORD

Keep St. Pete Lit:

Enjoy writing classes and open poetry mics at the Morean or book clubs at MFA, Aug. 10 @ 6:30 pm it’s time to discuss Sarah Gerard’s dynamic essay collection Sunshine State, which explores Florida as a microcosm of the most pressing economic & environmental perils haunting our society.

Studio@ 620:

Wordier Than Thou, an open mic for storytelling, share prose or just catch tales from area wordsmiths. A featured reader kicks off the night, followed by 10 minute open mic slots. In partnership with Keep St. Pete Lit, enjoy Poetry Open Mike with a featured poet and opportunity to read 7-9 pm Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25

Happy Hour with Historian:

Sharing the stories of the Sunshine City for 95 years, the St. Petersburg Museum of History’s popular lecture series features an evening of wine, words and wisdom.

Sept 14: Bill Leavengood: Doc Webb and his World Famous Webb’s City which will be the focus of a musical coming to The Palladium;

Nov 9: Lynn Waddell: Fringe Florida www.spmoh.org

ARTWALKS, FOOD TRUCKS & FESTIVALS

St. Petersburg Second Saturday Artwalk:

Explore the Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District from 5 to 9 p.m.

Lunch Truck It takes place every third Wednesday of the month from 11 am -2 pm in Williams Park (300 Second Ave. N) this summer. On the third Friday, it’s Food Trucks at The Port of St. Pete for happy hour, where you can hang out with the maritime crowd & Rowdies folks.

Sept. 2, 9 am, St. Pete Side Lot: Come on out for the 1st Annual Side Lot End of Summer Sale! Vendors will be selling new and used items. Too many items to list! Enjoy the beats, eats and drinks for this family friendly day! Located next to Brocante Market and 3 Daughters Brewing! 2133 2nd Ave S. DTSP

Gulfport Adventures: Get your funky fun on at Gulfport’s Tuesday’s Fresh Market, Swing Dancing Wednesday at the Casino and Gulfport Artwalk 1st Friday and 3rd Saturday. 3101 Beach Blvd., www.visitgulfportflorida.com

GALLERIES

Check out the eclectic exhibits at the Leslie Curran gallery (1431 Central Ave.) and Beach Drive’s Shapiro Gallery, Ocean Blue and Wyland Galleries.

Studio@620 620 1st Avenue South, downtown St. Pete

Aug. 11-Sept. 2 Contemporary Icons – Portraits by Wayne Davis and Dimitri Lykoudis: Icons are everywhere, from television personalities to billboard advertisements, we are continually confronted with portraiture. This exhibition, pairing works from artists Wayne Davis and Dimitri Lykoudis, explores the roles modern icons hold in our society. Davis’ works are created after observing and reflecting on a given moment taken from a televised story line. Lykoudis’ series, “Secular Saints”, reflects on how portraiture promotes stereotypes and serves as a form of social reflection.

Duncan McClellan Gallery: Oct. 15 from noon-4 there will be glassblowing, brunch and lectures with Jonathan Swanz. Oct. 14 from 5-9:30, there’s an artist’s reception for him with live music and good eats. 2342 Emerson Ave. South dmglass.com

ArtPool Gallery: Closed thru Aug. 29, re-opens Aug. 30. Start planning your costume now for their annual Halloween bash and runway fashion Oct. 21; new this year, Ghostbusters! artpoolgallery@gmail.com

Morean Arts Center www.moreanartscenter.org

Thru Aug. 19 – 99th Annual Members Show: The 2017 members exhibition includes nearly 250 works of art expressing a full spectrum of images and ideas through painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, jewelry, clay, mixed media, fiber, mosaic, glass and digital art, all from our gifted members. Our members are the heart and soul of the Morean, and we are proud to showcase their work during this time

Aug. 10 – Lunch & Learn 12:30 – 1:30pm: Morean staff members, including Beth Reynolds and Amanda Cooper, will discuss how to photograph your work for your portfolio or your website. Bring your lunch! RSVP amanda.cooper@moreanartscenter.org

Sept. 8 – Oct. 29 – Artists Casey McDonough & Kenny Jensen: (in/af)finities probes the analogous and infinitely related structures of our universe, from the micro- cosmic to the macrocosmic. Bryce Hammond’s Structure records evidence of human presence in man-made environments through first-hand observation of poverty culture. This data is compiled to pollinate and present diverse techniques of expression including participatory installation, voyeuristic sound and documentation through paintings and other art objects. Josette Urso’s More than Before showcases paintings, drawings & collages working directly and urgently in response to her immediate environment. For Urso, space is a malleable substance that she delights in manipulating acrobatically in a kind of gymnasium of mark making and image collision all governed by intuitive leaps of scale, color, and a wayward geometry.

The Chihuly Collection: The Chihuly is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day. 720 Central Ave., downtown St. Petersburg. 727-822-7872 http://www.moreanartscenter.org/chihuly/

Florida CraftArt: 501 Central Avenue downtown St. Pete 727-821-7391 http://www.floridacraftart.org/

MUSEUMS

Coming Soon:

We can’t wait for the opening of Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement downtown at 4th Ave. North between Third and Fourth Streets and the Tom & Mary James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art at 100 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg Museum of History: Weird Florida is on display in this glorious Alligators & Oddities exhibit, which features the Two-Headed Calf, who will be named and enjoyed at the SPMOH fundraiser on Sept. 8.

Museum of Fine Arts: –

In addition to the Marly Music Series and the Skyway Contemporary Collaboration exhibit, there’s the MFA Thursday porch parties and on Nov. 11, the much-anticipated Star Wars™ and The Power of Costume exhibit opens. mfastpete.org.

Mark your calendar for the Stuart Society’s Smartly Dressed Fashion Fundraiser Oct. 18 and February Wine Weekend extravaganza https://stuartsociety.donorshops.com/

The Dali Museum http://thedali.org

Thru Sept. 24 -Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillada: The exhibit presents more than 60 Chillida works including 16 sculptures, a large-scale wall mural, numerous drawings and ‘gravitations,’ the artist’s unique approach to paper collage.

SPF 17/Arts Alive at the Dali Sept. 23 10:30 am – 5:30 pm Free admission for Pinellas County Residents (must show ID). Non-Pinellas residents who purchase regular-price admission will receive a voucher for a free return visit, good for all of October. thedali.org/event/arts-alive-17

Oct. 18-Jan. 14 Dali and Schiaparelli: Presented in collaboration by The Dali Museum and Schiaparelli Paris will feature haute couture gowns and accessories, jewelry, paintings, drawings, objects and photos, as well as new designs by Bertrand Guyon for Maison Schiaparelli.

Feb. 18-May 2018 Dali/Duchamp: This special exhibition invites you to examine the relationship between Salvador Dali and the father of conceptual art, Marcel Duchamp. The first exhibit dedicated to their friendship and its influence on the work of both artists, Dali/Duchamp explores the common ground, both personal and aesthetic, shared by these two modern icons.

ART CONTESTS & CLASSES