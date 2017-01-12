Animals, Parks, Preserves, Gardens, Aquarium & Water Adventures

Here in Pinellas County, you can wander by gators, see pink spoonbills and herons, visit seabird sanctuaries and get up close to manatees. How much better does it get than to be close to Mother Nature?

Take a walk on the wild side at these preserves, parks, zoos, aquariums and other natural wonders. The county and city parks are amazing. Have you been to Sawgrass or Boca Ciega Millenium Park? How about John Taylor or Walsingham? Biked or walked the Pinellas Trail? Pick one and explore.

For some family fun, take advantage of the many water adventures, from boat tours to water parks. And if you find a sand dollar or see a sea horse, you’re a lucky Paradise denizen.

ECO: PRESERVES, ZOOS & AQUARIUMS

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg 727.893.7326Tram Tours Saturdays, Guided Tours, Classes www.stpeteparksrec.org/boyd-hill.html

February 4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest

Brooker Creek Preserve 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs 727.453.6800www.brookercreekpreserve.org

14 – Intro to Plant Identification 21 – Tree Planting Imperative

21 – Spiders – Saturday Youth Program

28 – Capture the Moment – Photography

4 – Frogs 4 – Star Party

11 – Intro to Outdoor Survival

18 – Invasive Plants of Pinellas

Clearwater Marine Aquarium 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater 727.441.1790 www.SeeWinter.com Rescue, Rehab and Release Home of Winter and Hope, stars ofDolphin Tale I & IIMonthly You Tube Program

Egmont Key Shuttle Hubbard’s Marina, Ft. DeSoto Co. Park $20 RSVP; 727.867.6569 www.hubbardsmarina.com/egmont 727.893.2627 www.egmontkey.info

Florida Aquarium 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa 813.273.4000 www.flaquarium.org

Fort De Soto Park, Tierre Verde 727.552.1862 www.pinellascounty.org/park/05_Ft_DeSoto.htm

Guided Nature Walks – Sat & Sun

January 29 – Chilly Willy Duathlon

Lowry Park Zoo 1101 West Sligh Ave., Tampa One mile west of I-275 (exit 48) 813.935.8552 www.lowryparkzoo.com events line 813.935.8552, ext. 276

February TBA – Dinos Alive Coming

Mote Aquarium 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota 941.388.4441 www.mote.org: Science, Education, Aquarium

20 – Marine Science Film Festival February 1 – Teen Science Café

1 – Teen Science Café 8 – Coffee with a Scientist

11 – Coastal Cleanup

St. Petersburg Audubon Society 727.753.9731 www.stpeteaudubon.org: 101+ Years Conservation

Meets 3rd Tuesday of each month

First Saturday of month Boyd Hill Bird Walk

12 – Fort DeSoto 15 – Painting with a Twist Fundraiser

17 – Peruvian Amazon

21 -Possum Branch Preserve

4 – Boyd Hill 4 – 4th Annual Raptor Fest

11 – Great Backyard Bird Count

18 – Tour Circle B Bar Ranch

St. Petersburg Shell Club 9100 113th St. North, Seminole727.867.6861 www.stpeteshellclub.org2nd Fri, 6:30 pm (except June, July, Aug. & Dec.), Seminole Recreation

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary 18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores 727.391.6211 ww.seabirdsanctuary.com Largest non-profit wild bird hospital sanctuary FREE. Donations accepted. Tours.

Weedon Island Preserve 727.453.6500, St. Petersburg 1800 Weedon Drive NE www.weedonislandpreserve.org

14 – Birds of Prey 19 – Archaeology Lecture Series

20 – Going Coastal Bird Hike

21 – Paddle the Preserve

27 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab

28 – Archaeology Works – Food

28 – More than a Movie – Fierce Green Fire

29 – Nature by the Book

10 – Volunteer Archaeology Lab 11 – Great Weedon Bird Quest

16 – Archaeology Lecture Series

17 – Going Coastal – Salt Pond Hike

18 – Identifying Non-Marine Turtles

ON THE WATER

Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center Located behind Dolphin Village 4737 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach 727.360.7411 www.dolphinlandings.com: Sailing, Fishing, Motor Cruising, Sunset Sails.

Shell Key Shuttle & Sunset Cruises 801 Pass-A-Grille Way, Merry Pier, 727.360.1348 www.shellkeyshuttle.com: Dog friendly cruises on special dates.

Adult Basic Sailing School Boca Ciega Yacht Club, Not-for-profit Sailing Club 727.345.7544. www.sailbcyc.org

Boating Skills / Seamanship USCG Safe Boating Program Flotilla #72, 9 Classes. Tues. 7:30 – 9:30 pm 1300 Beach Blvd. SE, St. Petersburg (US Coast Guard Base) 727.898.1324 Jim www.uscgaux.info

USCG Safe Boating Program U.S. Coast Guard Aux Flotilla #78, 13-week continuous Program: Tuesdays, 7 pm, Warren Webster Comm. Ctr, 1500 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Bch. Take up to 2 years to finish. $45, $60 couple. Contact: Jim 727.360.4846, Warren 727.321.7801

17 – Boat Safety 24 – Intro to Navigation

31 – Powering Your Boat

7 – Lines and Knots 14 – Weather

21 – Your Boat’s Radio

St. Petersburg Sail & Power Squadron St. Petersburg Sailing Center, 250 2nd Ave. SE, St Petersburg Demens Landing, 727-550-1811 www.boating-stpete.org: American Boating CourseFree to attend, $40 materials per family. 7 week course. Mon’s 7 – 9 pm.

Thursdays – Junior Navigation

January 17 – Seamanship

FERRIES

Cross-Bay Ferry: Connecting Downtown Tampa ( Convention Center ) to Downtown St. Petersburg ( Vinoy Basin ) beside St. Petersburg Museum of History. $10 each way – Residents can receive a free roundtrip ticket for participating in survey on website www.crossbayferry.com

Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi Service: Services 9 stops throughout Madeira Beach, St. Petersburg (Jungle Prada) and Treasure Island. Currently running Fridays & Saturdays. $20 all day fare. www.tampabayferry.com

NATURE

Florida Botanical Gardens 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo 727.582.2100 www.flbg.org : Free. Friendly dogs welcome on leash. Open daily Welcome Center is Closed weekends & County Holidays

February 14 – Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

Florida West Coast Orchid Society 12175 125th St N, Largo. 727.460.4606 Free. www.fwcos.org2nd Thurs, 7:30 pm, Visitors welcome. Educational class, Cooperative Extension (Botanical Gardens).

Garden Club St. Petersburg 500 Sunset Dr. S, St. Petersburg Diane Shafer, shaferd2@gmail.com or 727.347.6649. www.gardenclubstpetersburg.org

January 12 – Horticulture Seminar

12 – Horticulture Seminar 18 – Horticulture Extravaganza

21 – Junior Garden Club

24 – Jungle Circle – Herbs – Thyme

26 – Card and Game Party w/ Lunch

Ikebana International Chapter 65, St. Petersburg meetings 3rd Monday – 10 am – 2 pm,(Sept. to May) Chapel On The Hill Church – Evans Hall, 12601 Park Blvd., Seminole. Ikebana – centuries old art of Japanese floral arranging. Info: 727.729.9445www.ikebanastpetersburg.com

January 19 – Meeting and Program

19 – Meeting and Program 20 – Workshop – Wafu Style

February 13 – Art Deco

13 – Art Deco 18, 19 – Sunken Gardens Exhibition

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota 941.366.5731 www.selby.org

Mondays – Yoga in the Garden

January 8 – 28 – Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Exhibit

8 – 28 – Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica Exhibit 9 – Borucan Mask Painting

11 – Borucan Masks, Native Artists and the Role of Fair Trade in Protecting Resources

20 – Orchids 101

20 – Lunch in the Garden Series

February 1 – Visual Poetry

1 – Visual Poetry 2 – 4 – Zen Watercolors

7 – Singing in the Gardens

11 – The Orchid Ball

13 – The Color of Dreams

15 – Flower Fantasy

15 – Chagall Nights

18 – Chagall Family Saturdays

Sunken Gardens 1825 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg 727.892.5715 www.sunkengardens.org: Adult and Child Horticultural Workshops