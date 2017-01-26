Adopt-an-Artist C.J. Cona Joins The Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk

Meet our Adopt-An-Artist, C.J. Cona, sponsored by Mangia Gourmet! C.J. is not only a fabulous artist, but teaches others how to hone their skills as well. Raised in New York, C.J. is a new Gulfport resident and is ready to share her sense of wonder with us all. She has two specialties: animal portraits using Swiss Crayon and found object assemblages. Come see C.J. and experience her spontaneity and energy.

On the first Friday of each month, you can visit Beach Boulevard in Gulfport for the fun and fantastic Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk! The event features art from several different perspectives. There are paintings, sculptures, photographs and even fanciful art created from upcycled items. That’s only part of what we exhibit. You can also find hand-crafted jewelry, self-designed and handmade clothing, accessories and bath & body products. There’s something for everyone!

When it comes to music, we’ve got you covered. There are several venues throughout the Waterfront District that host live bands, so you have your choice of who to listen to, or you can jump around and hear it all.

On top of all of that, downtown Gulfport features many unique shops, boutiques and galleries with charm you will only find here. With over a dozen great restaurants, you are certain to find something that fits your taste, and it’s all within walking distance of all the evening’s festivities. Don’t miss out on your chance to eat at one of the foremost dining destinations in the Tampa Bay Area.

There is no charge for admission and complimentary parking is available nearby, with courtesy trolley rides available from off-site parking areas. Gulfport events are pet and family friendly. We can’t wait to see you there.

Vendor information can be found at SIKpromotions.com. For general information, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GulfportArtWalk, visit us at www.VisitGulfportFlorida.com or call 727-322-5217.

Who: Gulfport Merchants Association

What: Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk

When: Friday, February 3, 2017; 6PM to 10PM

Where: Near 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL 33707

Admission Fee: none