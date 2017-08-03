2018 Clearwater Jazz Festival

Clearwater Jazz Holiday By Nanette Wiser

We’ve come by car, by boat and by foot, but we always come. We’re crazy for live music outside, and this is one of Florida’s best. The 38th Clearwater Jazz Holiday offers daily, four-day and weekend tickets as well as VIP seating with special food and drink adjacent to the stage.

In addition to amazing performances and people-watching, you can nibble and sip everything from beer to lemonade and delights from Rich N Rise Thai, Colonels Kettle Korn, St Pete Concessions, Mr. Bill’s Fine Foods, C&S Concession’s, Papa John’s Pizza, Pipo’s, Jerk Hut, Crabby Bill’s, Shadrack’s Pizza, Gourmet Coffee & Crepes Creations.

There are lots of fun booths and giveaways, and you can get up close and personal with the WMNF 88.5 Community Radio folks.

Here’s the line-up, but remember, artists are subject to change.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

3:30pm – Gates Open

4:00pm – 5:00pm - Erica DiCeglie

5:30pm – 6:30pm - The James Hunter Six

7:00pm – 8:15pm – The Four Tops

8:45pm – 10:00pm – The Temptations

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

4:00pm – Gates Open

4:15pm – 5:15pm - Helios Jazz Orchestra

5:45pm – 6:45pm - Jon Cleary

7:15pm – 8:30pm - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

9:00pm – 11:00pm - Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

10:30pm – 1:30am – Clearwater Jazz Holiday Official After Party Hosted by Jon Cleary, Presented by The Living Room at The Capitol Theatre

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

1:00pm – Gates Open

1:30pm – 2:30pm - The Players School of Music Featuring Peter Mongaya & Friends

3:00pm – 4:00pm - La Lucha Featuring Jeff Rupert & Marty Morell

4:30pm – 5:30pm – Alex Harris & Band

6:00pm – 7:15pm - Jason Miles Presents “Celebrating the Music of Weather Report” Featuring Jeff Coffin & Carter Beauford(of the Dave Matthews Band) Theo Croker, Shaun Martin, Mino Cinelu, Gerald Veasley & Karen Briggs

7:45pm – 9:00pm - Michael McDonald

9:30pm – 10:45pm - Kenny Loggins

10:45pm – Fireworks

11:15pm – 1:30am – Clearwater Jazz Holiday Late Night Party dockside aboard The StarLite Majesty

SUNDAY, OCT.22

1:30pm – Gates Open

2:00pm – 3:00pm – REH / CJH Youth Jazz Band

3:30pm – 4:30pm - Mama’s Batch

5:00pm – 6:00pm - Honey Island Swamp Band

6:30pm – 7:30pm - Anderson East

8:00pm – 10:00pm - The Avett Brothers

ABOUT THE JAZZ FESTIVAL

The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is a four-day and four-night, world-class, live, music festival, enjoyed by over 35,000 people the third week of every October and now

in its 38th year. The music festival has evolved from a series of concerts on the back of a flatbed truck and at venues around Clearwater into an annual, international, music festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors each year to beautiful Coachman Park in Clearwater, against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico, warm breezes, brilliant sunsets, and one of the world’s greatest beaches.

For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterjazz.com.