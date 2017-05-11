2017 Summer Dive-In Movies at St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center

http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/dive-in-movie.jpg 484 673 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-05-11 15:16:462017-05-11 15:16:462017 Summer Dive-In Movies at St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center
– Tickets on sale at 7pm; Gates open at 8pm.
Bring your noodles, floats and chairs to lounge by the pool while watching a movie on our inflatable screen out under the stars. Snacks, drinks and glow jewelry will be sold. No outside coolers or food allowed. Event will be cancelled in inclement weather.
Schedule
June 2- Moana
June 16- Jungle Book
June 30- Lego Batman
July 14- Finding Dory
July 28- Doctor Strange
– Admission is $5.00 per person
Find out more at http://www.spbrec.com/special-events/.
