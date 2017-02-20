The Paradise News team had a great time yesterday at the Grand Central District Chili Cookoff. Thanks to the Grand Central District Association for again putting on a fantastic event.
Winners:
Judges Choice Individual: Gary Mayfield
Judges Choice Business: METRO Health, Wellness & Community by Susan Elliot
Judges Choices Restaurant: Old Key West Bar & Grill St. Petersburg
Judges Choice Vegetarian: Community Cafe
Peoples Choice Overall: Gary Mayfield
Peoples 2nd Place: Mark DiSclafani
Peoples 3rd Place: New Western Acquisitions
Photo credit: Eileen S Brock and Renee Roos