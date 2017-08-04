2017 Geckofest in Gulfport, Florida

FLOWER POWER & GECKOS! By Nanette Wiser

Flock to Gulfport’s waterfront and bring your buds for a day of peace, art and music at the 17th Annual Geckofest, the waterfront village’s unofficial mascot and favorite reptile.

Drag out those bell-bottoms from the back of your closet and get groovy at “Geckostock”. Celebrating the 1969 Woodstock Festival and featuring a host of hippie-themed festivities.

Paradise News is one of the sponsor’s of Geckofest, Sept. 2, 10am – 10pm. This far-out event features live music, vendors, strolling & stationary street performers, a quirky walking parade, colorful costume contests, and the ever-popular end-of-the-day dueling street dances that wrap up this light-hearted send-off to summer.

It’s a street circus all day, with entertainers who will make you laugh, gasp and applaud. Step right up and participate in a magic trick. Witness extreme stunts happening just a few feet away. Tie up an escape artist and watch him maneuver out of his bonds. Pose for photos with your favorite characters. Take home your own free, fanciful balloon creation.

IT’S A GECKO-PALLOOZA:

Additional “Gecko-World” activities include; a Gecko Art Show and Reception on Aug. 4; Gecko Bar Crawl, Aug. 12 (4 – 9 pm) that travels to O’Maddys Bar and Grill, Mangia Gourmet, Neptune Grille, Isabelles at the Historic Peninsula Inn, Salty’s Gulfport and Manatees on the Bay; and the fabulous costume Gecko Ball – Aug. 26 (6 – 11 pm).

GECKO BALL:

“Geckostock” will be held at the historic waterfront Gulfport Casino Ballroom (5500 Shore Boulevard South). The event gets larger and more popular each year, including over-the-top décor, full cash bar, geckotinis and other cocktail specials, passed hors d’oeuvre and tapas.

Live music by the Throwback Band will fill the dance floor this year with 60s-era pop, rock and soul music as well as hits from nearby decades. Hundreds of silent auction items will be up for bids, and the annual live auction of artist-created geckos will once again be a highlight of the evening. Witness the whimsical coronation of Gulfport’s next Gecko Queen!

FYI GULFPORT & GECKOS

Gecko Ball tickets: John Haugen (727) 623-0524 jhaugen@hudsonmkt.com

Gecko Fest Parking and Admission – free. The event is pet-and-family-friendly. The Gulfport Trolley allows you to park off-site and get to the vehicle easy-peasy. 727-322- 5217 www.GeckoFest.com

GECKO ART SHOW:

Seven larger-than-life geckos will be the centerpiece of a live auction to benefit local charities at the Gecko Ball. The amazing critters can be seen at the Second Annual Gecko Artists’ Show @ Catherine Hickman Theater (5501 27th Ave. South) 6 pm – 8 pm.