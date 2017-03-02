2016-2017 Preservation Award Winners Announced at Awards Celebration

On February 8th, during a fun & exciting evening, SPP announced the 2016-17 Preservation Award recipients. A total of 22 awards were presented, ranging from the President’s Award given to City Council member and preservation stalwart Darden Rice (pictured) to the Award of Honor – Living Traditions given to the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation for their Flamingos Forever project! Click here to view the complete list of award winners. To see photos of each, just click here! Some of the winners are noted below.

Two early 1950s gas stations recently given a new use received awards. Both are in the Grand Central Business District – Urban Comfort Restaurant & Brewery at 2601 Central Ave. and PomPom’s Tea House & Sandwicheria at 2950 Central Ave! These two projects show that preservation is good for business! Across the street from PomPom’s is a past award winner the Craftsman House!

Two awards were given for projects along 22nd St. S. – Elihu & Carolyn Brayboy received SPP’s Award of Honor for Contribution to Neighborhood Preservation. They are best known for opening Chief’s Creole Cafe (901 22nd St. S.) in a historic grocery store building but they are also leaders in revitalizing the “Deuces”, 22nd St. S. by reusing historic buildings. The other award went to Dwayne Barnes who is now the proud owner of Elma’s Cafe at 1235 22nd St. S., in the building that had been Yates Barber Shop for 45 years. The barbershop had been run by Dwayne’s uncle, Joe Yates!

Several outstanding homes were recognized with awards, including the intriguing mid-century home of Gerry Broughman – a Glenn Johnson designed Birdcage home, at 721 Pinellas Point Dr. S. In the early 1950’s, Johnson designed a group of these unusual homes, calling them “Visionaire“ homes.

Another standout home is the 1923 Sargent residence, presently owned by Sharon Winters & Kendall Reid, at 806 18th Ave. NE. It is an exquisitely built airplane bungalow form of home, recently lovingly restored and designated as a local landmark by Sharon & Kendall.

Would you believe the home pictured to the right could be picked up & moved! Ken & Elizabeth Grimes were presented an Award of Honor for Landmark Restoration or Rehabilitation for the “Monticello”. The Grimes’ family saved the home from demolition by having it moved from its original downtown location to the corner of 8th Ave N. & 3rd St. and then beautifully restoring the home into a single family residence.

One multi-family residential renovation undertaken by Bob Jeffrey received an award. It is at the corner of Burlington Ave. N. & 20th St., in Historic Kenwood. Bob is a previous award winner! You have to appreciate his sense of humor – the more he got into the project the more work he found it needed and the more money it was costing, resulting in him calling the project, “Costa Lotta Apartments” – but its a grand success and fully rented!

Our city has a wonderful collection of historic churches. One that is often overlooked is the 1922 Bethel AME Church at 912 3rd Ave. N. The church received an Award of Honor for Preservation Technology and Craftsmanship. As a city landmark, the church was able to secure a state grant used to retain All Trades Historical Restoration to help ensure that the church building and its beautiful windows will be here for the future.

The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club was an easy choice for the Award of Honor Keep St. Pete Special Award. The Club contributes to our vibrant and important heritage tourism business while doing a wonderful job of maintaining their historic building and grounds. The Friday Shuffle keeps St. Pete special by creating a multi-generational experience that you simply cannot get anywhere else!

And special thanks to Steve Quillian, who received the Award of Honor Hands on Preservation. Steve is an energetic reuse advocate and wood window restoring guru! Steve also annually puts on an exciting Historic Homes Workshop (this past weekend). The Workshop was an Awards Celebration Demens level sponsor. If you missed last weekend’s workshop, check out the monthly First Friday window workshops.