Wawa Eyeing the Skyway Marina District

The Skyway Marina District will looking to add a Wawa to the list of new businesses opening in 2017. There will be a public meeting on January 3rd at 5 PM in the Desoto Room at the SPC Allstate Campus located at 3200 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 to reveal plans for the old Bank of America building located on 34th Street South and 38th Avenue South.

Wawa is a mid-Atlantic chain of convenience store/gas stations. The chain boasts a large fresh food service selection under the Wawa brand, including built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, dairy products, breakfast sandwiches, bakery products, and ready-to-eat salads and fruits. Wawa Food Markets carry more than 6,000 items, including Wawa brands as well as national and local products.

The meeting is open to the public and all with questions or who would like more information are encouraged to attend. If you have any questions please contact the Skyway Marina District Office at keri@skywaymarina.com or call 727-866-2696.

About the Skyway Marina District

The Skyway Marina District is 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization comprised of businesses, property owners, residents and visitors working to promote community interests by supporting and creating a sustainable local economy within the Skyway Marina District of St. Petersburg, Florida.