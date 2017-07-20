Vote for the 2017 Good ‘Burgers!

Voting for the 2017 Good ‘Burgers begins July 24th; the winners will be announced in late August. (Read about it in our weekly e-news and the October issue.) A Good ‘Burger is a business, organization, or individual in the greater St. Petersburg area making a positive impact in our community.

VOTE ONLINE AT http://www.stpete.com/goodburger.html.

Paradise News congratulates this year’s nominees:

Arts & Culture: American Stage Theatre Company, Dazzio Art Society Inc., D-Gallerie, Florida CraftArt, The Florida Holocaust Museum, Great Explorations Children’s Museum, Imagine Museum, Jannus Live, Morean Arts Center, The Palladium at St. Petersburg College

Eats & Treats: Annex 400 Beach, The Oyster Bar St. Pete, Parkshore Grill, Rococo Steak, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, RumFish Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Thirsty First Lounge, Tropical Smoothie Café,

Wandering Whisk Bakeshop

Hot Spots & Hangouts: Caddys On Central, Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, The Hollander Hotel, The Hotel Zamora & Castile Restaurant, The Landing at Jannus, Noble Crust, The Pelican Pub, Park & Rec, Station House St. Pete, Tyrone Square – A Simon Property

Community Conscious: Boley Centers, Inc., Brain Tumor Alliance, CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse), Children’s Dream Fund, Heart Gallery of Pinellas and Pasco, Lutheran Services Florida Pinellas Head Start / Early Head Start Services, Modern Business Associates, My Hope Chest, Pet Pal Animal Shelter, Urban Yoga Foundation

Makers & Creators: 2 Hungry Dogs Productions, 3 Daughters Brewing, AndreaDawnDesign, ClearpH Design, Flourish. Magazine Style Photography, Green Bench Brewing Co., Imagine Home Organization, Mother Kombucha, St. Petersburg Distillery Company, Tangible Labs

Cool Companies – Small: Big Sea, Inc., Bobby Poth Real Estate Group, Cyberlicious, DoMA Home Furnishings, Handcrafted Healing, Hartney Realty Firm, Orangetheory Fitness Downtown St Pete,

Pronto Car Wash & Quik Lube, St. Petersburg Music Factory, The Symphony Agency

Cool Companies – Large: ASI – American Strategic Insurance, Catholic Charities, Diocese of St. Petersburg, Inc., FIS, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Kobie Marketing, Paychex Inc, Sun Country Cleaners, USAmeriBank, UPC Insurance, Wallace Welch and Willingham

Most Valuable ‘Burger:

Bill Edwards – The Edwards Group

Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin – City of St. Petersburg

Dr. Savy Ford – Blossom Family Chiropractic

Gina Wilkins – The Kind Mouse

Greg Holden – Manning & Napier Advisors, Inc.

Jim Donatelli – Regions Bank

Juliet Kyes – ActionCOACH Tampa Bay

Michael Novilla – Founder of Entrepreneur Social Club

Ryan Griffin – Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

Sean King – Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Consultants

Article by Nanette Wiser