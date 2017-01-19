Volunteers Needed for Gulfport’s Get Rescued

The 13th Annual Gulfport’s Get Rescued, the animal rescue festival and fundraiser, is preparing for its event to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10am to 6pm. We have lots of volunteer positions to fill, including barricade set-up/security, vendor set-up, donation monitor, and other event duties.

Each year, thousands of attendees, many accompanied by their own furry companions, make their way to Gulfport to participate in what has become a beloved tradition. Please consider taking a few hours out of your day to help out at one of the largest animal rescue events in the state. Shifts are four hours and our furry friends will certainly appreciate it.

Sign up now by visiting www.sikvolunteers.com.

You can also email us at sikvolunteers@gmail.com.