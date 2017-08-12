http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tbw-grass-planting.jpg 432 666 paradisenewsfl@gmail.com http://paradisenewsfl.info/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/pn-red-web-header.jpg paradisenewsfl@gmail.com2017-08-12 17:23:532017-08-12 17:23:53Volunteer with Tampa Bay Watch to Plant Native Grasses
Volunteer with Tampa Bay Watch to Plant Native Grasses
Tampa Bay Watch is recruiting hard-working volunteers to harvest seashore paspalum at Port Manatee on Wednesday, September 6 from 9am – noon. The address of Port Manatee is 14495 Harlee Rd, Port Manatee, 34221-9620. The minimum age for this project is 15 years old. Click here to register to harvest!
Additionally in partnership with SWFWMD, we are recruiting 40 volunteers for a high marsh planting of paspalum at the Rock Ponds Borrow Pit in Ruskin on the morning of Friday, September 8 from 9am – noon. The Rock Ponds project is the largest coastal ecosystem restoration project in Tampa Bay. The site was historically agriculture fields, shell mining pits, and surrounded by non-native and nuisance plant species. This site has been partially filled and recontoured to provide over two miles of new Tampa Bay shorelines and islands in need of plants. This project is open to all ages. The address of the meeting location is 4235 Lavender Road, Ruskin, FL 33570. Click here to register for the planting!
