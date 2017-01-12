Volunteer with Tampa Bay Watch in 2017

Help Story 2D Island in February

Tampa Bay Watch is recruiting volunteers to install an oyster shell bar on the shoreline of 2D Island on February 23 & 24. The project involves shoveling fossilized shell into mesh bags, transporting the bags via boat and placing oyster shell bags on the shoreline to create a series of oyster bars. It is pretty physical labor with oyster shell bags weighing around 30 pounds each, therefore the miminum age to participate is 15 years old. The meeting location for is Williams Park Boat Ramp, 8749 U.S. 41, Riverview, FL 33578. The boat ramp is on the west side of US 41 (Tamiami Trail) where US 41 and the north side of the Alafia River intersect. Click on date to register for this project: Thursday, February 23 & Friday, February 24.

Make Waves in 2017

Suncoast Surfrider Foundation proudly Presents Make Waves, a 2017 community kick off party on Sunday, January 22 from 6-10pm. Discover and engage with your local Tampa Bay community to understand the ways in which you can make waves this year. Jannus Live has graciously donated their epic music venue for this annual party featuring some of the best local music talent the Tampa Bay area has to offer including Jah Movement Reggae Band, Oceanstone, The Rosewoods, Mammoth Moon and more. Live art brought to you by Derek Donnelly & the Donnelly Cove. Over a dozen local non profits and ocean frendly businesses will be on display, as well as a plethora of epic raffle prizes throughout the evening. Click here for more information on the Surfrider Foundation.

Build Oyster Domes

Tampa Bay Watch is recruiting 10-20 hard-working volunteers to help build oyster domes at our Marine Center, 3000 Pinellas Bayway South in Tierra Verde. The project takes place on specified weekday mornings from 9 am until noon. The minimum age to participate in this project is 16 years old. The project involves pouring marine-friendly concrete into fiberglass molds to create oyster domes and taking apart the molds that were previously poured.

Oysters need to attach to a hard structure to grow into adults and the rough texture of the domes makes it easier for oysters to grow. Oyster communities help stabilize shorelines, provide hard bottom habitats for fish and wildlife resources and promote water quality improvements in the Tampa Bay ecosystem. Learn more about the oyster dome program here.

Click one of the dates below to register: Monday, January 16, Wednesday, January 18, Friday, January 20, or Thursday, January 26.

Get your tickets to the Lightning game on February 23 & support Tampa Bay Watch at the same time!

Tickets are $37 or $40. Each option includes a $20 donation to Tampa Bay Watch. Click here to select your seats. Use Promo Code: BAY