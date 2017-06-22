Upcoming Horticultural Programs and Workshops at Sunken Gardens

July 8, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Watershed fun for Kids!

Kids CAN make a difference & keep Florida’s water clean for the animals that live in it and those that play in it (like us!). Learn simple things you can do to help your environment by partnering with Keep Pinellas Beautiful. From a hands-on watershed demonstration and understanding right plant right place to participating in a mini garden cleanup, this workshop is designed for kids ages 8 and up. Pre-registration required due to limited space. Call 727-551-3102 to register. Adult guardians are welcome to join in on the fun. Free with paid admission or membership.

July 15, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Hydroponic Gardening

Want to grow vegetables faster and bigger than you have before? Hydroponics make it possible and the owner of Simply Hydroponics, makes it easy as he teaches you simple techniques. Just a few basic supplies and some tips from the expert is all you need to start growing food under conditions you control. Free with paid admission or membership. In our air-conditioned classroom.

July 29, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Raise & Attract Florida’s Native Bees

Is your garden buzzing with activity? Bring your garden or patio to life while supporting our vital pollinators. The state bee chairman for the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs will give you tips on how to raise and attract Florida’s native bees with ease while beautifying your outdoor space. Bee houses for sale after the program. Free with paid admission or membership. In our air-conditioned classroom.

August 5, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Frogs and Toads!

How did the hog toad get its name? Which frogs are evil invaders? Kids learn the answers to these questions and more as they get a close up look at these beneficial creatures with the Suncoast Herpetological Society. Make a toad abode and look for frogs in our gardens, too! For children ages 4 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $3/child in addition to paid admission or membership. Pre-registration/payment required due to limited space. Call 727-551-3102 to register.

August 19, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Colorful Caladiums

Cravinggorgeous, low maintenance pops of colorful foliage in your garden? Find out how to extend caladiums’ southern tropical charm well beyond the summer months and get more bang for your buck. Ashley Graham, owner of Ashely’s Tropical Oasis and member of the Rare Plant Network leads this program with caladium plants and bulbs for sale following!Free with paidadmission or membership. In our air-conditioned classroom.

Information courtesy of Sunken Gardens.