ulfport’s Get Rescued: Adoptables, Critter Costumes & Doppelgangers

The animals are going to claim the streets of downtown Gulfport as their own for three big events. As part of the 13th Annual Gulfport’s Get Rescued event, these wonderful showcases are a must-see for any animal lover. 100% of the events net proceeds are donated back to animal rescue. It’s an event we can ALL get into!

Grab your doggie doppelgänger and head on over to Reef Dog at 11:00 AM for the pet/owner look-a-like contest. Did someone really say that, after a certain amount of time, we start to look like our pets, or they start to look like us? We’re soon to find out! Don your Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dog best and enter!

The Adoptable Pet Parade at 12:00 PM will showcase furry friends of all sizes, shapes and colors. Fetch your new best friend as you watch some of the most adorable and adoptable animals strut their stuff!

Leash up your pet for the critter costume contest and see how your pal stacks up to the pack for cuteness and creativity! If your fur baby loves the spotlight, this “claws-tume” contest at 1:00 PM is for them (and you!). The pet who gets the loudest barks and howls is the winner!

The event is hosted by the non-profit Gulfport Merchant’s Association on February 25, 2017, from 10am to 6pm. Located near 3101 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL 33707, we are pet and family friendly with complimentary admission, parking and trolley rides. Visit us at Facebook.com/GetRescued for the most up to date information, or contact SIK Promotions, Inc., 727-322-5217/Suzfest@gmail.com