Tomorrows Floors Available Today!

Woody’s Kitchens & More located at 4737 34th St. S (US19) in St. Petersburg, has a long tradition of introducing new and innovative products. Owner, John Gerelus, has a long history in the renovation industry. Having experience with all types of flooring, John’s enthusiasm for Karndean’s new line of flooring is contagious.

Woody’s is proud to introduce our newest floor line, LooseLay Longboard, to the Public. LooseLay Longboard is a PVC plank with cushion and grip bottom. Loose Lay can be applied directly to any flat, dry and square surface or directly over existing tile with minimal preparation.

LooseLay Longboard flooring is tough, waterproof, easy to clean, beautiful to look at and mimics wood flooring faith- fully. Unlike wood and tile flooring, LooseLay Longboard is durable, easy to install; you could even do it yourself!

Low Maintenance… Easy to Clean…Waterproof… Durable…Lifetime Warranty

LooseLay Longboard Luxury Vinyl flooring has the timeless look of natural wood and is available in 12 designs from rustic to contemporary.

Woody’s is the areas only Gold Level Dealer of Karndean Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Take a look on their website, WoodysKitchens.com or visit Karndean.

They invite you to their showroom to see LooseLay Longboard display call John today at, 727-864-4819.

Woody’s Kitchens 4737 34th Street South (US19) St. Petersburg 727-864-4819