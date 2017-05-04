Tierra Verde Bridge Design Begins

FDOT recently unveiled plans to build a 2-lane high-level, fixed bridge (narrower, but otherwise similar to the new Bayway Bridge to St. Pete Beach) in place of the existing bascule bridge between Isla Del Sol and Tierra Verde. Repaving the existing roadway, including a 12-foot-wide shared-use path on the east side and a 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalk on the west side of S.R. 679 are included.

The project extends from Isla Del Y&CC intersection (SR682) south beyond Madonna Blvd. to Yacht Club Lane. Instead of a traffic signal, a roundabout will be built at Madonna Blvd. & 1st St. FDOT plans on selecting a design-build contractor by the end of 2017. The design includes many features won by a volunteer design committee for the “Bayway Bridge.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2018 and last roughly three years. A single contractor will be hired to design and construct a replacement bridge, repave S.R. 679 and replace the seawall on Tierra Verde. Design-build projects allow the contractor to participate in the design in an effort to reduce costs and expedite construction. This frequently results in time and cost savings through innovative designs, material, and construction techniques.

In case you missed the well-attended presentation April 27 at SPC, all displays presented are available at www.paradisenewsfl.com/tierraverdebridge.com

More information about the project, contact FDOT Design Project Manager Kevin Lee, at 813-975-6155 or by e-mail at Kevin.lee@dot.state.fl.us.

Article by Peter Roos