Tidbits & News February 2017

PLAY BALL

Spring Training: Baseball fans get double the pleasure during Spring Training when they visit St. Pete /Clearwater, because not one but two teams have southern homes in the area. The Toronto Blue Jays prepare for the long season at Dunedin’s Florida Auto Exchange Stadium and the Philadelphia Phillies practice at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

http://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/article/spring-training-baseball

AROUND THE BEACHES

TBBCC Business Awards: What a fab event, from the multimedia awards ceremony to the chocolate decadence dessert. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Dinner at the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort. Bruce Faulmann of the Tampa Bay Times announced the 2016 Business Awards.

Top honors went to:

AWESOME OFFICE TRADITION – Winner: Caputo Creative’s ‘Beer Friday’;

BIGGEST COMMUNITY IMPACT – Winner: Tradewinds Island Resorts for their community impact with Habitat for Humanity;

STELLAR STAFF PERSON – Winner: Brenna Hamilton at Plaza Beach Resort;

BEST OFFICE CANINE – Winner: Otie & Duel & Associates

TOP TEAM BUILDING EVENT Winner: Sirata Beach Resort’s Team Building Event at Painting with a Twist. For more events, go to www.TampaBayBeaches.com/events

CLEARWATER

RCS Receives Grants From Macy’s: Macy’s recently announced their generous grant awards to benefit our community. Religious Community Services, Inc. has been awarded $3,600 for The Haven of RCS Emergency Shelter project Fresh Linen’s for a Fresh Start. The Haven of RCS provides Emergency Shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children. RCS has been serving victims of domestic violence in Pinellas County for 50 years. www.RCSPinellas.org

GULFPORT

Animals Need Us: The 13th Annual Gulfport’s Get Rescued, the animal rescue festival and fundraiser is preparing for its event to take place on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to 6pm. We have lots of volunteer positions to fill, including barricade set-up/security, vendor set-up, donation monitor and other event duties. Each year, thousands of attendees, many accompanied by their own furry companions, make their way to Gulfport to participate in what has become a beloved tradition. Please consider taking a few hours out of your day to help out at one of the largest animal rescue events in the state. Shifts are four hours and our furry friends will certainly appreciate it. FYI: www.sikvolunteers.com or sikvolunteers@gmail.com

MADEIRA BEACH

Madeira Beach Candidate Forum Feb. 9: Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce 5:30 pm, February 9th in the Community Room at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive. Learn about the candidates running in the March 14th municipal election and participate in the opportunity to ask candidates questions you want answered. FYI: www.tampabaybeaches.com/events

Candidates for Mayor: Travis Palladeno (Incumbent); Margaret Black

Candidates for District 3: Ingrid Ferro-Spilde (Incumbent); Nancy Oakley

Candidates for District 4: Housh Ghovaee (Incumbent); John Douthirt; David Hitterman

Book Lovers: The Friends of the Gulf Beaches Public Library will hold a ‘Love Your Library’ Fundraiser – Tuesday, February 21, from 5 pm to 7 pm. This event will be highlighted with gift basket raffles, musical entertainment and of course, wine and appetizers. This is an opportunity to meet and chat with FRIENDS and consider joining those of us who continuously raise money and sponsor programs in support the Gulf Beaches Public Library. A $3 donation per person will be suggested at the door. The Friends of the Gulf Beaches Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale on Friday, March 23rd, 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday, March 24, 10am to 3pm. 200 Municipal Drive

Market Time: The Mid-Week Madeira Beach Open Air Market (Wednesday 9 am – 2 pm) and the Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market 9 am – 1 pm run weekly through May 2017. www.TheBeachMarkets.com

Water Taxi: The Tampa Bay Ferry and taxi by Hubbard’s Marina travels Upper Boca Ciega Bay and takes guests to Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and Western St. Petersburg. For a full route map, schedule, fares and to buy tickets visit www.tampabayferry.com

PINELLAS COUNTY

Citizen Survey Input Requested: For the 7th year in a row, you can tell Pinellas County Government what you think in their annual survey online and via mobile app. Pinellas County Government values its citizens as partners and welcomes their feedback on our community’s quality of life. Every year, the County gathers input from residents about living, working and playing in Pinellas. This helps the County identify what it’s doing well and how it could improve to meet Citizens’ needs. Feedback from the survey and other outreach efforts are used to develop and prioritize plans and resources for the public. The survey is available on the Pinellas County website homepage at www.pinellascounty.org or through the Pinellas County “Doing Things” mobile app, which is available for a free download on smartphones and tablets through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Recycling Guide: In a continuous effort to practice superior environmental stewardship, Pinellas County is offering new tools to give residents and visitors easy recycling options. The county has released the new 2017 Recycling Directory and converted its popular A to Z Guide to a geo-locatable tool. This year’s directory, which is published annually by Pinellas County Solid Waste, is packed with the latest information about managing waste as a resource and how to properly “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle & Recover.” The directory is accessible online at www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/recycling-directory/ and is available in many local libraries and government offices.

Vitamin N: Educational adventure awaits children searching for an opportunity to learn while having fun. Pinellas County 4-H is looking for members 5 to 7 years of age tojoin its Cloverbud Adventurers SPIN Club one Saturday/month through May. Space is limited for interested participants; the Cloverbud Adventurers Club will be limited to 20 members. Contact: Pinellas County 4-H Agent Alyssa Slavin ataslavin@pinellascounty.org or administrative assistant Bobbi O’Bry at bobry@pinellascounty.org.

Water Wonderful: There are so many paddle and kayak meet-ups as well as individual and group lessons, many of them led by local surf and watersport shops along gulf beaches. Pinellas Co. has miles of beautiful shoreline, providing paddlers with a variety of opportunities and experiences as they explore the coastline and the rich array of marine and estuarine ecosystems that make up Pinellas County’s waters. www.pinellascounty.org/blueways

Penny for Pinellas Discussion: On 9 am Feb 16th, at Madeira Beach City Hall, you can learn about local projects completed and future projects slated if voters renew Penny for Pinellas in November 2017. Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to learn why voters should renew the Penny for Pinellas in November. Our guest speaker will explain how Penny for Pinellas was used to complete important infrastucture, beautification and capital improvement projects throughout our communities. The discussion will include a list of future projects to be completed if voters approve the renewal of the penny. http://egistest.pinellascounty.org/apps/cip/penny

PINELLAS PARK

Arts Fans: Art Walk is the 4th Saturday of every month at Pinellas Park Arts Village, 5600 Park Blvd. http://bit.ly/2eaHNi6

American Legion Post 104 Re-Opens After Remodel: The new non-smoking building has a separate smoking room available with A/C and TV and welcomes all veterans, dependents and the public. 7550 60th St. North

ST. PETE BEACH

PAG Church Hosts Keyboard Extravaganza: The Women’s Fellowship of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church (PAGBCC) invites the community to attend a concert entitled “Keyboard Extravaganza” Sat., February 11, at 4:00 pm at the church, 107 16 Ave.. St. Pete Beach.

Performing at the concert will be PAGBCC choir director & organist Dale Williams. She will feature classical favorites from the organ and piano repertoire as well as some sacred and Valentine favorites. Mrs. Williams, a critically acclaimed performing artist, is currently the accompanist for the Tampa Oratorio Singers, an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa and keyboardist with the Florida Orchestra in addition to her church responsibilities. The community has enthusiastically received previous concerts; “Let Freedom Ring,” “Music for Lovers”, Piano Extravaganza” and Thanksgiving concerts performed under direction of Dale Williams. Tickets; $5, include light refreshments and may be obtained at the church office or at the door with proceeds going to church mission projects. FYI: 727-360-5508; www.pagchurch.org

Pancake Breakfast: The Men’s Ministry of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church will host its annual Pre-Lenten Pancake Breakfast Sat., February 25, 8 am – 10:30 am. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door or prior to the breakfast at the church office. 107 16th Ave. www.pagchurch.org

Historic Don CeSar sold: The pink lady was purchased by Host Hotels and Resorts and will be managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts. Also changing hands? The Sirata Hotel, more later!

DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG:

New President for Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts: The Mahaffey Theater’s principal fundraising arm, has named Melissa Hughey for President. The former Development Director for the Tampa – based Arthritis Foundation, Ms. Hughey brings more than 10 years’ experience in non-profit development. The St. Petersburg native also has extensive experience in strategic planning, research, budgeting, forecasting, reporting and analysis. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts is committed to supporting and presenting all genres of the performing arts at The Mahaffey, funding arts education for school children through the Class Acts performance series and providing its member patrons with unequaled services, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta Launches 2017 Season in St. Petersburg Feb. 17-19: The largest national sailboat racing circuit in the United States, the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta series, returns to St. Petersburg, Fla., for its first stop of the season February 17-19.

The event is organized by Sailing World and hosted by St. Petersburg Yacht Club. Hundreds of local and visiting sailors in eleven classes of sailboats will compete for individual trophies and the top prize — an invitation to race in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October. The annual three-day event features one-design racing, where teams compete in races against identical boats. The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta is a spectator-friendly event; races can be seen from private yachts on Tampa Bay. Start times are dependent on wind and weather, but racing is scheduled to begin at 10 am each day. FYI: www.sailingworld.com/nood-regattas

Get Smart, Be Well: Jillian Warwick is a Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner & Wellness Coach as well as a life-long health enthusiast, personal development devotee & eternal optimist. She offers one-on-one coaching to help you sort through all the confusing, contradictory health & nutrition advice, and come up with a plan based on your unique bio-individuality. Ultimately, her goal is to help you live your best life by teaching you how to nourish your body foundationally & holistically. Learn more about Jillian, her vision & her practice at www.livewellbeyond.com.

Construction Continues on Johns Hopkins All Children’s Research and Education Building : This new facility in St. Petersburg will enable physicians, scientists, residents and fellows to collaborate in a team-based environment to promote medical education and scientific discovery. The 225,000-square-foot facility broke ground in November 2015 and is currently under construction. Approximately 200 people will eventually work there. According to Danielle Caci, Public Relations Manager, the 7-story building will house the research and academic offices of four keyinstitutes that unite treatment, education, research and advocacy to advance treatment and prevention: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Heart Institute; Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute; Johns Hopkins All Children’s Institute for Brain Protection Sciences and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Maternal, Fetal & Neonatal Institute. Construction on the interior spaces will begin and be about 60 percent complete by the end of 2017, Caci says. The building’s exterior skin is also expected to be complete in late 2017. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed in 2018.

Conference on World Affairs: On Feb. 15-17, multiple panels of distinguished diplomats, military, media and academic experts will gather at USF St. Petersburg (140 7th Ave. S.) to discuss critical international issues of the day. www.stpetersburgconferenceonworldaffairs.com

ST. PETERSBURG

Now Open: Parc Discovery Learning Center Play Safe Park: Located at 3100 75th St., the Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 2., thanks to donors Dr. Douglas and Lauren Carlan, The James M. Cox Foundation, Juvenile Welfare Board, LARC/Parents, Guardians & Friends of PARC, Joe and Jennifer Minutolo, MAXIMUS Foundation, Pinellas Community Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities and The White Family Foundation. PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. To learn more about PARC, call 727-345-9111 or visit www.parc-fl.org.

Midtown Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: The store will close on March 3 The city extended financial incentives to Wal-Mart three years ago to help the store become a reality and help revive the struggling neighborhood. Now, officials are asking the company to reverse course.

California Billionaire Acquires Valpak: One of the nation’s largest direct mail companies has been purchased by Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity from Cox Target Media. Gores is ranked 194th on the Forbes list of most wealthy Americans and owns the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.

Lynn Pippenger Hall Opens at USF St. Petersburg: The 68,000 square foot business building houses an academic advising center on the first floor where corporations can interview business school students, a Collaboration Terrace, a Consumer Insight Lab, trading rooms, a café and other resources.

The Grateful Fed Pub – The Edge district has added yet another eatery to its growing scene. The Grateful Fed Pub, a Grateful Dead themed pub and lounge, has opened on the ground floor of the Urban Style Flats building. It is the first restaurant in the city to be offering a late night, made from scratch menu, until 5am. Sean Ford, formerly the Executive Chef at Tryst, recognized a demand for both comfort food and healthy food when he created the concept of The Grateful Fed Pub. Located at 300 10th St. So, St Petersburg.

SOUTH PASADENA

Calling All Artists & Volunteers! Artspring March 31 – April 2, The city is looking for volunteers to help with the 31st Annual Artspring Exhibition. Shifts are available on the following dates March 27 – April 3, 2017. Artists are also needed to exhibit their artwork in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals or glass. First, Second and Third Place ribbons will be awarded in three categories (artwork, photography and sculpture), along with Mayor’s Award & Honorable Mention ribbons. No entry fee required. FYI: City Hall at 347-4171.

Candidate Forum: On Feb. 8 at 6:30 pm, you can meet the four candidates running for 2 open commission seats before you vote March 14th at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S, Pasadena.

Get Fit With Friends: Check out the new Bike Share downtown and take a two-wheel tour of St. Pete. Want to meet some people who like playing your favorite sports? Check out the South Pasadena Pick Up Soccer Games on South Shore Dr. South and check out Athletic Singles and other fitness meet-ups on the web and Facebook. Rugby Rats can work out and play with Pelican Rugby, http://www.pelicanrugby.com

Grand Opening of Sailpointe in South Pasadena. Sailpointe is a NEW McKinley community with 60 NEW apartment homes. All homes have a view of Bear Creek and are fully renovated with top of the line finishes! Check out other McKinley communities including El Mar Apartments (727) 202-7113; Seaside Villas (727)341-0186 and Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East (727)498-5170.

SKYWAY MARINA DISTRICT

Wawa Coming: The Skyway Marina District looking to add a Wawa to the list of new businesses opening in 2017 in the old Bank of America building located on 34th St. S and 38th Ave. S. Wawa is a mid-Atlantic chain of convenience store/gas stations. The chain boasts a large fresh food service selection under the Wawa brand, including built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, dairy products, breakfast sandwiches, bakery products, and ready-to-eat salads and fruits. Wawa Food Markets carry more than 6,000 items, including Wawa brands as well as national and local products.

TAMPA BAY

Tampa Bay Watch Volunteers Needed: Tampa Bay Watch is recruiting volunteers to install an oyster shell bar on the shoreline of 2D Island on February 23 & 24. The project involves shoveling fossilized shell into mesh bags, transporting the bags via boat and placing oyster shell bags on the shoreline to create a series of oyster bars. It is pretty physical labor with oyster shell bags weighing around 30 pounds each, therefore the miminum age to participate is 15 years old. The meeting location for it is Williams Park Boat Ramp, 8749 US 41, Riverview, FL 33578. The boat ramp is on the west side of US 41 (Tamiami Trail) where US 41 and the north side of the Alafia River intersect. On Feb. 25 from 9 am – noon, Tampa Bay Watch in partnership with the City of Safety Harbor and Tampa Bay Estuary Program is recruiting 150 volunteers for a native planting of alterniflora, bakeri, buttonwood and wax myrtle in Safety Harbor on the morning of Saturday, February 25 from 9 am – noon. The address of the meeting location is 110 Veterans Memorial Ln, Safety Harbor, FL 34695.

TIA News: Enjoy Buddy Brew, a local java darling at the Tampa International Airport. In June 2017, Southwest will launch two daily non-stop flights to LaGuardia Airport in NYC.

Foreclosures Drop Sharply: The metro area is experiencing a steady increase in home prices coupled with a plunging foreclosure rate – the lowest in a decade. At the height of the housing crisis about 10 years ago, lenders had foreclosed on more than 27,000 houses in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties combined.

Run Rabbit Run: Jog the Pinellas Trail or Boca Ciega Millenium Park or go large and sign up to walk or run these local winter races. You can also find fellow running and cycling enthusiasts and find out when the next Tampa Bay Beer Run happens at…www.active.com/?clckmp=activecom_global_header_activelogo

On Feb. 25-26, join thousands at the Gasparilla Distance Classic http://www.tampabayrun.com/.

TIERRA VERDE

Pickleball Fun: Isla Del Sol is converting one of its tennis courts to two pickleball courts.

TREASURE ISLAND

Treasure Island Friday Morning Market: It’s back through the end of April from 9 am – 2 pm, full of gourmet foods, flowers, plants, crafts and more at the TI Community Center Park, 104th Ave. and Park Place. Free parking!

Treasure Island Mayors’ Prayer Brunch: Be sure to make your reservation for the brunch Feb. 25 at 11:30 am. Get tickets from the TI/MB Chamber or at the Club at Treasure Island for this special event, with guest speaker Chief Tony Holloway, Police Chief of St. Petersburg. $19/person. PN