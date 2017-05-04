Tidbits & Local News May 2017

Stay In Touch: Bookmark our website http://paradisenewsfl.info

Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ParadiseNews/

Follow us on twitter.com/paradisenewsfl

SPORTS FANS

Go Rays! The Tampa Bay Rays and iHeartMedia have launched “Bats N’ Brews”, a new, one-of-a-kind radio show that will air live during all 13 Rays home games on Friday nights at Tropicana Field. The program, which is hosted by iHeartMedia Tampa personalities Scotty Davis, Jay Recher and Molly Giduz, debuted Friday, April 7 for the entirety of the Rays-Blue Jays game from the DraftKings Deck in center field at Tropicana Field. Listeners can tune in on “Throwback Tampa Bay,” which can be found on 105.9 FM in Hillsborough County, 94.5 FM in Pinellas County and 99.1 FM in Pasco County.

Tampa Bay Rowdies owner sues the NASL: In mid-April, owner Bill Edwards sued the North American Soccer League for fraud, claiming he would never have bought the Rowdies if he had known about a “criminal conspiracy” involving the league. The lawsuit hopes to void any agreements with the NASL and asked for Edwards to be awarded costs and damages. The team left the NASL in 2016. http://www.rowdiessoccer.com

KINDNESS NEWS

Batting For Children:

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria and his wife Jaime have donated $500,000 to Great Explorations Children’s Museum for the construction of a new climber exhibit, Longo’s Cove. This project is currently underway and expected to be complete by early fall 2017, with an official grand opening and celebration taking place at that time. Longo’s Cove is a three-dimensional structure that is part-jungle gym and part-work of art, designed by Spencer Luckey, from Luckey Climbers, LLC. Climbing from pad to pad, children will be immersed in an aquatic wonderland of Florida sea life, while learning to conquer new heights and navigate through the inclines and levels of the 26-foot-tall exhibit.

Fashion Show For Kids:

Help raise money for Jump for Kids, a non-profit 501(c) (3) that provides a free personal trainer mentor who educates children in exercise, proper fitness and nutrition tips that is a Pinellas County public school vendor for four after-school programs and has ties to Big Brothers and Big Sisters. On May 18 ( 6-9 pm) this fundraiser/fashion show benefits the charity, featuring a local, young fashion designer Conner Totten. The event, “Designs and Dreams” takes place at The Women’s Club of St. Petersburg. The event will include a fashion show by local boutiques Jackie Z Style Co. and Ansley Z Kids Co. with a DJ, donated catered food from local restaurants, open bar and Fuel 4, decor company. http://www.jumpforkidsfl.org St. Petersburg Women’s Club, 40 Snell Isle Blvd NE, St Petersburg RCS Announces 3rd Annual Grand Gala: Celebrating 50 Years of Peace, Love, and Understanding: 2017 is the golden year for RCS! Continuing in the yearlong celebration of the organization’s 50th Anniversary, RCS announces its 3rd Annual Grand Gala, celebrating the impact of providing help and hope to those in need.

Founded in 1967, by a network of local churches and houses of faith, RCS has had a strong and enduring impact at Pinellas County, serving over 15% of the population with emergency food, shelter and safety, annually. This year’s Grand Gala will celebrate that legacy and highlight RCS’s commitment to feeding the hungry, helping families facing homelessness return to self sufficiency, and empowering survivors of domestic violence. The gala will take place on September 23, 2017 and feature celebrity sports anchor, Jay Harris of ESPN, delivering the keynote address. Jay Harris spoke about his appreciation for the mission of RCS, saying, “Doing whatever we can to provide help and hope to people should be how we live our individual lives. I appreciate my buddy Kirk Smith and RCS for their work to do that, to fill in the gaps, and to lead and inspire others to get involved.” https://www.rcspinellas.org

USFSP Student Launches

Mobile App: Psychology senior Deshanie Govender launched her new mobile app, Scan-Rite, an app that enables users to scan photos and other documents, as well as export, share, and convert files to editable text documents—all from their cell phones. “We think it’s terrific that students are being innovative and entrepreneurial, and we want to celebrate the student achievement that Deshanie represents,” said Thomas Smith, associate professor of political science at USFSP and director of the USFSP Honors Program. Govender, 22, partnered with ImagiNET Ventures, a company in India, to create a mobile application that is affordable and accessible. From start to finish, the app took more than two years to create, with her designing, testing, and providing feedback about the app to the company. The inspiration for the app was a diagnosis of endometriosis at age 17. A portion of the app’s proceeds will benefit the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

BIZ NEWS

Small Business Week: Hats off to all small businesses during National Small Business Week May 1-5. Shop local, think global! The St. Pete Chamber Economic Outlook presentation on May 2 should be on everyone’s calendar. The Chamber is partnering with the Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Public Policy for Regions Bank to bring you a comprehensive look of the business climate in the Tampa Bay area. Richard Moody, Ph.D and Chris Scribner, Ph.D will join us for a reception and presentation on the outlook of the U.S. and Tampa Bay Metro area economies and the public policy matters that impact your business. www.events.stpete.org/events/4048

Sunshine Capital: Tampa is No. 1 among U.S. cities with a history of solar energy leadership and those that have recently experienced significant solar energy development, according to a new report from the Environment America Research and Policy Center. The center surveyed 66 cities nationwide, and ranked Tampa tops among cities with between 5 and 25 watts of installed solar photovoltaic capacity.

PIE Announces New Route: Allegiant will start flying non-stop from Louisville-PIE twice a week beginning May 24 bringing the number of cities serviced from PIE to 56 cities.

Bring On The Magic: Comedy magician Dewayne Hill will direct, produce and host a Tampa area television series about local small businesses, travel and food destinations. “Hidden Magic” will first air in June on Tampa Bay Community Network two nights a week during prime time. The network reaches 500,000 homes. I hope he calls on Publishers Peter and Renee Roos to share the amazing Paradise News business story!

MOR-TV Debuts Chronicles: Chronicles will spotlight some of the best known people in business, entertainment and sports in Tampa Bay. The first installment will feature Bill Edwards, a prominent commercial real estate developer and entrepreneur, who also owns the Tampa Bay Rowdies. TV personality John Wilson will host the premiere episode.

Three Tampa Bay Hospitals Get Poor Rating: While nearly one-quarter of Tampa Bay area hospitals received an “A” grade in safety in the spring 2017 ratings from Leapfrog, three local hospitals fared poorly with a “D” grade. Tampa General Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lake Wales Medical Center all received the lowest grades amongst local hospitals. TGH saw its grade reduced from the last five ratings, where the hospital received a “C” grade. Lake Wales Medical Center likewise saw a drop in grade, with the hospital receiving an “A” as recently as fall 2015.

USF & Vinik Partner: Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik has a launched a new company, one that has struck a deal for a 10-year multimedia rights partnership with the University of South Florida. The company, Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties LLC, has exclusive rights to sell all commercial multimedia sports marketing, sponsorship and respective inventory for USF beginning July 1. Under the agreement, USF is guaranteed $2.9 million per year, with TBEP keeping any revenues beyond that.

Credit Card Complaints Top Ten Includes Florida: Fort Lauderdale had the country’s most credit-card complaints per 10,000 people at just under 24, according to a new study by ValuePenguin. Miami came in second with 11.69 per person, while Orlando held the third-most complaints at 11.17. Tampa ranked ninth with 6.24 complaints. The study measured the number of complaints made to the Consumer Financial Protection Board.

AROUND THE BEACHES

Faster Transit Downtown to the Beaches: The Tampa Bay Business Journal recently reported that the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is getting ready to take the next step in implementing Bus Rapid Transit connecting downtown St. Petersburg to the beaches, sending an environmental impact report on the project to the Federal Transit Administration this month. The route would

include traffic signal prioritization, so buses could make the trek from Tampa Bay to the Gulf beaches faster. The agency will also begin public outreach on the plan. PSTA will bring its BRT pitch to the Pinellas County Metropolitan Planning Organization in June to add the project to its Transportation Improvement Plan, a necessary step in launching service. PSTA has also developed a priority route. As anticipated, the majority of the route will run along First Avenues North and South. Buses will also traverse Pasadena Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard through St. Pete Beach. The route will loop around downtown St. Pete from 1st Ave. North to 6th Avenue South along 3rd and 4th streets.

Birds of a Feather Come Together: Seaside Seabird Sanctuary welcomed the community to its new improved facility March 30 for their grand opening celebration. More than 150 people came out to the Sanctuary to see all the improvements, hear about the future of the nonprofit organization and to support the mission to care for the birds and the environment. . The Sanctuary welcomed members from environmental and wildlife conservations groups that they work closely with including Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue, Blue Turtle Green Bird Society and the Audubon Society. The event featured a meet-and-greet with the Sanctuary’s avian ambassadors, daily hand feeding of the pelicans and a ribbon cutting with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. “We are very grateful that everyone came out to support the Sanctuary,” said Andrew von Gontard, president of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary. “It was great to see so many people excited about our renewed mission to save our seabirds. While we provide care for injured birds, we also work to educate about the importance of being good stewards of the environment.”

GULFPORT

Fun in May: Check out the May event calendar featuring Mommy and Me classes, ballroom dancing, help with a beach cleanup, farmers markets, swing dance and free family movies.

Gulfport Marina: The Gulfport Marina is the City of Gulfport’s municipal marina and offers many amenities and services including 250 wet slips, 30-50AMP individual pump outs, easy access to Gulf and ICW, launching lamp, a well-protected basin, marine supplies, public pump-outs, live and frozen bait, fishing tackle, gas and diesel and snacks and drinks. https://mygulfport.us/marina/

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH

Indian Rocks Beach Get Wet: Splash Harbour Water Park announced that during the month of May they will be offering free admission to all Military, EMS, Nurses, Firefighters & Police Officers. In addition to free admission for individuals in these professions, Splash Harbor Water Park will also offer a discounted admission price of $18.95 for each member of their party. Offer runs May 1, 2017 through May 31, 2017. First responders will need to provide an ID at the time of purchase.

MADEIRA BEACH

Connect With The City: Find out everything you need to know about politics, the marina, the parks and more at http://madeirabeachfl.gov

Want to know what’s going on at Roc Park this summer? Visit http://www.rocpark.com

Get ready for hurricane by knowing your flood facts at http://madeirabeachfl.gov/flood-facts-2

PINELLAS PARK

Arts Fans: Art Walk is the 4th Saturday of every month at Pinellas Park Arts Village, 5600 Park Blvd. Be sure to check out The Pinellas Park Art Society at www.pinellasart.org

PINELLAS COUNTY

Watering Restrictions Thru June 30: Seasonal reclaimed watering restrictions continue through June 30 during traditional dry season as well as year-round conservation measures allowing irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water two days per week on assigned days based on house address. South County reclaimed watering restrictions apply to Pinellas County Utilities-supplied reclaimed water customers located south of Ulmerton Road and are based on house numbers. www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm

Age-Friendly Paradise Initiative: Pinellas County has joined a network of over 400 communities around the world that are committed to promoting greater health and well-being for people of all ages through the county’s Age-Friendly Initiative. The initiative is a collaborative effort focused on sustainable changes to create a livable community where everyone can stay active, engaged, and healthy.

The age-friendly designation, approved by AARP, makes Pinellas County one of more than 160 communities across the United States to join in the global network impacting more than 64 million people. After officially joining the network, the Initiative will kick off its next phase which includes information gathering through community surveys, listening sessions and research to create a County-Wide Action Plan. Age-Friendly communities strive to promote active, happy and healthy lifestyles for people of all ages through interconnected domains of livability, which include: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support and health services. Pinellas County has added two more domains: emergency management and security and safety.

ST. PETE BEACH

Sirata Beach Resort Offers Special Discounted Rate to Active U.S. Military and Veterans: In acknowledgement of Memorial Day, Sirata is proud to offer a $69 nighty room rate with complimentary parking to active military and veterans May 29th & June 1st, 2017. Call 855-262-2715 and mention the code: “ALLMILL” or book online. A credit card will be needed to secure the reservation. At check-in, show a military ID card or paperwork with the reservation to receive this very special offer. FYI: 855.262.2715 reservations@sirata.com

SPB Connects Keeps You Informed: The City of St. Pete Beach offers SPB Connect, the official platform for residents to access their government in a single location. With this new tool, residents can submit, track, and view nearby service requests through their smartphones, online, via phone, and SMS.

The City of St. Pete Beach will provide real-time status updates and comments on the submitted requests. SPB Connect is a free service and is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play for immediate use.

St. Pete Beach Rec Center Summer Camps: Register before it’s too late at the Community Centrer 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, for full and half day summer camps. Programs are being offered for children who completed Kindergarten through 6th grade; kids can enjoy field trips, swimming, and indoor & outdoor activities as well as half-day camps for archery, basketball, robotic and more. www.spbrec.com; 727-363-9245.

60th Anniverary T-Shirts Going Fast! The city is selling commemorative shirts that also serve as a discount at some of your favorite places. Wear your shirt on the 2nd Friday of each month all this year and get the special promotion/discount that the sponsor is offering. Buy them at the St Pete Beach Community Center.

Library Do-Gooders: The St. Pete Beach Community Club presented several donation checks to benefit the St. Pete Beach Liibrary, the Recreation Department and to Support Our Troops totaling almost $5,000. They previously contributed $5,000 to the Library and were responsible for starting the Library and donating land to the City of St. Pete Beach to build the current library. St. Pete Beach Library….$2,400, St. Pete Recreation Dept.…$2,000, Support Our Troops….$500.

ST. PETERSBURG: DOWNTOWN

St. Pete Council Approves $14M Pier District Request: In April, the Council approved a formal request to Pinellas County to reallocate an extra $14 million to the Pier District project. Funding will go toward adding amenities to the pier and transportation and parking. If the request is granted, the pier price tag will climb beyond its $66 million budget. Construction of the Pier District is set to start in May.

New York Billionaire John Catsimatidis Buys 400 Block of Central Avenue: A corporate entity tied to Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group paid $16.5 million for the prime block in mid-April. The property is 2.3 acres and can accommodate a mixed-use development of up to 800,000 square feet, Red Apple said in a statement when it put the property under contract in 2016.

WADA Groundbreaking: After two years consolidating its vision, rallying community support and raising funds, the Warehouse Arts District Association (WADA) has broken ground on the ArtsXchange, a 50,000 square-foot facility that will create sustainable, affordable art studios and educational space in the greater St. Petersburg Midtown community! The ArtsXchange will be an amazing resource for the city of St. Petersburg, for local artists, and for the community at large.

Funktionhouse Urban Lumber & Furnishings: Check out these one-of-a-kind, quality home furnishings using urban trees cut down in St. Pete. Owners, Zoë + Robert, are visionaries, artists and sustainability leaders. These beautiful trees are salvaged by working with local arborists, home-owners, and municipalities using trees that otherwise would have been firewood or landfill delivered to their on-site milling yard. (Funktionhouse is open for tours on 2nd Saturdays, and otherwise only by appointment). 562 25th Street S, 727-286-0589 http://www.funktionhouse.com

TEC Garage Welcomes Five New Entrepreneurs: TEC Garage, an incubator and coworking entrepreneurial center operated by Tampa Bay Innovation Center in downtown St. Petersburg, just welcomed five new clients: AgileMinder, Inc., Mark McDonnell, founder and CEO; Central Digital Publishing, Richard DeSimine, owner; Cohesion Education, Inc., Jim Szewc, CEO; ELinq, DeShaun Johnson, founder & CEO; and Oakhurst Signs, Josh Buttitta, CEO & president. http://www.tecgarage.org.

St. Petersburg’s Accolades: They just KEEP GROWING! We’re the No. 1 ranking as America’s Arts Destination for mid-sized cities, surpassing Charleston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and more, by AmericanStyle Magazine since 2010; selection as one of America’s top arts places by ArtPlace America, a collaboration of arts foundations and the nation’s largest banks; Recognition, in part due to its vibrant arts and culture community, by the New York Times as one of 52 Places in the World to Visit, one of America’s 10 Most Beautiful Cities , and one of the most underrated visitor destinations in the United States and NOW one of USA Today’s Top Underated Food Cities on the East Coast.

DTSP’s Divine Finds: Maximize your performance when BioHack Studios introduces ARX & Cold Tub Therapy to the EDGE District. Story Brooke Craft Coffee Bar serves up delicious delights and java (1437 4th St. South). Pieces of a Dream (2430 Central Ave.) delightful collection of collectible artifacts, jewelry, distinctive cards, aromatherapy candles, apparel, furniture and decor. A visit is sure to tame the cruelest of moods. The Annex has a new neighbor, Wyland Galleries on Beach Drive; pick up a Kahwah cold brew and picnic box of Mojo pulled pork and head over to the park. We also like Deja Vu Café, The Galley and Diner24 for yummy nibbles. Take a Tampa Bay Brew Tour with The Thirsty Pelican (727-201-8221). Grab a slice at 28 Grams Pizza and cheap brew at Five Bucks Drinkery. Marilyn Monroe Spas offers buy six, get the seventh free in May, a nice Mother’s Day gift.

Walk The Streets: Check out St. Petersburg Preservation Guided Walking Tours www.stpetepreservation.org 727-463-4612 and Ghost Tours of Tampa, John’s Pass and St. Petersburg www.ghostour.com 727-894-4678.

The St. Pete Store & Visitors Center: City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce jointly operate a souvenir shop in to the Chamber offices across from Sundial for cool local goods and crafts made by St. Pete artists. The shop showcases much that is wonderful about St. Petersburg. They also distribute Paradise NEWS to visitors!

Want to show your wares? Email shemans@stpete.com as the center is always seeking items that are locally made or reflective of the St. Petersburg experience including culinary art pieces, pet-friendly, locally made items, jewelry, etc. http://www.stpete.com/the-st-pete-store–visitors-center.html

Port St. Pete News: Between the recent $5 million renovation and our frequent special events (food truck rally), it’s no question that the port is becoming a hot spot for locals and visitors. The future Marine Discovery Center (MDC) began renovating an 8,000-square-foot visitor port terminal into its new home. Previously known as the Pier Aquarium located at the nearby pier, the MDC will be filled with exotic marine exhibits, interactive touch tanks, digital learning displays and vibrant marine animals. It will also feature 11 exhibits, and a theater with a 3D video wall. The aquatic wonderland will serve as the epicenter for the marine research, technology and innovation taking place within The St. Petersburg Ocean Team.

ST. PETERSBURG

Connect with St. Petersburg: Got a question? Here’s a list of useful city phone numbers: https://www.stpete.org/connect/phone.php

Grow Smart Job Creation: On April 6, City Council approved a new high wage job creation program for businesses in the city’s target industry clusters: Marine & Life Sciences, Specialized Manufacturing, Financial Services, Data Analytics, and Creative Arts & Design. The Grow Smarter Job Creation and Talent Attraction Program, geared towards companies with 49 employees or less, will provide awards to businesses that hire new employees at salaries above Pinellas County’s average wage.

South St. Petersburg CRA Grant Program Seeks Applicants: The City of St. Petersburg is launching the 2017 cycle of its “South St. Petersburg CRA Grant Program” to help support private investment in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). Designed to help boost private investment in commercial and multifamily residential development in South St. Petersburg, the CRA is generally located between 4th & 49th St., from 2nd Ave. N. to 30th Ave S. The city will begin taking CRA grant applications May 8, 2017, with a deadline of 5 pm, on June 16, 2017, for receipt of applications.

Business Development ($400,000 suggested budget)

Commercial Site Improvement Grant and Application

Commercial Building Interior and Tenant Improvement Grant and Application

Commercial Revitalization Program ($50,000 recommended budget)

Commercial Revitalization Program and Application

Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization ($122k budget)

Affordable Multifamily Housing Development Program and Application

Multifamily Residential Property Improvement Grant and Application

New Lighter, Protective Vests Protect Our Heroes: St. Petersburg City Council decided to outfit every patrol officer with new, lighter vests that are custom made to carry new lightweight rifle plates, body armor and attachments for gear that would normally be carried on the gun belt. The St. Petersburg force is one of the first in the country to use this style of outer vest.

SPC Names Five Finalists for President’s Position St. Petersburg College’s Board of Trustees will interview five candidates to run the school as the seventh president during a series of meetings throughout May. Dr. Bill Law, the school’s current president and provost, is retiring July 1, he announced last year. Stan Vittetoe is the provost of SPC’s Clearwater campus and Tonjua Williams is the senior vice president of student services for the school. Frank Biafora Jr., is dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of So. Florida St. Pete. Edward Bonahue is the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, which neighbors the University of Florida. James Henningsen is the president of the College of Central Florida in Ocala.

SEMINOLE

Holiday Inn Express Opens: IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) opened the 121-room Holiday Inn Express®, Seminole’s first hotel. The hotel’s newly enhanced complimentary Express Start® breakfast bar will feature a full range of breakfast items including a rotation of egg and meat selections, biscuits, yogurt, fruit and the brand’s proprietary cinnamon roll and Smart Roast® coffee. 4816 100th Way North, Seminole ; 727-914-7107; www.hiexpress.com/seminolef

Sea Hags Expanding To Seminole: Yes, your favorite seafood restaurant has a new location planned in the former Roadhouse Grill in the Twin Oaks Shopping Center at the corner of Seminole and Park and should be open by Sept.

SOUTH PASADENA

Win A Scholarship: The City is currently accepting applications for its annual scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The deadline to submit applications is May 31, 2017 at 4 PM. For information regarding the application process or eligibility, visit http://mysouthpasadena.com/news_detail_T3_R132.php

Cereal For Hungry Kids: 10News WTSP and Feeding Tampa Bay are teaming up to help feed needy families. As many as 250,000 children in our area suffer from hunger and the problem is especially critical during the summer months, because they are not getting meals at school. Stop by the City of South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., to drop off Cereal for Summer. Dry cereal, cereal bars welcome.

SKYWAY MARINA DIST.

New & Noteworthy: • Dr. McPherson is a young chiropractor who likes to give back to the community.

Dr. Miranda recently opened her own pediatric offices in this growing neighborhood.

Aaron McClearnon with Elite Watersports has expanded into paddle board rentals and offers a donation-based yoga every Wednesdaynight.

TAMPA BAY/TIA UPDATE

TIA Phase 2: Tampa International Airport unveiled the $543 million 2nd phase of a massive expansion project. The additions include express curbside drop-off for passengers. They’re part of a $2.3 billion, long-term expansion that will allow the airport to eventually double its passenger traffic.

Eco-Friendly Transit: The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit authority deployed four Teslas to supplement a program that lets riders receive subsidized rides to or from bus stops in certain areas. The new vehicles, which will service areas surrounding the University of South Florida, are being leased from Tesla.

Blueberry Fields Forever: They won’t last forever, so head out and pick them yourself at Owen’s Blueberry Farm (Hudson), Bob’s Blueberry Farm (Hudson), Big Bear Farms (Plant City), Starkey Blueberry Farm (Nw Port Richey), Bob’s Berries (Riverview) and Keel and Curley Winery (Plant City). Check the websites for hours and availability.

Feet Feats: 129 Tampa Bay Area runners finished the Boston Marathon!

TREASURE ISLAND

May 10 Meeting on Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis Center Improvements: USF’s Florida Center for Community Design & Research are working with Treasure Island in visualizing alternatives for Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis Center. May 10 – 6 pm @ Treasure Island Community Center. 727 -547-4575, ext 237.

Treasure Island/Maderia Beach (TIMB) Chamber of Commerce Host Health Expo May 18: Health-related businesses are invited to participate. Treasure Island Comm. Center, 154 – 106th Ave. The Health Expo is scheduled from 1 pm till 4 pm. Attendees can enjoy health tips and live entertainment. TIMB Chamber at 727-360-4121.

Summer Fun: City of Treasure Island Recreation Department is offering two (2) exciting and fun camps to entertain your children this summer. http://islandneighborschamber.org/4214-2/.

Adults play Bingo on Thursday (6:45 pm) with the Treasure Islettes at the Treasure Island Community Center, 106th Ave. Meet Chamber folks and local business owners May 25th at Gators for an after-hour mixer 5-7 pm.

Memorial Day Parade May 29: The City of Treasure Island and the American Legion Post 158 are planning a Memorial Day Parade. Parade begins 9 am at the Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd. and ends at the Treasure Island Comm. Center. A Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 158 will follow at 11 am at Post 158, 111 108th Ave. Groups interested in participating in the parade should contact the American Legion Post 158 at 235-1784 or recreation@mytreasureisland.org.